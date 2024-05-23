ShoppingStyleShoesfeet

The Comfiest Slides With Arch Support That Podiatrists And Reviewers Swear By

Whether you deal with plantar fasciitis or just love a slip-on shoe, these comfortable options provide just the right support.
By 

Staff Writer

Oofos Ooahh slide sandal, Cushionaire three-strap slide and Hoka Ora recovery slide
Zappos, Amazon, Nordstrom
Oofos Ooahh slide sandal, Cushionaire three-strap slide and Hoka Ora recovery slide
If you’re looking for an easy-on shoe you can wear around the house or kick on to run an errand, you may think you have to sacrifice comfort and support. Yet, according to Dr. Howard E. Friedman, a podiatrist certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, there are a host of slides with actual arch support. And if you’re someone who deals with chronic foot pain or just likes the convenience of a laceless shoe, you may want to get yourself a pair or two.
“For someone recovering from plantar fasciitis, I instruct my patients to wear some supportive footwear from the moment their foot hits the ground in the morning through the rest of the day,” Dr. Friedman previously told HuffPost. “Slides with arch support are helpful since for someone getting out of bed they are easy to slide into.”
According to Dr. Friedman, plantar fasciitis, essentially means there’s a strained ligament in the bottom of the foot. When we spoke to Dr. Patrick McEneaney, doctor of podiatric medicine and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists about finding supportive shoes, he added that shoes with ample, if not extra support in the middle part of the shoe (around your arch), can relieve stress to the ball of the foot, as you walk and move.
In short, arch support is important whether you’re dealing with plantar fasciitis or not, and doesn’t need to be sacrificed when shopping for a pair of slides. You can find the ease you want. You just also want to make sure it’s a solid and supportive shoe. “If it folds in half like a soft taco, it’s certainly not going to have the support you might need,” Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas previously told HuffPost.
To help you find the best option for you, we asked Dr. Friedman and Dr. Perkins, looked through our past reporting and did some new homework on reviewers’ favorite arch-supporting slides.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Chaco Chillo slide
The Chaco Chillo slide is beloved by reviewers and many HuffPost readers alike. They seem to primarily like the brand's signature adjustable “Z”-strap and the incredibly lightweight EVA base that floats in water, yet still promises to provide ample support to the contours of your foot.

“I have really bad plantar fasciitis,” said a Chaco reviewer, Kari. “I bought these to wear in the house. The arch support is life-changing.” Reviewer Looloo said, “These help me avoid hip and foot pain, and [have] good support” and reviewer JG wrote, “Best sandals in the world, corrected my plantar fascitis and heel spur pain. Love love."

