Infant sleep training may seem like an impossible task, yet many parents swear by it. So naturally, many funny parents also tweet about it ― from their personal failures to their hilarious musings about the entire concept.
We’ve rounded up 23 tweets about sleep training from parents who know the struggle.
Surprisingly, losing your mind and whisper-yelling "You are fine, there's nothing wrong with you" at 2:37am is not effective sleep training.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) May 5, 2016
Oooh that’s awesome that your baby responded well to sleep training! My kid’s a pro at sleep training too. In fact, she’s been training me to need less and less sleep since the day she was born.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) February 17, 2019
"I never knew it could be so hard" -Roger Bannister, possibly re: the 4-minute mile but really I think on sleep training infants— Esther Boo! (@choo_ek) January 17, 2013
For all the oenophiles out there, what kind of red pairs best with the soothing sounds of infant sleep training?— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 29, 2019
Him: Says here we’ll probably have to sleep train the baby at some point.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) January 26, 2019
Pregnant me: TRAIN the baby to sleep? They don’t come out just KNOWING how to sleep?
Him:
Me: Babies are fucking dumb.
Is there a world record for longest length of time a kid screamed while "sleep training" is being attempted?— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) January 19, 2016
Lately I’ve been reading about sleep training and the ‘crying it out’ method— ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) July 11, 2019
I was a bit sceptical at first
But after giving it a go, I have to say it’s amazing what a good night sleep I had after I sobbed into my pillow for about two hours last night
Definitely recommended
I like how I thought I would master the art of sleep training this kid by reading books about it. LIES ALL LIES I am so tired— Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) February 24, 2016
So relieved. My kids are almost done sleep training me. They decided to let me cry it out for the next ten years.— Kathy Cooperman (@Kathy_Cooperman) May 23, 2013
Let's see how many followers I can lose by live-tweeting my baby's sleep-training.— Eleanor Henderson (@eleanorofithaca) January 11, 2013
Pediatrician: How’s your toddlers sleep training going?— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) April 28, 2019
Me: Good he’s trained us to know what time to bring him into our bed every night.
So, I've decided to write a screenplay for an upcoming project about the joys of children at bedtime.— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) February 28, 2019
It's going to be called, "How to Sleep Train Your Evil Dragon-Child."
Truly not one to judge anyone’s parenting but I DO have to smirk at the mom of a 1 year old who is currently lecturing a dad of an 8 month old about parenting + sleep training + how she’s figured it all out, meanwhile her own child she’s not watching just ran into a plastic slide— amil (@amil) January 14, 2020
“Oh no we didn’t bring any frankincense or myrrh, we just came to tell Mary how she’s breastfeeding / sleep training / co-sleeping all wrong.” - the three wise mommy bloggers— Jenny Bullough (@jennybullough) December 24, 2017
I HAVE A GREAT IDEA! LET'S FIGHT OVER CIO AND SLEEP TRAINING FOR THE 40000TH TIME!— Kristen Mei Chase (@thatkristen) September 10, 2012
Ordered 4 "sleep training" books last night from Amazon. Hope Bose makes guilt-canceling headphones, cause I might need those.— Teresa Strasser (@teresastrasser) February 22, 2010
Trying to sleep train our daughter. Put off the light and stayed in the room quietly with her, her father has just come to the door shouting “free my OG Funmi” and run away with her. I’m sick of this family.— Period Partner (@duchesskk) September 7, 2018
Sleep training children is a type of hazing.— dara tafakari (@TrulyTafakari) August 23, 2017
Me: if only we had like 5 weeks with nothing to do and could just sleep train her then.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) March 17, 2020
Coronavirus: You called?
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
Premarital overspending on crap labeled "wedding" is preparation for parental overspending on books labeled "sleep train your newborn."— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) July 24, 2017
Me after sleep training a teething baby, getting married, and taking possession of a new house in the same week pic.twitter.com/prxbfnRR2t— Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) July 15, 2016
My wife and I will soon be attempting to sleep train our youngest. He's had difficulty sleeping for a long time.— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) January 26, 2019
So question to everyone who's tried this; what's the success rate for ten year olds?
I thought sleep training my babies was difficult until I had to sleep train the teens that need to get back on a school schedule.— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) August 27, 2019