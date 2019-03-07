HuffPost Finds

25 Stunning Slingbacks That'll Step Up Any Outfit

RIP backs of shoes 👡

If you prefer going barefoot to wearing shoes, you’ll love a major trend this spring.

From woven flats to flatforms, you can expect to see pretty much every kind of shoe this spring — but not their backs. Like last year, we expect slingbacks and mules to be some of the trendiest footwear for warmer weather. Blame it on the fact that they’re incredibly comfortable, easy to wear and chic as hell.

If you think of grandma’s closet when you hear the word “slingback,” we get it. That’s why we’ve rounded up 25 stylish pairs that’ll dress up (and step up) any outfit.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Asos Design Saucer Slingback Pointed Heels In Croc
Asos
Sizes: 4 to 11
Get them at Asos.
2
Farylrobin Sabrina Slingback Heels
Anthropologie
Sizes: 6 to 11
Get them at Anthropologie.
3
Asos Design Stormie Slingback Mid-Heels In Leopard
Asos
Sizes: 4 to 11
Get them at Asos.
4
Everlane V Slingback
Everlane
Sizes: 5 to 11
Get them at Everlane.
5
Target A New Day Pam V Throat Slingback
Target
Sizes: 5 to 12 (wide sizes available)Get them at Target.
6
Anthropologie Gingham Slingback Heels
Anthropologie
Sizes: 6 to 10
Get them at Anthropologie.
7
Naturalizer Banks
Zappos
Sizes: 4 to 12
Get them at Zappos.
8
Cole Haan Avani City Sandal
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 11
Get them at Zappos.
9
Everlane The Editor Slingback
Everlane
Sizes: 5 to 11
Get them at Everlane.
10
Via Spiga Darwin
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 9
Get them at Zappos.
11
Asos Stradivarius Slingback Shoes In Red
Asos
Sizes: 5 to 10Get them at Asos.
12
TOMS Poppy
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 12Get them at Zappos.
13
Frye Kenzie Slingback
Zappos
Sizes: 5.5 to 11Get them at Zappos.
14
Madewell Remi Slingback In Woven Leather
Madewell
Sizes: 5 to 11Get them at Madewell.
15
Walking Cradles Hazel
Zappos
Sizes: 4 to 13
Get them at Zappos.
16
Asos Design Leisure High Vamp Slingback Ballet Flats In Orange
Asos
Sizes: 4 to 11
Get them at Asos.
17
Sam Edelman Ludlow
Zappos
Sizes: 4 to 10
Get them at Zappos.
18
Asos Design Saucer Slingback Pointed Heels In Snake
Asos
Sizes: 4 to 11
Get them at Asos.
19
TOMS Leila Slingback
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 12
Get them at Zappos.
20
Everlane Square Toe Slingback
Everlane
Sizes: 5 to 11
Get them at Everlane.
21
Dansko Malin
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 6Get them at Zappos.
22
Target Universal Thread Elden Microsuede Slingback Pumps
Target
Sizes: 5 to 12 (wide styles available)Get them at Target.
23
Seychelles BC Footwear by Seychelles - Liter
Zappos
Sizes: 6 to 10
Get them at Zappos.
24
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Kiki
Zappos
Sizes: 5.5 to 11
Get them at Zappos.
25
Blue by Betsey Johnson Molly
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 12
Get them at Zappos.
shoppableShoesfinds stylefinds seofinds trendsfinds shoes