Like other styles of Chacos, these slides come in a wide selection of colors, from vibrant neons to monochrome neutrals in women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 7-15.
Women's: $20.47+ at AmazonMen's: $26.94+ at Amazon
2
Zappos
Oofos Ooahh slide sandal
If you tend to go for something like the ever-popular Adidas slides or something just as thin, Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist at U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, previously recommended opting for these biomechanically-engineered slides from Oofos. Dr. Friedman likes them, too, and they've even been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Their shock-absorbing padding provides relief for feet, knees and even backs. The thick sole cradles your arches, encouraging natural food movement and reducing stress on the rest of the body. Best of all, they're made of materials that promise to be moisture- and odor-resistant. These are unisex shoes that come in women's sizes 5-16 and men's sizes 3-14 in eight colors.
$59.95 at Zappos$59.95 at REI$54.84 at Amazon
3
Nordstrom
Hoka Ora 3 recovery slide
If you love your Hoka running sneakers, you'll be happy to hear that the brand offers another ultra-supportive slide that still manages to feel lightweight on the foot and can aid in injury recovery. The construction allows for a smooth transition as you take each step, putting less stress on your heels and toes. The contoured cushion footbed is designed to feel like a dream when you're hitting the pavement. Per Dr. Parthasarathy, they're another great Adidas alternative. This is a unisex shoe that comes in women's sizes 5-12 and women's color 3-14 in six colors.
$60 at Nordstrom$59.95 at Zappos$60 at REI
4
Amazon
A pair of KuaiLu recovery slides
Another supportive EVA slide, these KuaiLu kicks feature a U-shaped cup heel, designed to wrap your heel for extra stability and support. The insole is made to keep your foot relaxed, reducing pain and pressure on your arches and helping to correct your posture as you walk and stand. Amazon customer Surron244 says, "These are my favorite shoes in the world. I wear them every single day without fail. I just bought my second pair. Super support in the arch’s of my feet. Will be a lifetime customer." These come in ton of colors in women's sizes 6-12 and men's sizes 7-15.
Women's: $29.99+ at AmazonMen's: $29.99+ at Amazon
5
Kuru
Kuru Moment slide
While they're hardly a budget item, Dr. Friedman recommends the brand Kuru, calling their shoes "higher-end" with solid arch support. These slides have a built-in orthotic that gives you ample foot support and helps take pressure off the bottom of your feet, aimed to reduce pain in your heels. These come in black and light blue in women's sizes 5-12 and black and navy in men's sizes 7-13.
Women's: $100 at KuruMen's: $100 at Kuru
6
Amazon
A pair of lightweight Z-strap slides
Fashion-forward, while still being comfortable and more affordable, these lightweight, waterproof Z slides give you style and support. The thick sole gives you more arch support than classic flip-flops, while the odor-resistant vinyl material is easy to clean. Amazon customer Laur says, "Was looking for a rubber sandal with good arch support - and I finally found it. Comes in lots of fun colors too! I have a pair for outside that easily washes off the garden's dirt - and a pair for inside, that i can quickly step into or kick off as needed." These come in a wide selection of colors in women's sizes 5-11.
$37.99+ at Amazon
7
Crocs
A classic pair of Crocs
Love 'em or hate 'em, Crocs came previously recommended by Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist in Texas. Dr. Howard E. Friedman, a podiatrist board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery also recommends Crocs, saying they can have better arch support than other slide or flip-flop options.

They're super lightweight, easy to clean and come in a ton of colors, in women's 6-12 and men's 4-17.
$37.49+ at Crocs (regularly $59.99)$45.16+ at Amazon$37.46+ at Zappos
8
Vionic
Vionic Rejuvenate recovery sandal
Vionic is another podiatrist favorite, with these Rejuvenate recovery sandals recommended by Dr. Perkins. Designed with a molded EVA footbed, which has special cushioning that absorbs impact, they're stabilizing and made with full underfoot contact to reduce pressure. This is a unisex shoe that's available in women's 5-14, and men's 7.5-12.5 in seven colors.
$85 at Vionic$85 at Zappos$84.96 at DSW
9
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona sandals
Dr. Friedman and Dr. Parthasarathy both like Birkenstocks, with Dr. Parthasarathy suggesting the iconic Arizona adjustable two-strap sandal. They're made with a soft contoured footbed with a cork layer and durable EVA outsoles to provide the perfect amount of support and comfort. These are unisex shoes that come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's sizes 6-13.5 in four colors.
$140 at Zappos
10
Amazon
Birkenstock Arizona EVA
If you're looking for a lighter weight, waterproof and more budget-friendly option without sacrificing brand name or comfort, Birkenstock also makes a reviewer-beloved EVA version of their Arizona slide, with adjustable straps and a contoured footbed. Zappos customer Andria says, they're "Cute, animal friendly and comfortable--even for someone like me with arthritis and having had several foot surgeries," and and anonymous Zappos customer notes, "These are perfect for keeping by back door to go outside in. No worries about dewy wet grass." These come in a ton of colors in women's sizes 5-15.5 and men's sizes 8-13.5.
Women's: $49.95 at ZapposMen's: $49.95 at Zappos
11
Amazon
A Cushionaire three-strap slide
With the same look and comfort of the big "B" brand, you'll never believe these reviewer-loved strappy sandals are only $30. They have a super supportive footbed to keep you stable during long days and a triple-buckle design that's a little daintier than other styles. Amazon customer Linda Lindley-Orre says "feels like a comfortable pair of gym shoes!" noting their arch support and Amazon customer Kelly says "Has a lot of support in heel and arch areas." These come in over 10 colors in women's sizes 6-12 with wide options.
$29.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING