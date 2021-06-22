Wellness

These Phenomenal Sleep Headphones Are Still On Sale For Prime Day

Snag a pair for a great price before the deal is done ― and get the rest you deserve.
Want to listen to something before bed without ear pain? Try these sleep headphones.
Want to listen to something before bed without ear pain? Try these sleep headphones.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

How many times have you settled into bed to listen to a meditation, podcast, TV show, ASMR video ― or whatever else helps you fall asleep ― only to be jolted awake later because your headphones are wedged awkwardly into your ears? Or maybe you’ve been able to drift off with them in, only to discover in the morning that your bed has swallowed your right AirPod, never to be found again. (Just me?)

Enter these delightful sleep headphones on sale for under $20. Not only are they incredibly soft on your ears and your head, they’ll stay put as you drift off. No more uncomfortable ear buds. No more losing your devices in your sheets. They also make for great hands-free exercise headphones, especially outdoors in the winter since they cover your ears.

The headphones are wireless, so you can connect your device to them using Bluetooth. There’s a remote option affixed to the center of the headband where you can adjust the volume and hit pause or play. The battery lasts for a remarkable 10 hours before you need to recharge them, and they’re machine-washable. They come in a range of colors as well.

If all of that doesn’t convince you, maybe the reviews will: This item has more than 7,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. They’re even therapist-approved. One mental health pro told HuffPost she personally uses them when she’s stressed out before bed.

This popular product already comes with an affordable price tag, but it’s been marked down even further for Amazon Prime Day. The list price is $39.99, but you can snag them right now for $19.99, plus a 20% off coupon. That brings your total down to $15.99.

Get them here.

And if you’re looking for more products that’ll help you get a good night’s rest, check out a few other sleep products on sale for Amazon Prime Day below.

Hatch Restore Sound Machine And Alarm Clock
Amazon
If you’re someone whose brain keeps them awake at night (hello, it’s me!), then it’s time to drown out your thoughts with this machine. It not only acts as a white noise maker, but it’s also sunshine alarm clock that mimics daylight to gently wake you up. How’s that for multitasking?

Get the Hatch Restore Sound Machine And Alarm Clock for $109.99 (originally $129.99).
Withings Sleep Tracking Pad
Amazon
If sleeping with a tracker on your wrist isn't your thing (we don't blame you), then this sleep pad may be right for you. It fits under your mattress and monitors your sleep by detecting snoring, breathing patterns, movement and more. It then delivers a full report to an app on your phone and gives you a sleep score based on the data.

Get the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $69.30 (originally $81.07).
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
If you are in the market for a fitness tracker and want one that also monitors your sleep, this Fitbit has a slim profile and comes in three colors. In addition to measuring your sleep habits, it offers every health stat under the sun (such as daily steps and heart rate measurements). This deal also comes with a one-year Fitbit Premium subscription.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $59.99 (originally $98.95).
SensorPEDIC Solutions Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon
Side and back sleepers, rejoice: This pillow is made especially for you. It's made of gel-infused memory foam and designed to support your head and neck. Best of all, the materials are cooling so you won't get all hot and sweaty during the night.

Get the SensorPEDIC Solutions Memory Foam Pillow for $23.99 (originally $29.89).
Ravmix Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Elevate your bed with a luxurious silk pillowcase. Not only do these always give you that “cool side of the pillow” feeling, the material is also great for your hair and your skin.

Get the Ravmix Silk Pillowcase for $20.39 (originally $23.99).
UFRESH Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon
You may not need a humidifier in the summer, but you'll be relying on one as soon as the weather turns dry. This product has dual functions, acting as a humidifier and a diffuser (just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils into the tray). It comes with an app so you can control it with your phone, and it also features a timer and different mist level modes.

Get the UFRESH Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for $38.99 (originally $69.99).
Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser Kit
Amazon
Create a relaxing environment in your bedroom with this kit. It contains one (stylish!) diffuser and comes with calming essential oils in scents like lavender and eucalyptus, which are meant to promote good sleep. The diffuser also has multiple timer settings, so you can rest easy knowing that it won't be going all night.

Get the Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser Kit for $30.96 (originally $44.23).
Ostrichpillow Go Travel Pillow
Amazon
Make sure you get enough rest when you're on the go, too. This travel neck pillow is made with memory foam and offers ample neck support.

Get the Ostrichpillow Go Travel Pillow for $41.99 (originally $59.99).

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-DAY trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

shoppingSleepAmazonprime dayprime day 2021