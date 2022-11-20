Skittles Sends Clear Message To Concertgoers Who Throw Candy At Harry Styles

Skittles wants concertgoers to “treat people with kindness” and not throw candy pieces at Harry Styles.

The candy brand pleaded with people to not toss its colorful, fruity treat after the “As It Was” singer was hit in the face with candy during a Los Angeles show on Monday.

Skittles, which previously urged on Twitter for people to not throw the candy, took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times on Saturday reminding fans to not toss the treat, Billboard reported.

“Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don’t throw the rainbow,” the ad read.

PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them) pic.twitter.com/1qy1bOYeSt — SKITTLES (@Skittles) November 19, 2022

Video from Styles’ concert shows several items that appear to be Skittles soaring from the crowd and striking the singer in the face.

Styles is seen grabbing his eye and squinting with his left eye as he thanks the crowd at the Love On Tour concert.

Styles’ fans criticized the Skittles thrower and claimed they ruined his performance of “Kiwi” with their “inconsiderate and dangerous” act.

whoever the fuck threw a solid object at his eye, u literally ruined kiwi bc he wouldn’t open his eye for the whole song pic.twitter.com/CRBWzsYqcc — mandi🏠HARRY TALKED TO ME?? (@ibringthep0p) November 15, 2022

YALLLLLL. This goes without saying. 👏🏻 DO 👏🏻 NOT 👏🏻 THROW 👏🏻 STUFF 👏🏻 AT 👏🏻 PEOPLE 👏🏻 Harry Styles took a forcefully thrown skittles to the freaking eye last night. Come on, use some common sense!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/yK0PLlTh6H — jennie (@jenn020704) November 15, 2022

The Skittles fiasco isn’t the first time this year that a fan-thrown object has stirred up controversy.

“Helmet” singer Steve Lacy smashed a fan’s disposable camera on stage in October after an item was thrown at him, and he refused to apologize for the episode.

Spanish singer Rosalía received a bouquet of flowers to the head during a San Diego tour stop last month and later asked fans not to throw items at her.