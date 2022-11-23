Home & Living
Netflix

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Slumberland'

A tragic documentary and a couple of holiday rom-coms are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Slumberland” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Inspired by Winsor McCay’s comic strip “Little Nemo in Slumberland,” the fantasy adventure film premiered on Nov. 18 to mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, and Weruche Opia.

In second place is another adaptation, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The mystery thriller based on Delia Owens’ bestselling novel had a theatrical release in July before joining Netflix on Nov. 12.

"Slumberland" on Netflix.
Netflix
Continuing down the ranking, there’s the documentary “I Am Vanessa Guillen,” which debuted on Nov. 17. The film follows the murder of a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier and her family’s fight for justice and change.

On the lighter side, two buzzy holiday rom-coms from Netflix are also trending at the moment. “Christmas with You” stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia, while “Falling for Christmas” marks Lindsay Lohan’s return to movies.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Goosebumps”

9. “Sing 2”

8. “R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned”

7. “Falling for Christmas” (Netflix)

6. “The Wonder” (Netflix)

5. “The Bad Guys”

4. “I Am Vanessa Guillen” (Netflix)

3. “Christmas with You” (Netflix)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing”

1. “Slumberland” (Netflix)

