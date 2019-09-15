Woman Swallows Engagement Ring In Sleep Thinking It Was All A Dream

Here’s one more reason not to go to bed on an empty stomach.

A California woman who dreamed of swallowing her engagement ring says she woke up to discover it had actually happened ― leaving her in need of an emergency medical procedure to extract the sparkly morsel.

Jenna Evans of San Diego was sleepwalking on Tuesday night when she said she swallowed her 2.4-carat diamond after dreaming that she was on a high-speed train and the only way to protect her ring from approaching “bad guys” was to swallow it.

ABC 10 This diamond engagement ring was removed from a California woman's stomach last week after she said she swallowed it while sleepwalking.

“So I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water,” Evans wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that detailed the bizarre incident.

She said she started to come to and realize what she was doing, but then, “I assumed this too was a dream, because WHO ACTUALLY SWALLOWS THEIR ENGAGEMENT RING, so I went back to sleep.”

“I have a lot of strange dreams,” Evans told NBC 7 San Diego of her late-night swallowing act. She added that she has a history of sleepwalking and even doing laundry in her sleep, though she said she had never eaten anything in her sleep, until now.

When she woke up the next morning, Evans said she noticed her engagement ring missing from her finger and alerted her fiance, Bobby, who appeared skeptical at first.

“I don’t think he believed me right away. We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying,” she said on Facebook.

The couple then went to an urgent care clinic where an X-ray of her stomach confirmed the lost jewel’s location. Doctors there then referred her to a gastroenterologist who advised that she have an emergency upper endoscopy performed to retrieve it, opposed to relying upon her body to naturally expel it.

ABC 10 Jenna Evans said she was dreaming about being on a high-speed train and having to swallow her ring to prevent some "bad guys" from stealing it from her.

“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way if I had to ‘search’ for it,” she told San Diego station WAVY of that No. 2 method of retrieval. “I feel very grateful that I got it back and that it does end as a happy, funny story,” she added.

As for her ring, Evans said her fiance has since given it back to her to wear and that she doesn’t expect that it will happen again.

“I hopefully will only achieve such greatness once,” she joked to NBC 7.