30 Skincare Products Reviewers Turned To After 'Nothing Else Worked'

A 50-pack of XL dry face towels

Bacteria on your terry towels and washcloths (even freshly clean ones) could be the sneaky culprit behind your breakouts. This disposable alternative is absorbent enough to dry your hands and face, but can also be used wet when paired with your favorite makeup remover or cleanser."These towels have been a game changer for me. I have been suffering with breakouts and was unsure what the cause was.After watching a friend's Instagram videos I heard about this company and how reusing the same washcloth daily may have been the reason for my skin issues.Making sure that I am cleansing my face with a clean towel everyday has made all the difference. It is also very soft on my skin (which is pretty sensitive), but also has a tougher side for exfoliation. I’m in love." — Amazon Customer