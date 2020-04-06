HuffPost Finds

These Slippers, Slip-Ons and Slides Are Perfect For Lounging Around

When you want to be fancy-free and footloose, these slip-ons will be there for lounging around the house.

Slide into these slides, slip-ons and slippers on your off days.
There are days when you’ve got a checklist of chores to do. There are days that you spend baking everything from croissants to a chocolate cake. And then there are the days when you just want to stay in your pajamas.

For those days when you’re just switching from day sweatpants into night sweatpants, you probably only pack your schedule with bullet points that include tossing a bath bomb into your tub, ordering in from your favorite takeout place and lighting up candles. You’re supposed to relax on your off days, of course.

And since you’re staying in these days, you’re going to need a pair of slippers for around the house that are only for the indoors. There are a lot of things that can get stuck on the soles of your shoes when you step outside, after all.

So we went ahead and found the comfiest (and chicest, if we may say so) slippers, slip-ons and slides that you can wear around your house. From an editor-approved furry UGG slip-on to a pair of splurgy Versace satin slippers, these slippers, slip-ons and slides will keep your toes toasty as you sit back and relax at home.

Check out these slippers, slip-ons and slides:

1
Patricia Green Mary Genuine Shearling Slide
Nordstrom Rack
Find them for $50 at Nordstrom Rack.
2
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $45 at Urban Outfitters.
3
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Zappos
Find them for $100 at Zappos.
4
LOFT Cozy Fleece Slippers
LOFT
Find them for $35 at LOFT.
5
Freedom Moses Two Band Slides
Shopbop
Find them for $45 at Shopbop.
6
Birdies The Songbird
Birdies
Find them for $95 at Birdies.
7
Farm RIo Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas
Find them for $28 at Adidas.
8
Versace Jungle Satin Slippers
Nordstrom
Find them for $150 at Nordstrom.
9
Lilly Pulitzer Clara Slipper
Zappos
Find them for $48 at Zappos.
10
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slide
Nordstrom
Find them for $60 at Nordstrom.
11
Dearfoams Fluffy Fleece Slipper
Nordstrom Rack
Find them for $25 at Nordstrom Rack.
12
L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slippers
L.L.Bean
Find them for $60 at L.L.Bean.
13
ASOS DESIGN Neve Cross Strap Slider Slippers
ASOS
Find them for $16 at ASOS.
14
L.L.Bean Daybreak Motif Scuffs
L.L.Bean
Find them for $64 at L.L.Bean.
15
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas
Find them for $30 at Adidas.
16
Smoko Heated Slipper
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $35 at Urban Outfitters.
17
EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers
Anthropologie
Find them for $60 at Anthropologie.
18
Daniel Green Rave II Slipper
Nordstrom
Find them for $30 at Nordstrom.
19
Kate Spade New York Sabilla
Zappos
Find them for $62 at Zappos.
20
ASOS DESIGN Zigs Embroidered Slippers
ASOS
Find them for $23 at ASOS.
21
UGG Ruette Slide
Zappos
Find them for $65 at Zappos.
22
Birdies The Phoebe
Birdies
Find them for $120 at Birdies.
23
Soludos Celestial Cozy Slipper
Soludos
Find them for $75 at Soludos.
