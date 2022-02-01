Shopping

Stylish Slippers With Real Soles That You Can Wear Outside

Faux sherpa, nylon, sheepskin and fleece slippers and house shoes that are made to be worn outside.

Staff Writer

Found Image Holdings Inc via Getty Images

You know the scene: You’re knee-deep in emails you don’t actually want to respond to when suddenly there’s a package to sign for, the trash needs to be taken out and you remember your phone charger is in the car. While you could go to the trouble of putting on actual shoes, you’re wearing pajamas and have no plans to otherwise leave the house. You just need to do some outside stuff before running back inside to watch “Euphoria” while you’re working. You need comfortable slippers with real soles that can be worn outside.

Like buying good dish soap or $14 bottles of wine, indoor-outdoor slippers are something I’ve gotten into as an adult. My apartment is always freezing, and having some fuzzy slippies around is a must. Yet, instead of just glorified socks, slippers with a real sole give you comfort and versatility.

You can wear them out in the world like a pair of shoes, or you can primarily wear them indoors, knowing that you can go grab the mail or take the dog on a walk if you need to. Indoor-outdoor slippers are a simple luxury that instantly make you feel like a European heiress, reclining in a drafty mansion in the countryside. Best of all, they don’t have to break the bank (though I’ll admit, shelling out for an expensive pair feels extra luxurious, if you’re so inclined).

From sherpa moccasins to quilted puffer shoes, we’ve rounded up the best indoor-outdoor slippers across various styles and price points.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Fur-covered two-strap slippers
The last time I went camping, I found these in a Walmart in the middle of Pennsylvania and almost yelled in the aisle. For a faux fur, faux Birkenstock moment, look no further. These slippers have a totally fuzzy top with a rubbery sole for indoor and outdoor use. I like to wear them when coming out of the shower because the open toe lets your wet feet dry.

These come in four colors.
Get them from Walmart for $13.98.
2
Amazon
Trendy, fuzzy clog-like slippers
To stay trendy and toasty, these fur-covered slip-ons are it. With a cork midsole and EVA bottom, these are comfortable for longtime wear and can be worn outside and in.

These come in six colors.
Get them from Amazon for $32.99.
3
L.L. Bean
Colorful real sheepskin moccasins
My very New England dad has had these for years and I finally got a pair this year. They're real sheepskin, so they're super warm, and the textured bottom is good for taking out the trash or grabbing the mail when it's slick outside.

These come in six colors.
Get them from L.L. Bean for $79.99.
4
Walmart
Fur "X"-shaped slides with lugged soles
Slip into these fuzzy criss-cross slippers for an instant fashion boost. Luxe but also wearable, the lugged sole bottom keeps the fuzzy upper off the ground so it won't get wet.
Get these from Walmart for $9.98.
5
Amazon
Ugg sheepskin slippers with lugged soles
Ah, the Ugg Coquette. I cite this as the original indoor-outdoor slipper. Back in the 2000s, I remember kids wearing these to school, and now in 2022, my mom and grandma each have a pair. They're real sheepskin, so they're super warm, and the lugged sole makes them good for outdoor wear even in bad weather.

These come in 10 colors.
Get them from Amazon for $119.95.
6
Famous Footwear
Ugg-like lugged sole slippers for $40
OK, so if you're into the Ugg lugged sole slippers but don't want to drop $120, I got you. These Bearpaw slides have a really similar shape to the Ugg ones, are still real fur and come in at a third of the price.

These come in 13 colors.
Get them at Famous Footwear for $39.99.
7
Everlane
Puffer slides with a traction sole
Want to match your slippers to your favorite quilted puffer coat? These slides have a roomier fit, keeping your feet extra comfy. They're lined with recycled fleece with a nylon exterior and traction sole that can be worn outside.

These come in three colors.
Get them from Everlane for $48.
8
Bearpaw
Backless puffer slides with a fuzzy inside
Here's a pair of slippers that give you that puffer look but don't have a back. These slides have a wool-blend lining, keeping your toes extra snuggly. The nylon exterior and outdoor sole mean you can wear these to grab that thing you forgot from your car.

These come in four colors.
Get them from Bearpaw for $29.99.
9
Amazon
Camo mocs with an outdoor sole
These moccasin-style slippers are toasty warm and come with an outdoor sole for maximum usage. Wear them when you take the dogs out or run for coffee.

These come in eight colors.
Get them from Amazon for $54.95.
10
Amazon
Ugg Tasman slipper
Thanks to TikTok, these Ugg slippers are having a heyday. The secure foot entry means the slippers stay on when you're walking or lounging on the couch, and the outside sole translates to all-weather use.

These come in 15 colors.
Get them from Amazon for $100.
A pair of handheld scrapers to make your cast iron pans look new

34 Products Under $15 You Won't Believe You've Lived So Long Without

shoppingWinterShoeswinter clothesslippers