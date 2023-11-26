30 Skincare Products Reviewers Turned To After 'Nothing Else Worked'

Popular items from this list:
- A soothing snail mucin repairing essence that helps heal acne scars, fade dark spots and calm redness
- A popular hydrating CeraVe facial cleanser that won’t leave your face feeling stripped and dry
- An acne-fighting daily moisturizer with salicylic acid to help prevent future breakouts before they happen
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence
2
A popular hydrating CeraVe facial cleanser that won't leave your face feeling stripped and dry
3
An acne-fighting daily moisturizer with salicylic acid
Advertisement
4
A tub of rejuvenating eye cream to help tighten, brighten and lift your under-eyes
5
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil
6
A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant if harsh scrubs haven't done your skin any favors
Advertisement
7
A bottle of Glossier Solution with a 10% blend of exfoliating acids (BHA, AHA and PHA)
8
A blemish-busting Mario Badescu drying lotion
9
A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid
Advertisement
10
An eight-pack of Skin1004's zombie masks
11
A little polar bear hydrating eye stick to help soothe puffy, aching eyes
12
A powerful snail repair cream to plump and brighten dull, dry skin while fading discoloration
Advertisement
13
A soothing face and body cream
14
A popular foot exfoliant peel for ridding your feet of dry, cracked skin
15
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that quickly removes years' of hard calluses
Advertisement
16
A tube of Differin acne treatment gel
17
An exfoliating mitt to make your skin super smooth
18
A bottle of pure rosehip oil to help brighten skin
Advertisement
19
A 50-pack of XL dry face towels
20
A Briogeo shampoo for relief from a dry, itchy scalp
21
A skin solution so you can shave or wax without getting red razor bumps and ingrown hairs
Advertisement
22
A charming exfoliating stick that acts as a gentle skin scrub
23
A 10% benzoyl peroxide body wash
24
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
Advertisement
25
The ever-reliable O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream
26
A multi-tasking vitamin C serum with over 91,000 5-star ratings
27
A renowned clay mask that'll give pores a truly deep clean on the cheap
Advertisement
28
A cruelty-free intense-therapy lip balm with SPF 25
29
An ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid serum
30
An LED light therapy mask
Advertisement