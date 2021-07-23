Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless thinks he knows why Tom Brady mocked his longtime golf partner, ex-President Donald Trump, during a visit to the Biden White House this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback cracked a gag referencing Trump’s election lies while celebrating the side’s Super Bowl title with President Joe Biden. “It didn’t look great there at one point,” Brady said of a tricky time the team experienced earlier in the season. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won.”

Bayless suggested Brady was trying to burn bridges with the one-term, twice-impeached former POTUS after becoming associated with him for their golf partnership and that time before the 2016 election when the athlete put one of Trump’s campaign MAGA hats in his locker.

“I believe Tom Brady has been irritated to the point of being troubled, even haunted by the fact that he was associated with Donald Trump once he won office,” Bayless said on Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed.”

“Do I think he had fun playing golf with Donald Trump? I do,” he continued. But Brady had probably been naive with the hat stunt, he said.

Brady “lived to regret it because then he was associated with Donald Trump politically and Donald Trump became a figure politically that Tom Brady wanted zero to do with,” said Bayless.

“So I believe he took this opportunity in the Biden White House, to take a shot that I think will burn whatever bridge was left with Donald Trump,” he added. “I don’t think Mr. Trump will like that.”