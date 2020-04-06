HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

There are days when you’ve got a checklist of chores to do. There are days that you spend baking everything from croissants to a chocolate cake. And then there are the days when you just want to stay in your pajamas.

For those days when you’re just switching from day sweatpants into night sweatpants, you probably only pack your schedule with bullet points that include tossing a bath bomb into your tub, ordering in from your favorite takeout place and lighting up candles. You’re supposed to relax on your off days, of course.

And since you’re staying in these days, you’re going to need a pair of slippers for around the house that are only for the indoors. There are a lot of things that can get stuck on the soles of your shoes when you step outside, after all.

So we went ahead and found the comfiest (and chicest, if we may say so) slippers, slip-ons and slides that you can wear around your house. From an editor-approved furry UGG slip-on to a pair of splurgy Versace satin slippers, these slippers, slip-ons and slides will keep your toes toasty as you sit back and relax at home.