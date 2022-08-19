Shopping

What A Sleep Expert Keeps On Her Nightstand

Keep these nighttime and morning essentials an arm's reach away.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The Mzoo <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Contoured-Sleeping-Blindfold-Concave-Meditation/dp/B07KC5DWCC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62fbaca2e4b0a85a819664ad%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sleep eye mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fbaca2e4b0a85a819664ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Contoured-Sleeping-Blindfold-Concave-Meditation/dp/B07KC5DWCC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62fbaca2e4b0a85a819664ad%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sleep eye mask</a>, Courant <a href="https://staycourant.com/products/catch-3-essentials/camel" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Catch: 3 Essentials charging station" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fbaca2e4b0a85a819664ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://staycourant.com/products/catch-3-essentials/camel" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Catch: 3 Essentials charging station</a> and Mack's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Macks-Pillow-Soft-Silicone-Earplugs/dp/B003LZQGN6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62fbaca2e4b0a85a819664ad%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="earplugs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fbaca2e4b0a85a819664ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Macks-Pillow-Soft-Silicone-Earplugs/dp/B003LZQGN6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62fbaca2e4b0a85a819664ad%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">earplugs</a>.
Amazon, Courant
The Mzoo sleep eye mask, Courant Catch: 3 Essentials charging station and Mack's earplugs.

Getting a good night’s sleep is critical to our health, and yet it feels out of reach for so many people. It could be the result of lifelong insomnia, having an infant or small child in the home or even random external stimuli like living on a noisy street. Whatever the cause, the ramifications of a lack of sleep are far-reaching and can have serious health implications. There are, however, small lifestyle tweaks that can be made that might aid in a better night’s sleep, including, surprisingly, adding a few helpful items to your nightstand.

To get a better understanding of how we can all get quality rest, HuffPost spoke to Susan Rubman, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor of clinical psychiatry and sleep medicine at Yale University. She noted that there are a few basic things we should be doing as a nightly baseline to ensure better sleep quality:

  1. Maintaining a consistent wakeup time.

  2. Avoiding caffeine or stimulating substances prior to bedtime. (Caffeine has a six-hour half-life, so her recommendation is to not have any within six hours of bedtime.)

  3. Go to bed when you’re sleepy, as opposed to trying to force it when you aren’t. Sleep is not an at-will behavior. We can eat when we’re not hungry, but can’t really sleep unless our body is prepared to sleep.

  4. Make your environment sleep-friendly — cool, dark and quiet.

A surprisingly important part of your sleep environment involves your bedside table and its contents. Having sleep aids easily accessible while banishing items that might disrupt rest is a key component. “It’s important to make sure that the environment in the bedroom really sets the stage for getting into bed and going to sleep,” Rubman said. “Clear clutter away and reserve the nightstand for items that are helpful for sleep.”

Since we are all unique creatures, Rubman noted that there is a lot of variability between what individuals might need on their nightstands, but there are many things that can be universally helpful. This includes a pleasant light source that isn’t too bright, any medications you may need through the night so you don’t have to get up and hunt for them, a glass of water and reading materials. Objects like earplugs, a good-quality sleep mask, aromatherapy and a sound machine can also make a big difference.

