This Asian American Brand Created A Shirt That Actually Fits Slim Men

“It was important for us to create dress shirts that were high quality, fit well, and didn’t come with a premium price tag,” Zhang said.

For Zhang, the push to create Nimble Made was also motivated by a personal struggle: her immigrant father’s quest for an American shirt that actually fit.

“Growing up, I’d go with my dad to Macy’s and JCPenney at the mall only to find that the smallest size for any clothing was still too big on him,” she told HuffPost. “The sleeves were too long and baggy, the chest and back had too much excess room, the shirt looked like a dress on him ― he was completely drowning in fabric.”

Given the dearth of options in department stores, Zhang remembers her father saying, “American dress shirts don’t fit me.”

“I was determined to show him otherwise,” she said.

But to do so, Zhang had to leave a safe corporate job ― something that unsettled her traditional Asian parents. Hearing that their daughter and her boyfriend planned to launch a clothing brand with $5,000 of their personal savings and no real experience in the fashion industry came as a bit of a shock.

“My parents were both hesitant about me leaving my job at Ernst & Young,” she said. “To them, I had already ‘made it,’ meaning I was working at a company with a big name and reputation and had found ‘success.’ They saw it as a big risk and thought I should stay at my current role for a few more years because it was more stable.”

Eventually, they came around. And now, both her parents are big fans of the brand. When they launched last fall, Zhang’s dad was their second customer. (Kang’s mom was their first.)