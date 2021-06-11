HuffPost Finds

20 Products For Anyone Who Really Loves Sleeping In

Enjoy those Zzzs without interruption thanks to these items.
By Colin Gorenstein and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

We all understand the importance of sleep. But if you enjoy sleeping later than the average person in the morning, you probably run into some hurdles ― like noisy neighbors, sunlight pouring into your room and even the arrival of the garbage truck.

So, we’ve rounded up a white noise machine, blackout curtains, some earplugs and more genius products to help you stay asleep longer in the morning. Get those Zzzs.

A white-noise sound machine
Amazon
The 20 settings on this machine will ensure you get a good night's sleep, even when your upstairs neighbors decide to do some late-night furniture rearranging.

Promising review: "If you are someone who likes white noise while you sleep, this is the device for you. It remembers whatever setting it was last on, so you don't have to readjust it every time you unplug it and plug it back in. The construction seems solid and put together with the intention to last; this is not a cheap-feeling product. The sound output can go from quite quiet to almost too loud. Initial setup is a bit of a hassle, going through every one of the noises, but once you find the one you like, you can just stick with it. While you might think 50 bucks is a lot for something that just makes a repetitive noise, you sleep every single day. I've had this for several years now and it is still going strong, so that means I'm paying only a penny or three a day to help ensure a good night's sleep. I'd call that a solid investment." — Kaz

Get it on Amazon for $44.93+ (available in two styles and four colors).
An adaptive foam mattress
Amazon
Sleeping on this may just fuel your affinity for snoozing with its extra-cool construction — no more waking up in the middle of the night sweating from your relentless radiator.

Promising review: "Let's just say first off, THIS IS THE MOST COMFORTABLE MATTRESS I'VE EVER OWNED!!! After a lot of research, and being forced to do my shopping online (COVID), I'm happy I took the plunge. It is very SOFT but also firm if that makes sense — it's soft to the touch when you lay on it and it feels as though your body is molded to the mattress. With that being said, you don't feel like you're sinking into it, but rather very firmly held in your little cocoon. I typically sleep on my side and back throughout the night, and on other mattresses this has been a problem for me. NOT AT ALL with the Mint. Someone else in the bed? No problem, my girlfriend can move all she wants throughout the night and I won't feel a thing. I typically consider myself a light sleeper, so this is a HUGE plus here." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $595+ (available in Twin-California King; antimicrobial protection or classic).
And a relaxed-fit MicroModal PJ set
MeUndies
These take breathability to the next level.

Promising review: "This PJ set is extremely comfortable. The right fit based on the sizing chart. Easy to wash. Highly recommended. Will order again!" — Frak

Get a pair from MeUndies for $98 (available in men's sizes S-4XL and in 11 colors and patterns).
A linen draught excluder
Willow Tree Endavours / Etsy
You can put this on your door to serve a few different functions: keep out the uncomfortable winter draft, block out the harsh lights from the hallway and muffle any noises that might ruin an otherwise beautiful snoozefest.

BTW — Willow Tree Endeavours is a woman co-founded Etsy shop based in Oxford, England.

Promising review: "Just like the masks, the quality and design of this draught excluder is excellent. Even down to a thoughtful little loop on the end so it can be hung on a hook out of the way when not in use. Highly recommend the product and the company whose service is exceptional." — Clare Dorey

Get it from Willow Tree Endeavours on Etsy for $28.52+.
A pack of super effective ear plugs
Amazon
You'll be thankful for these on those mornings when the garbage truck swings by your window 30 minutes before you planned on getting out of bed.

Promising review: "I purchased these earplugs because I suffer from something called annoying neighbors syndrome. I would liken the sounds coming from below and across from my apartment to that of an auto shop or a construction site, perhaps even an airplane hanger. It's particularly horrendous in the evening. Therefore, I have resorted to earplugs to ensure I get a somewhat worthwhile night of sleep. The contour capabilities of these earplugs make them incredibly comfortable to wear. After inserting the earplugs and allowing them to adjust, silence befell my bedroom. I was able to sleep free from the obnoxious noises that surround my apartment. My only complaint is perhaps these earplugs work a little too well. I missed my alarm...by an hour and a half. The earplugs blocked every bit of noise." — Emily Buss

Get 10 pairs from Amazon for $2.98.
A silk pillowcase
Sissi Lita / Etsy
When you use this, nothing — not even waking up with a colossal case of bedhead — can curb your enthusiasm for sleeping in. (A great frictionless alternative to your average cotton pillowcase.)

Promising review: "Feels super luxurious and smooth. Arrived quickly and in adorable packaging! The care tips were excellent too! Great experience with this product and seller." — mollygerrity

Get it from Sissi Lita on Etsy for $35.99 (available in three sizes and 10 colors).
A sleeping mask
Imprint and Impress / Etsy
When you wear this, it will make it abundantly clear to anyone who dares to enter your bedroom to wake you up that you have no intention to do so.

BTW — Imprint and Impress is a woman-owned Etsy shop based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Get it from ImprintandImpress on Etsy for $9.75+ (available in three messages and 10 colors).
A sheet of stick-on sound dampeners
Amazon
You won't have to worry about being woken up by people in your house scouring the cabinets for breakfast.

Promising review: "These work very well to dampen the sounds of my idiot roommates slamming cabinet doors at all hours of the day. Just make sure you're wiping down the part of the cabinet they'll stick to before applying them. The adhesive is good and should hold for a while." — LMA

Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (for a sheet of 100).
A dog bed
Wild One
Made with ultra-comfy tiered foam and a layered poly-weave, this bed is great because maybe getting some quality shuteye for you means getting your pets out of your bed.

Get it from Wild One for $95 (available in three sizes and in charcoal and tan).
Some blackout curtains
Amazon
In addition to giving you privacy and shade, these will also dampen sound.

Promising review: "We recently moved into a new home, which is about a mile or two from a major interstate. We didn't really realize how noisy it was until nighttime when all the trucks are going down it. There is just an open field between us and the highway. I was skeptical when I purchased these curtains that they would actually block very much sound. I know layering up bath towels can block almost all the sound, but its also really ugly. These curtains reduced the interstate noise to just a low hum. I was actually able to get some sleep last night." — John Samwore

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 14 sizes and 22 colors).
A "sleep pod"
Hug Sleep
If you want to be swaddled like a baby, this thing stretches perfectly around your body to help reduce stress and, in turn, give you a better night's sleep.

Promising review: "For a lifelong sufferer of miserable Restless Leg Syndrome, this is nothing short of a miracle! I was skeptical that the pod could help me, since nothing else has ever helped me, but I think since the pod contains my thrashing movements, I’m not waking myself up over and over at night. My dreams are typically very vivid and I usually don’t feel like I had a chance to turn my mind off and disconnect. I think I am getting more REM sleep with the pod because I haven’t remembered my dreams these past four nights. Also, I run hot so it’s a pleasant surprise that the pod truly is breathable and not sweaty." — Jennifer C

Get it from Hug Sleep for $79.99+ (available in four sizes).
A classy wooden diffuser
Amazon
This will fill the air with some relaxing essential oils while you doze off.

Promising review: "First off, let me say that this is the fourth diffuser that I’ve purchased both off Amazon and through local stores, and this has BY FAR been the best one I’ve used. When the girlfriend breaks three in a matter of six months...it was time to do some additional research.I hope this gives future buyers a better insight into why this aroma diffuser is head-and-shoulders above the rest. If you ask anyone why they’re looking to purchase an essential-oil diffuser, you’ll find the common response being, 'to feel more relaxed.' That is exactly what you get with this diffuser. The aesthetically pleasing wood grain, coupled with a low, sleek design gives you the ability to hide this away, or show it off in any room. The diffuser comes with over 15 different light settings and an angled flow which is rare to find. Oh, and it doesn’t stop there! The manual came with additional coupons for future oil purchases and even included various essential oil recipes.But, I’d have to say the BEST feature about this diffuser HAS GOT to be the 18 MONTH WARRANTY!! And that, my friends, is the ultimate way to 'feel more relaxed.'" — Josh

Get it from Amazon for $20.05+ (available in two colors).
A weighted blanket
Amazon
Reviewers with stress and anxiety claim this blanket has helped them to finally get a good night's rest and stay asleep longer.

Promising review: "Comfort, style, and quality: These are all things you expect and deserve when purchasing a blanket. While it will give you this, there are other benefits as well that you can’t get with a normal blanket. The weight is very relaxing and stress relieving. You’ll be able to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and rest more efficiently. For all these reasons and many more, the YnM weighted blanket outweighs the qualities of any other." — Collin Safly

Get it from Amazon for $49.80+ (available in 15 sizes/weights and in 38 colors and patterns).
A soothing home spray
Laundress
Made with a blend of bergamot, thyme, eucalyptus, lavender and ylang-ylang, this spray will freshen up your linens.

