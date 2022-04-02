Skippy Is Recalling 162,000 Pounds Of Reduced-Fat Peanut Butter

Skippy Foods is recalling nearly 162,000 pounds of reduced-fat peanut butter because of concerns that stainless steel fragments may have contaminated a “limited number of jars,” it said in a statement.
The fragments are from a “piece of manufacturing equipment,” the company, owned by Hormel Foods, said Wednesday.
“Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern,” the company added.
Skippy indicated that customers can return the recalled product to their retailer or contact the company.
The products recalled are:
- Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40 ounces with “best if used by” dates of May0423 and May0523;
- Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter — Club, 2 40-ounce jars with “best if used by” date of May0523;
- Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3 ounces with “best if used by” dates of May0623 and May0723;
- Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14 ounces with a “best if used by” date of May1023;