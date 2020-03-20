The same goes for your footwear of choice during WFH days. Some of us might opt for a favorite pair of socks, while others — heaven forbid — go barefoot during Google Hangouts.

For those among us who might not be so comfortable taking a conference call with their feet al fresco, there are slippers and house shoes to the rescue.

Consider sliding on a pair of slippers or sandals to keep your feet cozy and comfortable while you’re at home, like these Ugg shearling slipper sandals or a pair of coveted Birdies slippers that look just like your everyday shoes.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 pairs of slippers and sandals that are part of the Nordstrom sale.

Take a look: