The Comfiest Slides With Arch Support That Podiatrists And Reviewers Swear By

Oofos Ooahh slide sandal

If you tend to go for something like the ever-popular Adidas slides or something just as thin, Dr. Priya Parthasarathy , a podiatrist at U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists , previously recommended opting for these biomechanically-engineered slides from Oofos. Dr. Friedman likes them, too, and they've even been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association Their shock-absorbing padding provides relief for feet, knees and even backs. The thick sole cradles your arches, encouraging natural food movement and reducing stress on the rest of the body. Best of all, they're made of materials that promise to be moisture- and odor-resistant. These are unisex shoes that come in women's sizes 5-16 and men's sizes 3-14 in eight colors.