What's Hot

Police Hail 'Heroes' Who Wrestled Gun From Monterey Park Shooter Before Second Attack

Monterey Park Shooter Kills 10 At Dance Club; Motive Unclear

Greg Abbott Snark-Tweets About Dallas Kicker And Gets It Kicked Back In His Face

Your Body On Alcohol: How It Affects Your Heart, Liver, Weight And Cancer Risk

Chris Evans Cracks Jokes With Jeremy Renner After His Snowplow Accident — And His Response Is So Perfect

Dolphins Make A Splash In The Bronx River For First Time In 5 Years

White House Takes Executive Action To Help Protect Medication Abortion

Joe Biden To Pick Jeff Zients As His Next Chief Of Staff: Reports

Janet Yellen Calls GOP Debt Ceiling Threats 'A Very Irresponsible Thing To Do'

Joe Manchin Says White House Should Negotiate With GOP On Debt Ceiling

Keke Palmer Hilariously Narrates NSFW ‘Sims’ Game — And Twitter Can’t Get Enough

Jason Momoa Won't Let DC Studios' Shake-Up Faze Him: 'I'll Always Be Aquaman'

SportsNFLDallas CowboysFox Sports

Skip Bayless' 'Performative' Stunt After Cowboys Lose Annoys Heck Out Of Twitter

The Fox Sports "Undisputed" host wanted to make a statement about Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Fans trashed Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless for slamming his Dak Prescott jersey into the garbage on Sunday in a Twitter video. (Watch it below.)

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two costly interceptions in a divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which assured that “America’s Team” will reach 28 years without making the Super Bowl.

“I’m sorry. That’s it, I’ve had it with Dak,” Bayless wrote in the caption.

Bayless, a co-host of “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1 and former columnist for the Dallas Morning News, has been critical of Prescott’s penchant for turnovers.

But many fans on social media weren’t so convinced of Bayless’ outrage. They blasted his acting skills, his kitchen, and the lack of spontaneity and originality in the footage.

Bayless did the same thing to an Ezekiel Elliott jersey (while wearing a Prescott jersey!) after a Cowboys loss in 2019.

But hey, Skip, go with what works.

The longtime personality also has made headlines by insulting LeBron James and seriously irking his co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Now he’s got Twitter riled up, too.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community