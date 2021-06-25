Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: Slide Sandals For Your Comfiest Summer Yet

These easy shoes are perfect for our post-slippers return to society.

When it comes to everyday summer shoes, people are generally looking to feel comfortable and avoid sweaty feet as they stroll in the warm sunshine. Enter the slide sandal.

For the unacquainted, slide sandals ― aka slides ― are backless and open-toed. The name stems from how how easy it is to “slide” these sandals on and off your feet.

Style influencers and others take the easy shoe look to the streets.
This type of shoe is often associated with the sporty version from Adidas or even the retro black platform model from Steve Madden that was all the rage in the ’90s.

But fashion influencers have lately been wearing a variety of slides in street style photos from around the world. And designer brands, including Prada, Bottega Veneta and JW Anderson, are offering high-end versions.

Many celebrities ― including Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Gabrielle Union ― have sported slides recently as well ― though for some it’s about having a comfortable shoe to wear on the way to a fitness class.

Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber and other celebrities have sported slides in recent months.
Still, it seems only natural that people are drawn to slides after spending so much time at home in slippers. The ease of just sliding your foot into your shoe coupled with its casual vibe make for a perfect transition from pandemic style to “back to normal normal” attire.

You may consider styling slides with midi or maxi dresses, comfy pants or shorts. But as with all trends, the important thing is to find what feels right for you and your personal style.

If you’re looking to try out the slide sandal trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

Anthropologie
Get the Seychelles Low Key Slide Sandals for $99.
Shein
Get the Shein Clear Minimalist Wide Fit Slides for $15.
Madewell
Get the Kathryn Espadrille Slide Sandal in Colorblock Snake Embossed Leather for $29.99.
Amazon
Get the Faux Fur Open Toe Memory Foam Slide Sandals for $18.99.
ASOS
Get the Monki Normandy Flatform Sandals for $34.
Target
Get the Shade and Shore Nicole Knit Slide Sandals for $14.99.
Adidas
Get the Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal for $40.
Amazon
Get the Mtzyoa Metal Nude Sandals for $24.99.
Free People
Get the Vicente Slide Sandals for $78.
Amazon
Get the Shoe Land Anisha Women's Square Open Toe Slides for $15.02.
Amazon
Get the Seranoma Slide Sandals for $24.99.
Madewell
Get the Wave Slide Sandal in Vachetta Leather for $59.50.
Target
Get the A New Day Kersha Embellished Slide Sandals for $24.99.
Free People
Get the APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide Sandals for $100.
Anthropologie
Get the Puffy Double Knot Slide Sandals for $118.
ASOS
Get the ALDO Goani Padded Slides for $51.
Sam Edelman
Get the Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal for $80.32.
Adidas
Get the Adidas Women's Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal for $24.95.
Target
Get the A New Day Rory Padded Slide Sandals for $19.99.
ASOS
Get the ALDO Abayrith Knotted Slides for $55.25.
Amazon
Get the ONCAI 2 Strap Adjustable Buckle Slip on Slides for $24.99.
Urban Outfitters
Get the HOKA ONE ONE Ora Recovery Slide Sandal for $50.
Urban Outfitters
Get the UO Soft Leather Slide Sandal for $39.
Nike
Get the Nike Victori One for $30.
Target
Get the A New Day Ama Quilted Slide Sandals for $19.99.
Fashionshoesandals