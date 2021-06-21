UFRESH Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

You may not need a humidifier in the summer, but you'll be relying on one as soon as the weather turns dry. This product has dual functions, acting as a humidifier and a diffuser (just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils into the tray). It comes with an app so you can control it with your phone, and it also features a timer and different mist level modes.