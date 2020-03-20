HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
ICYMI, earlier this week Nordstrom announced it would mark down nearly everything on its site to 25% off.
For some, the sale might be an excuse to do some early summer shopping, but for many of us, it’s also a good time to stock up on comfy work-from-home outfits, like athleisure and cute pajamas.
Whether you’re working from the couch or a quickly built home office desk, chances are you’re dressing professional on the top, and for comfort on the bottom these days.
After all, nobody sees your legs during a conference call, so who cares whether or not leggings are real pants, anyway. We’ve even spotted Nordstrom shoppers’ favorite leggings included in the sale. The Zella Live-In high waist leggings have more than 6,000 reviews, and are marked down for just $44 right now.
The same goes for your footwear of choice during WFH days. Some of us might opt for a favorite pair of socks, while others — heaven forbid — go barefoot during Google Hangouts.
For those among us who might not be so comfortable taking a conference call with their feet al fresco, there are slippers and house shoes to the rescue.
Consider sliding on a pair of slippers or sandals to keep your feet cozy and comfortable while you’re at home, like these Ugg shearling slipper sandals or a pair of coveted Birdies slippers that look just like your everyday shoes.
Below, we’ve rounded up 20 pairs of slippers and sandals that are part of the Nordstrom sale.
Take a look: