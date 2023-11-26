ShoppingBeautyskin care

30 Skincare Products Reviewers Turned To After 'Nothing Else Worked'

If you think you've tried it all... you haven't yet.
1
www.amazon.com
A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence
It's super soothing and helps heal acne scars, fade dark spots and calm redness.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. I was literally crying about how awful my skin was not even a month ago and then when it started going viral on TikTok I decided to buy it and wow. Just wow. Nothing and I mean NOTHING has worked for my skin all throughout my life and I stared getting pimples when I was around the age of 8. It’s improved my skin with only three days I love it so much! I’m so thankful it went viral." — Vanessa
$13.99 at Amazon (regularly $22.04)
2
www.amazon.com
A popular hydrating CeraVe facial cleanser that won't leave your face feeling stripped and dry
It also doubles as a body wash if you're dealing with acne on your back, chest or butt.

Promising review: "About six years ago, I started breaking out significantly and it was so upsetting and stressful. I tried everything and nothing worked. I went to see a dermatologist and they suggested CeraVe. I thought I would give it a try and after using the cleanser + moisturizer (a.m. and p.m.) for a few weeks, my skin looked completely new. Obviously everyone's skin is different so what worked for me may not work for you, but it is so gentle and affordable that it wouldn't hurt to try. This bottle lasts me 3–4 months which is really nice." — Kati
$15.48 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
An acne-fighting daily moisturizer with salicylic acid
It'll deliver an oil-free dose of daily hydration, plus works to prevent future breakouts before they happen.

Promising review: "This face creme has been working really well for me. I've tried so many different things for uneven skin tone and acne scars and nothing worked. I've been using this less than a month and I am seeing amazing changes." — alison
$16.72 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A tub of rejuvenating eye cream to help tighten, brighten and lift your under-eyes
It'll help make it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching "Ozark"... again.

Promising review: "I bought this cream because my eye allergies were causing me very dark circles under my eyes and the skin around my eyes to be flaky and sore. I tried all sorts of creams to help the issue but nothing seemed to work…until this cream! This cream healed my flaky skin in two used AND the dark circles (which I thought were never going to leave me) are almost entirely gone. Great great product! They have me as a life time customer!" — morgan
$8.99+ at Amazon (regularly $14.99+)
5
www.amazon.com
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil
Acne doesn't just affect faces and your booty deserves the same blemish-busting care as your face. You can apply this gentle treatment three to four times a day.

Promising review: "This product is great and has actually changed my life. Nothing else worked but this. The bottle says apply 3–4 times daily so I did and it only lasted about two weeks. I wish it came in different sizes because I would definitely buy the biggest one. I just placed an order for another one because I don’t want the acne to start forming again after it just started going away. These brands really know how to get your money, but hey if it helps me 100% they can have it!" — Willie
$24.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant if harsh scrubs haven't done your skin any favors
This helps to clear skin and unclog pores by gently sloughing away dead skin to reveal the texture-free glow hiding underneath.

Promising review: "I’ve always had acne. One pimple would disappear, and then a whole colony would show up the next day. I tried everything and nothing would work. I have very sensitive skin, so I’m not able to use anything or else my face will break out, but THIS has helped me and my acne has minimized greatly. Please purchase! You won’t regret and won’t be able to go without. If anything, just try the travel size!" — Mallory laginess
$13+ at Amazon
7
Glossier
A bottle of Glossier Solution with a 10% blend of exfoliating acids (BHA, AHA and PHA)
It's gentle enough for daily use and is designed to sweep away dead skin for an all-around smoother and glowier complexion.

Promising review: "I have had stubborn blackheads for years and nothing has worked until this product. Within a week of use, I saw a noticeable difference in my face. Works super well and super quick!" — Sarah
$26 at Glossier$26 at Sephora
8
www.amazon.com
A blemish-busting Mario Badescu drying lotion
It's a powerful spot treatment that takes on pimples while you sleep with an effective blend of salicylic acid, sulfur, calamine and zinc oxide.

Promising review: "It does what it purports to do. Dab it on at night according to the directions and the next morning the zit will be gone — or very diminished! It's kinda wild how well it works. (Especially given how NOTHING else has!)" — thatsscience
$11.90+ at Amazon (regularly $17)
9
www.amazon.com
A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid
They help absorb gunk from pimples and speed up the healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from any habitual picking or popping.

Promising review: "I’ve had a huge zit for the past two months and tried everything on it — benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, prescription tretinoin. Nothing has worked. After using a patch one time, the zip was almost completely gone and the patch was full of gross white material. I used another patch the following night and it is 100% gone now. Amazing!" — Cat Lady in Chi
$11.97 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
An eight-pack of Skin1004's zombie masks
They deliver skin-tightening, pore-minimizing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in "The Walking Dead" for 15 minutes. The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush.

Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne-prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." — Erin Marple
$16.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A little polar bear hydrating eye stick to help soothe puffy, aching eyes
This hydrating formula is blended with Icelandic glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin and tackle dark circles.

Promising review: "As I have gotten older, I definitely have bags under my eyes. I'm Asian, so I also have pads underneath that tend to retain water. NOTHING WORKED...tried it all, creams, massage, caffeine treatments, etc. THIS WORKS. I don't know how, but the bags are gone and the skin is much tauter! Doesn't disrupt my eye makeup, easy to use. LOVE THIS." — Grace
$6.79 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
12
www.amazon.com
A powerful snail repair cream to plump and brighten dull, dry skin while fading discoloration
It uses a powerful little ingredient called snail mucin (sounds gross, works great), which is regularly found in K-beauty products.

Promising review: "Love It!!! Just what the doctor ordered. For the past five years I've been looking for a face cream that wouldn't irritate my skin. And I've tried $300– $5 face creams and nothing worked. Until I came across this Korean facial cream and I'm in love with it. No more redness or irritation, just soft skin." — Meisy Gonzalez
$15.95 at Amazon (regularly $20)
13
www.amazon.com
A soothing face and body cream
Because you've had it up to here with acne treatments leaving your skin raw, red and dry. This all-purpose, organic face and body cream delivers mega deep hydration that works with your skin's natural oils to lock in moisture.

Promising review: I heard about Honeyskin on a rosacea forum, and so glad I did. I was hoping to moisturize my skin without an allergic reaction. Honeyskin delivered, but additionally, it completely healed red, dry, splotchy spots around my mouth that have been bothering me for over a year. I tried all sorts of other products, but nothing else worked. I'm impressed!" — Mom of 5
$18.45+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A popular foot exfoliant peel for ridding your feet of dry, cracked skin
Slip on the included booties, wait an hour and then enjoy watching your foot molt for the next week or two, revealing the baby soft skin underneath.

Promising review: "Holy cow, my feet are peeling!! I was skeptical cause the skin on my heel is so thick (healthcare, and on my feet all day), and nothing was working to keep it at bay, but this stuff really works!!! Today is day six, and it happened all at once. I was not putting lotion on my feet because I was not sure if I should, but I was soaking them every day, but I couldn't take it anymore, and lotioned them and put socks on, I woke up this morning and they were peeling away. The more lotion I put, the more they peel I am impressed. Definitely will be repurchasing." — Anjelic
$9.09+ at Amazon (regularly $15.75)
15
www.amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that quickly removes years' of hard calluses
It dissolves dead skin without endless scraping and scrubbing. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "I have tried every cream, every soaking solution, every potion to get rid of hard skin on my feet. Nothing worked. Or if it worked it took hours of soaking. This took a few minutes and the hard skin came of with a pumice. I wish I had bought the larger size now. Do not waste your money on anything else." — jojo
$14.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A tube of Differin acne treatment gel
It's one of the strongest spot treatments you can get without a prescription. Note: This might make your skin sensitive and dry while it adjusts (much like Accutane). You should always moisturize after using this, and apply it at night while you're out of the sun.

Promising review: "Magic in a tiny tube. Has lasted over a month so far and my 30-year-old skin is clear for the first time in my life. Nothing else has worked, and I've tried it all. I wish I could give this 10 stars." — LC
$14.49+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
An exfoliating mitt to make your skin super smooth
You'll be able to see dead skin slough away right before your eyes.

Promising review: "I’ve tried everything to treat my keratosis pilaris, or the tiny bumps on my upper arms, thighs, and butt. My dermatologist advised me to gently exfoliate but nothing has worked. Not the prescribed creams or advice she gave me…but these work!! I can see the dead skin on the mitts when I use them! My arms and body have fewer bumps now and I’m thrilled! My arms and body are softer and the thicker skin patches feel thinner as they should be. I had problems with ingrown hairs by my knees but this has solved the problem! I’m a believer and my daughters use these as well." — Deb
$6.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A bottle of pure rosehip oil to help brighten skin
It'll help to reduce the appearance of everything from blemishes and scarring to fine lines and age spots. This oil is also effective at reducing pregnancy stretch marks and can even be used to moisturize your hair!

Promising review: "I LOVE this oil! I have been struggling with breakouts and dry patches for a while and tried using so many different face washes and lotions but nothing worked. I started using this a month ago in replace of my lotions and my dry patches are now gone, my breakouts are completely gone, and my skin looks so radiant! I have definitely noticed that my sun spots have faded and my skin looks much more even as well. Would 10/10 recommend." — Lauren Brown
$14.95 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A 50-pack of XL dry face towels
Bacteria on your terry towels and washcloths (even freshly clean ones) could be the sneaky culprit behind your breakouts. This disposable alternative is absorbent enough to dry your hands and face, but can also be used wet when paired with your favorite makeup remover or cleanser.

Promising review: "These towels have been a game changer for me. I have been suffering with breakouts and was unsure what the cause was. I spent soooo much money on products thinking if I switched up my routine then my skin would get better, but nothing was working. After watching a friend's Instagram videos I heard about this company and how reusing the same washcloth daily may have been the reason for my skin issues. Well, after 30 days using this product my skin is clearer than its ever been. Making sure that I am cleansing my face with a clean towel everyday has made all the difference. It is also very soft on my skin (which is pretty sensitive), but also has a tougher side for exfoliation. I’m in love." — Amazon Customer
$17.95 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A Briogeo shampoo for relief from a dry, itchy scalp
Micro-exfoliants gently lift dead skin cells while a mix of charcoal and coconut oil cleanse and hydrate, leaving behind a clean, flake-free scalp. This shampoo is vegan, cruelty- and gluten-free!

Promising review: "It honestly helped with our dry scalp/dandruff after just one time use!!!!!!!!!!! Nothing else has worked!!!! It's pricey but soooo worth it! Leaves that clean feel. Leaves your scalp so moisturized. Leave Selsun Blue and Head & Shoulders alone, this will work soooooo much betterrrrr!!!!!!!!!!!" — Darlene I Rodriguez
$15+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A skin solution so you can shave or wax without getting red razor bumps and ingrown hairs
Apply this post-hair removal.

Promising review: "I use this on my bikini area after shaving and twice per day thereafter. I have a tendency to get shaving bumps and ingrown hairs. After I started using this product every day, I no longer have problems! I was at a point where I was so frustrated that nothing else was working. I saw some good reviews on this product and decided to give it a try. Well worth it! There is a slight alcohol burn that comes with application, but it does not bother me, just feels like an antiseptic going on and I know it is doing its job!" — zephyrsquared
$18.79+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A charming exfoliating stick that acts as a gentle skin scrub
It helps draw out excess sebum, whiteheads and blackheads from your pores. And after you're done ogling at all the gunk your octopus friend evicted from your face, just give it a rinse!

Promising review: "I've had blackheads all around my lips for years, and nothing seemed to work. I tried exfoliating, lip masks, steaming, and using a blackhead vacuum, pore strips, face masks — you name it, I tried it. I was about to give up until I saw this cute little guy and the great reviews. After two weeks of using it every other day, the pores around my mouth are 90% clear! It's wild how much this helps! I will continue this regimen until every last blackhead is vanquished. Thanks Tako!!" — Annika Traner
$12.50 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A 10% benzoyl peroxide body wash
It may help if you have stubborn inflammatory acne on your face, back or elsewhere.

Promising review:"I bought this specifically after reading the reviews about this wash being good for chronic pizza butt and thighs. I've only been using this for one week, so far. It works! My butt still isn't 100% smooth or clear yet, but the difference is noticeable. I've always been so self-conscious of my body blemish problems, and I've wasted so much money on other various acne treatments, but nothing else has worked. I'm going to continue to use this! I also typically have sensitive, dry skin. I have not experienced any issues with this wash (it doesn't really have a scent, which I like) and I also moisturize afterward, with Amlactin lotion. If nothing else has worked for you, try this!" — KK
$24.92 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
Apply it like a clear coat of polish to help your nails get all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.

Promising reviews: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana

"Does what it says, and has worked on my ragged cuticles when nothing else has!" — SukiTri7
$9.90+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
The ever-reliable O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream
It's a lifesaver for dry, cracked hands that need something a little stronger than the average moisturizer. This famous formula locks in moisture, while creating a protective barrier to prevent future moisture loss. For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

Promising review: "My husband has painful, cracked hands every winter for as long as he’s been in the Midwest. Nothing worked, not lotion or coconut oil or Aquaphor or fancy hand lotion or hydrocortisone. He’s been using this cream for a week and his hands look like normal. It’s truly amazing." — Monika walbergh
$7.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A multi-tasking vitamin C serum with over 91,000 5-star ratings
It'll help take care of dark circles, sun spots, redness and breakouts without adding a ton more steps to your routine.


Promising review: "I have tried everything from Cetaphil to Rodan & Fields to even out my skin tone and make it look 'healthy.' Nothing has worked until now. This product is like an instant toning and...I swear like 'blurring' effect. I have extremely sensitive skin and this does not irritate it...I am currently only using it once a day. I will for sure purchase again." — J Trent
$21.44+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A renowned clay mask that'll give pores a truly deep clean on the cheap
This cruelty-free mask is made from 100% bentonite clay that can also be used for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks and more.

Promising review: "You don’t need anything else! I am a 52-year-old woman with nonstop acne issues for the last 40 years. Being called pizza face throughout my teens had me trying everything and anything from dermatologists to the dumb commercial ads on TV and nothing worked. Since I received this almost two weeks ago I’ve used it almost every evening with apple cider vinegar and I am 1,000% ecstatic on the outcome. Instead of the daily GIGANTIC sore pimples, which have TOTALLY disappeared, I have had only two tiny pimples with whiteheads. I really wished I tried this sooner. Now I can focus on repairing my pizza face for my last 20–30 years.😁" — sperry
$14.95 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A cruelty-free intense-therapy lip balm with SPF 25
It'll take even chronically irritated lips from dry and cracked to hydrated and smooth while protecting them from future damage.

Promising review: "I have tried many other lip products for my chronic chapped lips, and nothing has worked. Except for this stuff. This stuff is amazing! For the first time in months, my lips don't hurt and aren't bright red. I won't buy anything else!" — Colleen H.
$10 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
An ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid serum
It plumps, smooths and softens skin for an overall brighter, bouncier complexion.

Promising review: "I have been using this for 10 days and WOW, what a difference. I had hyperpigmentation in several places on my face — it is fading!!!! Nothing else worked! This stuff is amazing." — TTY
$9.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
An LED light therapy mask
It has seven different light colors, each designed to target different skin troubles. Despite the mask looking like a halloween costume, you'll love the professional-level results you can get at home with just 20 minutes of use a few times a week.

Promising review: "I have dealt with psoriasis since I was a teenager. It started on my scalp, and has slowly been creeping onto my face. I used prescriptions (Sorilux, Otezla) that barely slowed the spread, and had adverse side effects. I've used OTCs and tamanu oil to no relief. I have found that a mixture of salicylic acid treatments once a week (at night) combined with this AFFORDABLE mask at 25 minutes/power 4/blue light in the morning five times a week actually works for me and my breakouts on my face. I wish I knew LED was a treatment years ago. If you've been suffering from psoriasis and nothing else is working, I'd highly recommend this mask." — EMILEE
$150.89 at Amazon

