Slow Cooker Recipes For Sunday Suppers

Make the weekend special with pot roast, spaghetti and meatballs, bolognese, chicken cacciatore and more.

The concept of Sunday supper ― a full, lingering meal that lasts all afternoon and into the evening, spent idly with loved ones ― is something that’s largely become lost in the hectic everyday chaos of our lives. Once considered a day of rest, Sundays have become the day to jam in all the laundry and dishwashing that needs to be done before the workweek begins. But Sunday supper is a practice worth reviving.

The meal is rooted in Christian tradition, tracing back to European families who gathered after church for a big, long meal. But these days, you’ll see every kind of cuisine represented at these gatherings, from Jewish brisket to Italian red sauce to Korean short ribs. And in the American South in particular, Sunday suppers have a deep meaning for Black families.

Just because Sunday supper is a big meal doesn’t mean it has to be elaborate ― think pot roasts, big pots of bolognese and rich stews of chicken cacciatore that’ll feed a crowd and keep everyone feeling cozy. They’re the types of dishes that are perfect for slow cookers, as you can get the ingredients started in the morning and magically let it come together all day.

Below, we’ve selected 10 of our favorite recipes to gather the family around.

1
Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Damn Delicious
2
Slow Cooker Red Wine Sunday Ragù Pasta
Half Baked Harvest
3
Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore
Foodie Crush
4
Slow Cooker French Wine and Mustard Chicken
Half Baked Harvest
5
Slow Cooker Spaghetti And Meatballs
Damn Delicious
6
Slow Cooker Rosemary Balsamic Pork Roast
Completely Delicious
7
Slow Cooker Vodka Bolognese Pasta
Half Baked Harvest
8
Slow Cooker Creamy Garlic Chicken and Veggies
Damn Delicious
9
Slow Cooker Asian Short Ribs
Damn Delicious
10
Slow Cooker Italian Beef
Grandbaby Cakes
