The Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit Is Actually This Party Pajama Set

Sleeper The Sleeper party pajamas set is sleepwear that doubles as a unique going outfit.

If you’re trying to figure out what to wear on New Year’s Eve, your search history and shopping carts are probably filled with various jumpsuits, outfits that match Pantone’s color of the year, floral blazers to channel your inner Harry Styles, velvet suits and sequined everything. But even though these classic looks truly define New Year’s Eve celebrations, why not switch it up this year (and next) with clothing that gives style and comfort?

For practical going-out wear that will carry its weight when it comes to flexing for photos, Sleeper’s vintage-inspired party pajama set is the way to go. It comes with a top that has tonal piping and mother-of-pearl buttons and a pair of elastic-waist cropped pants lined with detachable feather cuffs. The pajamas come in mint, lavender, black, ash gray, pink and white, and in sizes from XS to XXXL. Each set is made with soft viscose and offers a flowing silhouette so you can freely dance the night away. And the best part about Sleeper’s party pajamas is that when the holiday is over, you can still wear them as normal pajamas or during future nights out by mixing and matching with clothes you already have.

Getty Images Influencers Emilie Joseph and Gabriella Berdugo sporting Sleeper's party pajamas.