Promising review: "Delicately scented, like a whiff of fresh laundry mixed with just the faintest hint of an expensive perfume. I spray on my bed, in my closet, on furniture, on curtains. It leaves the room smelling fresh without ever being overpowering or perfume-y. I suffer from migraines and often get headaches from scents, but this never causes me any problems." — Kristin F

Get it from Laundress for $12.
A down-alternative comforter
Amazon
Unfortunately, this will make getting out from this heavenly cloud impossible on days you actually have somewhere to be. You win some, you lose some.

Promising review: "For the price, this cannot be beat. It is fluffy and has stood up to washing. I used it in a duvet cover, but is attractive enough that it could be used alone. There wasn't any funky smell when taken out of the packaging. The cover has a soft and silky feel. The color is bright, crisp white. Every bit as nice as some that I looked at in person at a local store but much cheaper. I liked this so much that I purchased another in a king size. This is not a really thick insert, but perfect year-round for milder climates or those that don't like really heavy bedding." — LG

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in twin, queen, and king).
A deep-pocket mattress topper
Amazon
You can put this over your mattress for an additional layer of heavenly support while also protecting it.

Promising review: "This is the best mattress pad that I have ever had. It is soft and fluffy and is like sleeping in a cloud. Fits my mattress perfectly and doesn't move around." — dma

Get it from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in full and king).
A pack of bedsheet suspenders
Amazon
These will keep your linens from slipping off the mattress, ensuring an interruption-free snooze.

Promising review: "Amazing product. I am an architect. I hate a messed-up bed. I couldn't find thinner fitted sheets. I bought these clips. Did I say amazing? I often have shown my own home to potential clients in order to show them some of my work. The beds had to be neat when I did. I bought these clips with a lot of doubts. I CAN'T SAY HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO READ THE REVIEW FROM THE PERSON WHO DESCRIBES THE BEST WAY TO PUT ON THE CLIPS. (By flipping the fitted corners of the sheet up onto the top of the bed surface, applying the clips there, and THEN pulling everything back under the mattress. As opposed to all of the other reviewers who complain about how difficult it is to fasten the clips on while lifting up the corner of the mattress!) Once the clips are on, flip the fitted corner back down over the mattress and look at the great result. All of the excess fabric vanishes completely. I was expecting some kind of big pucker even while the sheets stayed in place, but there was nothing but tight, smooth fabric." — Steven P. Gray

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three sizes).
A color-changing night light
Amazon
Turn this on to instantly send you back to childhood (and, hopefully, sleep). It features your choice of eight colors and three "modes" (color-changing, soft white or keep it on one of eight colors). As a bonus, it has light-sensing technology so it'll turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn.

Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (available in two finishes).
A cuddly body pillow
Amazon
You can use this to keep your hips, back, neck and stomach support all at once.

Promising review: "Very comfortable. I am not pregnant but I still enjoy this item. I like how versatile it is and it keeps its shape well and is the same consistency the whole way throughout the pillow. If you are looking for support and comfort in a body pillow this is the one! I've been very curious about them since my friend started using hers several years ago. She cannot sleep without hers! I am not to that point yet but I may be soon. It would be a great gift idea as well." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in four colors).
And a wake-up light
Amazon
This simulates a sunrise so when it is finally time to wake up it doesn't feel like you're being reprimanded by your alarm clock — with this, you get a gradual and peaceful nudge.

Promising review: "This thing is a game-changer! I got it because I got tired of being owned by my phone. It used to be the last thing I checked before going to bed, and the first thing I would check in the morning.No more. Now I can leave the phone charging across the room (or in a handbag even. Who cares?) I can set this for the 'sun to set' at 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes later. So I set it, and I get in bed and read a book for an hour. Then the 'sun goes down' gradually, and I go to bed. Eight hours later, the 'sun' starts coming up gradually. So gradually, that at the beginning, you don't even notice. And you can set sounds in addition to the 'sunrise' effect: birds chirping, ocean waves, classical music, or FM radio. You can set two different wake-up 'alarms.' It doesn't even feel right to call them alarms, because it's not obnoxious or loud. It doesn't jolt you awake. You wake up gradually. This thing is perfect. I'm reading more, sleeping a lot better, and I don't even remember anymore to grab my phone to check social media in the mornings. In fact, sometimes I'll be at the office, and it'll be noon before I realize I left my phone in the car." — Mimi 5000

Get it from Amazon for $99.95.
