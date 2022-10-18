“Bought these for keeping in my hubby’s truck when we travel, [my] feet get cold and these are so perfectly cozy. I also took them on the plane with me to keep my feet warm. They were perfect!” — E. Jones

“Winter in Western New York is cold & snowy but with these slipper socks on my family’s feet, they will all be toasty warm. I bought these as a Christmas gift when they were on sale and was thrilled when they arrived and were so nice. I highly recommend them.” — Deb

“I have to say I’m impressed. I really wanted something to keep my feet warm while working from home, but not slippers. I’d tried fuzzy socks with a foam cushion, but they just weren’t great. So ordered these not expecting a lot, but I have to say they’re really nice. I also have some texture issues, don’t like fleece, flannel, etc. So generally don’t like touching the lining of stuff like this, but these are actually pretty soft without giving me a grating feeling.” — Amazon customer