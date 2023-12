A depuffing eye cream

This depuffing eye treatment was previously suggested by Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist with New York City's MDCS Dermatology "For anyone looking to reduce under eye puffiness this holiday season, this eye cream is a great option," Garshick said of the Longevity Eye Cream by TruSkin, a hidden gem of a skin care brand that may be small, but is also responsible for an internet-beloved vitamin C serum She explained that this eye cream incorporates bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative especially good for those with sensitive skin and which can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. "It also contains coffeeberry extract, which is rich in caffeine to help reduce puffiness, and lingonberry stem cells which helps to brighten the skin," Garshick said.