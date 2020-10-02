The concept of Sunday supper ― a full, lingering meal that lasts all afternoon and into the evening, spent idly with loved ones ― is something that’s largely become lost in the hectic everyday chaos of our lives. Once considered a day of rest, Sundays have become the day to jam in all the laundry and dishwashing that needs to be done before the workweek begins. But Sunday supper is a practice worth reviving.

The meal is rooted in Christian tradition, tracing back to European families who gathered after church for a big, long meal. But these days, you’ll see every kind of cuisine represented at these gatherings, from Jewish brisket to Italian red sauce to Korean short ribs. And in the American South in particular, Sunday suppers have a deep meaning for Black families.

Just because Sunday supper is a big meal doesn’t mean it has to be elaborate ― think pot roasts, big pots of bolognese and rich stews of chicken cacciatore that’ll feed a crowd and keep everyone feeling cozy. They’re the types of dishes that are perfect for slow cookers, as you can get the ingredients started in the morning and magically let it come together all day.