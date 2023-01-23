Skip Bayless' 'Performative' Stunt After Cowboys Lose Annoys Heck Out Of Twitter

Fans trashed Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless for slamming his Dak Prescott jersey into the garbage on Sunday in a Twitter video. (Watch it below.)

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two costly interceptions in a divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which assured that “America’s Team” will reach 28 years without making the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry. That’s it, I’ve had it with Dak,” Bayless wrote in the caption.

I’m sorry. That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak.pic.twitter.com/1EHRUg8mXe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

Bayless, a co-host of “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1 and former columnist for the Dallas Morning News, has been critical of Prescott’s penchant for turnovers.

But many fans on social media weren’t so convinced of Bayless’ outrage. They blasted his acting skills, his kitchen, and the lack of spontaneity and originality in the footage.

Bayless did the same thing to an Ezekiel Elliott jersey (while wearing a Prescott jersey!) after a Cowboys loss in 2019.

Advertisement

But hey, Skip, go with what works.

The longtime personality also has made headlines by insulting LeBron James and seriously irking his co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Now he’s got Twitter riled up, too.

Seeing him stand in the doorway for a couple of seconds waiting to make sure the camera is rolling makes this ART. https://t.co/dlbNzvqn2x — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) January 23, 2023

Some of the worst acting I've ever seen — Dresk47 (@dresk47) January 23, 2023

So cringe — JJ Jackson (@jjmfnjackson) January 23, 2023

Skip waiting in the hall for the film to start to show the world his authentic uncensored emotions >>https://t.co/3uZQEyO5RV — Josh Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) January 23, 2023

Advertisement

Skip makes all that money being a heel and this is the best he can do for a kitchen?! Way more offensive than anything he says https://t.co/hYbJuwsTBf — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 23, 2023

This range top really bothers me pic.twitter.com/4eujtBnAA7 — dammit (@stretch14tw) January 23, 2023

Never try to act bc this performance is terrible https://t.co/AW6XYS5EJ2 — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 23, 2023

He don’t keep a trash bag in the trash can — Aaron (@itsabdawg) January 23, 2023

Would pay a good amount of money to watch him come back around the corner once the camera stopped rolling, reach into the garbage, get the jersey out, make sure there’s nothing on it and hang it back up in his closet. The only walk of shame I’m interested in. https://t.co/kVX09Ex2ck — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) January 23, 2023