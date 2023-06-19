If You Sleep On Your Right Side, We Have News For You

Aja Koska via Getty Images Sleeping on one side may have better benefits than the other.

Most of us have a side we prefer to sleep on. Yes, we move around in our sleep but there’s usually that one side that we continuously fall back on.

And if lying on your right side is your fail-safe, there are a few factors to consider. As herbal nutrition expert Ali Ramadan (also known as @holisticali) explained on TikTok, there are a handful of benefits to sleeping on the left side of your body.

According to Heathline, sleeping on your left side is thought to have the most benefits to overall health. Ramadan explained in the video that “when we sleep on the left side, the stomach and its gastric juices remain lower than the oesophagus,” which can help to reduce heartburn and digestive upset.

“It also reduces pressure on the back and is the ideal way for pregnant women to sleep,” Ramadan said.

Sleeping on the left side when pregnant can help with blood flow between the heart, fetus, uterus and kidneys, while taking pressure off the liver.

Generally speaking, it’s better for us to sleep on our left side, especially for people who snore, have acid reflux, have high blood pressure or have digestive issues.

However, there are some benefits to sleeping on your right side, especially for those with heart conditions, who might find it more comfortable.

But if you want to reduce your risk of back pain and get a decent night’s rest, sleeping on your back could be the answer, according to one sleep expert.

Just 10% of people sleep in the optimal position, according to Kiera Pritchard, a sleep expert with Eachnight Mattresses. In comparison, 74% of us are side sleepers while 16% of people are stomach sleepers.

“Sleeping on your back is the most recommended position because the vertebrae in your back can align naturally in a neutral position without any kinks or curves,” Prichard said.

“Sleeping on your back may be healthier for your spine whereas sleeping on your right side is beneficial for your heart. Stomach sleeping is the only position that is considered unhealthy as it is very stressful on your spine.”