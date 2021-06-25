When it comes to everyday summer shoes, people are generally looking to feel comfortable and avoid sweaty feet as they stroll in the warm sunshine. Enter the slide sandal.

For the unacquainted, slide sandals ― aka slides ― are backless and open-toed. The name stems from how how easy it is to “slide” these sandals on and off your feet.

Getty Images Style influencers and others take the easy shoe look to the streets.

This type of shoe is often associated with the sporty version from Adidas or even the retro black platform model from Steve Madden that was all the rage in the ’90s.

But fashion influencers have lately been wearing a variety of slides in street style photos from around the world. And designer brands, including Prada, Bottega Veneta and JW Anderson, are offering high-end versions.

Many celebrities ― including Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Gabrielle Union ― have sported slides recently as well ― though for some it’s about having a comfortable shoe to wear on the way to a fitness class.

Getty Images Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber and other celebrities have sported slides in recent months.

Still, it seems only natural that people are drawn to slides after spending so much time at home in slippers. The ease of just sliding your foot into your shoe coupled with its casual vibe make for a perfect transition from pandemic style to “back to normal normal” attire.

You may consider styling slides with midi or maxi dresses, comfy pants or shorts. But as with all trends, the important thing is to find what feels right for you and your personal style.

If you’re looking to try out the slide sandal trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.