See Why Reviewers Love This Lesser-Known Version Of A Viral Facial Spray

I won’t beat around the bush: You’re about to get a whole lot sweatier, thanks to the onset of summer. That can spell disaster for your skin if you don’t stay on top of it — a buildup of sweat (and therefore bacteria) can cause acne on your face and elsewhere. Of course, washing your face regularly after you work out or find yourself in another sweaty situation can help prevent these breakouts, but hey, you don’t always have the time. That’s where a superstar skin care ingredient — and recent TikTok-viral product — come in.
The SkinSmart Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser has similar ingredients as the TikTok-viral Tower28 spray, including hypochlorous acid, water, and sodium chloride (although we can’t account for ingredient quantity and potency levels). The main difference is that the SkinSmart spray comes in an 8-ounce bottle for $17.46 on Amazon, giving you twice the product for $10 less. (A 4-ounce bottle of Tower28′s spray costs $28.)
Multiple buyers couldn’t believe their luck in the reviews, with many comparing it favorably to the Tower 28 spray for keeping their skin clear and leaving them feeling refreshed. The SkinSmart spray has racked up over 3,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, so you know this is the real deal.
All you have to do is spray it on and let it air dry, either on bare skin or over makeup. You don’t have to limit the spray to your face, either: Reviewers have applied it to their hands, backs, or other parts of the body that might harbor sweaty bacteria. It can especially come in handy after a workout. Some users did notice a slight chlorine scent at first, but most who did said it went away as soon as the spray absorbed into the skin, which happens in a matter of seconds.
So if you’re looking to save money on skin care without sacrificing the benefits of hypochlorous acid, these satisfied reviews will give you the final push to add your next holy grail product to your cart.
“I’m a huge fan of the SOS rescue spray by tower 28, but had to stop purchasing because of the high price tag. This spray is basically the same exact formula for a fraction of the cost. It helps keep my skin healthy and also helps clear any minor breakout I might get. 10/10” — L R
“I’m not gonna lie.. I work from home and sometimes I’m too lazy in the morning to do my 6 step skin care routine. So, I use this spray in the morning and do my skin care at night. It has helped more then when I was doing my full 6 step skin care routine morning and night. I’m honestly amazed!!” — Megan K. Kammermeier
“The Skinsmart facial spray is an absolute must-have in my skincare routine—I can’t recommend it enough! Its versatility is unmatched, catering perfectly to both gym-goers and everyday use. The refreshing mist feels incredibly hydrating and soothing on the skin, providing an instant pick-me-up throughout the day. I’ve found it to be superior to other facial sprays, even surpassing the Tower 28 spray in terms of effectiveness. Whether I’m at the gym or just need a quick boost of hydration, this spray does wonders, leaving my skin feeling rejuvenated and glowing. If you’re on the lookout for a reliable and refreshing facial spray that delivers fantastic results, the Skinsmart facial spray is an absolute game-changer!” — Lex
“I wanted a cheaper alternative to Tower 28’s SOS spray because I go through it so quickly. This was significantly cheaper and a larger quantity. Smells and feels the same. Great spray bottle, easy to use.” — MLO
“I found this product when a cosmetic chemist showed that this is the same exact product and ingredient percentages as Tower 28 SOS spray, and she was right! This stuff is incredible and can be used for anything. Get rid of acne, cleaning pet paws, removing odors, etc. So much cheaper than Tower 28, talk about a holy grail product!” — Rachel Graham