The Comfiest Slides With Arch Support That Podiatrists And Reviewers Swear By

If you’re looking for an easy-on shoe you can wear around the house or kick on to run an errand, you may think you have to sacrifice comfort and support. Yet, according to Dr. Howard E. Friedman, a podiatrist certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, there are a host of slides with actual arch support. And if you’re someone who deals with chronic foot pain or just likes the convenience of a laceless shoe, you may want to get yourself a pair or two.
“For someone recovering from plantar fasciitis, I instruct my patients to wear some supportive footwear from the moment their foot hits the ground in the morning through the rest of the day,” Dr. Friedman previously told HuffPost. “Slides with arch support are helpful since for someone getting out of bed they are easy to slide into.”
According to Dr. Friedman, plantar fasciitis, essentially means there’s a strained ligament in the bottom of the foot. When we spoke to Dr. Patrick McEneaney, doctor of podiatric medicine and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists about finding supportive shoes, he added that shoes with ample, if not extra support in the middle part of the shoe (around your arch), can relieve stress to the ball of the foot, as you walk and move.
In short, arch support is important whether you’re dealing with plantar fasciitis or not, and doesn’t need to be sacrificed when shopping for a pair of slides. You can find the ease you want. You just also want to make sure it’s a solid and supportive shoe. “If it folds in half like a soft taco, it’s certainly not going to have the support you might need,” Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas previously told HuffPost.
To help you find the best option for you, we asked Dr. Friedman and Dr. Perkins, looked through our past reporting and did some new homework on reviewers’ favorite arch-supporting slides.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
