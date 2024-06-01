See Why Reviewers Love This Lesser-Known Version Of A Viral Facial Spray

“I’m a huge fan of the SOS rescue spray by tower 28, but had to stop purchasing because of the high price tag. This spray is basically the same exact formula for a fraction of the cost. It helps keep my skin healthy and also helps clear any minor breakout I might get. 10/10” — L R

“I’m not gonna lie.. I work from home and sometimes I’m too lazy in the morning to do my 6 step skin care routine. So, I use this spray in the morning and do my skin care at night. It has helped more then when I was doing my full 6 step skin care routine morning and night. I’m honestly amazed!!” — Megan K. Kammermeier

“The Skinsmart facial spray is an absolute must-have in my skincare routine—I can’t recommend it enough! Its versatility is unmatched, catering perfectly to both gym-goers and everyday use. The refreshing mist feels incredibly hydrating and soothing on the skin, providing an instant pick-me-up throughout the day. I’ve found it to be superior to other facial sprays, even surpassing the Tower 28 spray in terms of effectiveness. Whether I’m at the gym or just need a quick boost of hydration, this spray does wonders, leaving my skin feeling rejuvenated and glowing. If you’re on the lookout for a reliable and refreshing facial spray that delivers fantastic results, the Skinsmart facial spray is an absolute game-changer!” — Lex

“I wanted a cheaper alternative to Tower 28’s SOS spray because I go through it so quickly. This was significantly cheaper and a larger quantity. Smells and feels the same. Great spray bottle, easy to use.” — MLO

“I found this product when a cosmetic chemist showed that this is the same exact product and ingredient percentages as Tower 28 SOS spray, and she was right! This stuff is incredible and can be used for anything. Get rid of acne, cleaning pet paws, removing odors, etc. So much cheaper than Tower 28, talk about a holy grail product!” — Rachel Graham