Rubman’s own nightstand includes practical items like hand lotion, a spot for her glasses and a glass of water, alongside items that are personally pleasing, like a small memento from a vacation, a handmade ceramic bowl for her jewelry and a crossword puzzle.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of items for your bedside table based on Rubman’s recommendations. They just might be exactly what you need to get the rest your body is truly craving — and at the very least, having a thoughtfully organized nightstand will give you a bit of peace of mind.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A contoured sleep mask
This popular sleep mask on Amazon is made with low-rebound memory foam that is soft, comfortable, durable and doesn't put pressure on the eyes in the way that flat masks do. It effectively blocks out light while still making it possible to blink, and has an adjustable buckle strap that won't get tangled in your hair.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
2
Amazon
Mack's silicone putty earplugs
These bestselling earplugs are made with soft, moldable silicone putty that can accommodate all ears. They create a comfortable seal that keeps out sounds like snoring, street noise and more.
$8.99 at Amazon
3
Courant
Courant Catch:3 Essentials charging station and catchall dish
Rubman recommends having a dedicated space for items like glasses and even your phone, and this charging station from Courant is perfect. It doubles as a catchall that is the perfect place to store your spectacles, jewelry and lip balm. It's available in a leather finish in five colors or in a soft linen finish in four colors. It is an elegant way to charge your phone and keep your bedside table tidy overnight.
$100 at Courant
4
Amazon
Homedics white noise machine
The popular Homedics white noise machine has six digitally recorded sounds to choose from including standard white noise, each of which mimic the natural environment to ensure a comforting, relaxing experience. It can play sounds continuously through the night or you can pick from three timer settings.
$21.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A clip-on book light
Book lights are the perfect way to get some reading in before bed without overstimulating your senses with bright overhead lights. They're perfect for when your partner wants to sleep before you do or if you wake up in the middle of the night and need some help getting back to sleep without looking at your phone.
$11.19 at Amazon
6
Dermstore
Grown Alchemist intensive hand cream
This incredibly nourishing hand cream from Grown Alchemist is infused with hyaluronic acid as well as botanical extracts like Persian rose and argan that will soothe dry, cracked hands. Make this a part of your nightly routine to keep your hardworking hands soft, youthful and moisturized.
$27 at Dermstore
7
Catbird
Catbird mini jewelry dish
This sweet fiberglass tray from Catbird is made in their signature muted pink shade and is adorned with a sprinkling of stars and the moon along with a lovely motto. Grab one for yourself and another to gift a loved one and keep your jewelry safe overnight.
$12 at Catbird
8
Amazon
A ceramic essential oil diffuser
This handcrafted ceramic essential oil diffuser is as aesthetically pleasing as it is relaxing. Set the mood for good dreams while you pump some moisture into the air alongside comforting essential oils like lavender or peppermint. It's quiet and can help to relieve stress and promote deep, restful sleep.
$42.99 at Amazon
9
Crate&Barrel
Crate & Barrel clear glass carafe
Save yourself a trip to the kitchen by keeping a glass of water at hand in case you wake up thirsty. These clear glass carafes from Crate & Barrel are an elegant combination of pitcher and tumbler in one with a clean silhouette that will look fabulous with any aesthetic. It's just as much a design piece as it is functional.
$24.95 at Crate & Barrel
10
Amazon
"The Ultimate Brain Health Puzzle Book for Adults"
If need a way to unwind before bed that isn't doom scrolling or are the type of sleeper that wakes up with insomnia, this highly-rated puzzle book for adults will keep your brain occupied and nimble without overstimulating the senses. It features a variety of puzzles like crosswords, cryptograms and Sudoku.
$9.69 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A sleek and wearable health-monitoring ring that performs similarly to in-lab sleep tests

Five Sleep Trackers That Can Help You Get Better Sleep

Popular in the Community

shoppingSleepWellnessbedroom

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

‘Wild’ And ‘Chaotic’: What It’s Like To Create Nail Polish Colors For A Living

Work/Life

11 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Housecleaner

Food & Drink

Here’s What You’re Really Eating When You Get That ‘Snap’ From A Hot Dog

Work/Life

The Secrets To A Super Organized Inbox

Wellness

4 Subtle Signs Of Adult Drowning

Parenting

7 Things You Should Ask Your Kids About Their Social Media Accounts

Parenting

Olympian Allyson Felix On Traumatic Birth, Retirement And Serena Williams

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting New York City

Relationships

What Sex Therapists Tell People Who've Never Had An Orgasm

Parenting

Kids Deal With Toxic Friends Too. Here's What Parents Should Do — And Not Do

Relationships

How To Start A Good Conversation On A Dating App

Shopping

Beats Earbuds Are Up To 33% Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

28 Ways To Clean Things, Instead Of Replacing Them

Shopping

How To Tell If It’s Time To Replace Your Yoga Mat (And Which Ones To Buy)

Food & Drink

This Simple Trick Will Get Rid Of The Gross Slime Inside Summer Tomatoes

Shopping

24 Hair Products That Are Basically Bottles Of Pure Magic

Shopping

These Are Emergency Supplies You Should Have For Hurricane Season

Shopping

TikTokers Recommend Their Favorite Products For College Students

Shopping

These Chic Shower Caps Will Keep Your Hair Dry

Shopping

The Coolest School Supplies At Target

Shopping

The Dog Poop Bags And Dispensers That Pet Parents Use

Parenting

What Parents Should Do Before The First Day Of School, According To Teachers

Parenting

27 Relatable Tweets From Parents About 'CoComelon'

Wellness

Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life

Shopping

Upgrade Your WFH Set-Up With This Extremely Easy Hack

Shopping

These Plastic Dog Shoes Look A Lot Like Crocs

Shopping

Everything You Need For A Campsite Kitchen, According To Expert Campers

Food & Drink

If You Haven't Tried Flamin' Hot Cheetos Corn On The Cob, Have You Truly Summered?

Work/Life

Should You Reach Out To A Colleague Who Just Lost Their Job?

Shopping

The Lifesaving Items That Doctors Always Bring On Vacation

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Vampire Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

How To Grill Perfect Corn On The Cob, According To Chefs

Shopping

Hate Cleaning The Litter Box? You Need This.

Shopping

These Podiatrist-Recommended Flip-Flops Won’t Destroy Your Arches

Shopping

You Can Actually Work Out In These Fashion-Person Sneakers From Amazon

Shopping

You Need These Reusable Water 'Balloons' Before Summer Ends

Shopping

Just 15 Denim Dresses To Take You From Summer To Fall

Shopping

Reviewers Are Obsessed With Target's Chic Storage Baskets

Shopping

Meet The Highest-Rated Vacuum Cleaners At Walmart