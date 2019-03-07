25 Stunning Slingbacks That'll Step Up Any Outfit

If you prefer going barefoot to wearing shoes, you’ll love a major trend this spring.
From woven flats to flatforms, you can expect to see pretty much every kind of shoe this spring — but not their backs. Like last year, we expect slingbacks and mules to be some of the trendiest footwear for warmer weather. Blame it on the fact that they’re incredibly comfortable, easy to wear and chic as hell.
If you think of grandma’s closet when you hear the word “slingback,” we get it. That’s why we’ve rounded up 25 stylish pairs that’ll dress up (and step up) any outfit.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Asos Design Saucer Slingback Pointed Heels In Croc
Asos
2
Farylrobin Sabrina Slingback Heels
Anthropologie
3
Asos Design Stormie Slingback Mid-Heels In Leopard
Asos
4
Everlane V Slingback
Everlane
5
Target A New Day Pam V Throat Slingback
Target
6
Anthropologie Gingham Slingback Heels
Anthropologie
7
Naturalizer Banks
Zappos
8
Cole Haan Avani City Sandal
Zappos
9
Everlane The Editor Slingback
Everlane
10
Via Spiga Darwin
Zappos
11
Asos Stradivarius Slingback Shoes In Red
Asos
12
TOMS Poppy
Zappos
13
Frye Kenzie Slingback
Zappos
14
Madewell Remi Slingback In Woven Leather
Madewell
15
Walking Cradles Hazel
Zappos
16
Asos Design Leisure High Vamp Slingback Ballet Flats In Orange
Asos
17
Sam Edelman Ludlow
Zappos
18
Asos Design Saucer Slingback Pointed Heels In Snake
Asos
19
TOMS Leila Slingback
Zappos
20
Everlane Square Toe Slingback
Everlane
21
Dansko Malin
Zappos
22
Target Universal Thread Elden Microsuede Slingback Pumps
Target
23
Seychelles BC Footwear by Seychelles - Liter
Zappos
24
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Kiki
Zappos
25
Blue by Betsey Johnson Molly
Zappos