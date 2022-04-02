Skippy Is Recalling 162,000 Pounds Of Reduced-Fat Peanut Butter

Skippy Foods is recalling nearly 162,000 pounds of reduced-fat peanut butter because of concerns that stainless steel fragments may have contaminated a “limited number of jars,” it said in a statement.

The fragments are from a “piece of manufacturing equipment,” the company, owned by Hormel Foods, said Wednesday.

“Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern,” the company added.

Skippy indicated that customers can return the recalled product to their retailer or contact the company.

The products recalled are: