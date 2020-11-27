HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

What do you get the person who has everything? If you find yourself disappointed with your local department store selection or scrolling through big retailer sites trying to find something — anything! — unique to give as a gift this holiday season, it might be worth turning your attention to small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands for your holiday checklist.

Supporting a small or DTC business is usually a surefire way to gift someone some they wouldn’t think to get for themselves. While some DTC brands have become household names at this point (or at least regulars on your Instagram feed) — like Glossier and Brooklinen — others like Brightland and the Our Place “Always Pan” are just popping onto the radar.

Your family members who tend to shop big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon might enjoy a trendy gift from one of these up-and-coming brands, too.

Best of all, many of these DTC brands have sales sparingly — with deals only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, so you can get something special without breaking the bank.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FROM DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BRANDS:

Aways makes functional, but fun luggage and travel accessories — think practical pink suitcases and packing cubes — made for all kinds of travelers. Away will be offering their first-ever curated Holiday Sets bundles with savings of up to $125 off from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31.

Brooklinen is known for its beautiful bedding and bath products, but is perhaps best known for it’s iconic sheets available in different materials, colors and patterns. Brooklinen will have 20% off sitewide from Nov. 18 through Dec. 1.

Brightland makes ethically-sourced, custom-blended olive oils and vinegars that you can feel good about cooking with and eating. You can get Brightland’s Golden State Capsule collection — a set of seven full-size bottles (a $247 value) on sale for $199 from Nov. 26 through Nov. 27.

Purveyor of all things kitchen and home, Food52 curates a wide range of home and kitchen products from other DTC brands and small businesses, as well as their own in-house collection of smart and savvy creations. Food52 will offer 20% off your purchase of $100 or more sitewide with code YAY20 from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29.

Girlfriend Collective specializes in sustainable and size-inclusive activewear — think matching bra and legging sets, sweatsuits and more — in a wide variety of colors. The products are often presented on models of all races, ages and sizes, too, a cool details in today’s world of homogenous loungewear. Girlfriend Collective’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts on Nov. 24 through Nov. 30 with 25% off sitewide.

Glossier makes simple and subtle makeup and skincare products, like clear eyebrow gels and dewy serums for that perfect “no-makeup-makeup” look. The products are provided in a wide variety of shades, promoted by an online community of real men and women. Glossier’s one and only sale of the year will be on Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 with 25% off everything and 35% off when you shop sets.

Great Jones is known for its colorful cookware — in shades like mustard, blueberry, broccoli and marinara (yum!). The brand’s bestsellers include “The Dutchess,” a Dutch oven, and the “Holy Sheet,” a half-size sheet pan. This Black Friday, Great Jones is offering 20% off all orders over $100. It’s the brand’s first-ever sale and the only one of the year. So get this cookware while it’s hot.

Our Place is perhaps best know for it’s best-selling multipurpose pan that does eight different things, appropriately dubbed the “Always Pan.” Our Place will have the Always Pan on sale for $95 (normally $145) from Nov. 16 through Nov. 30 — or at least until it sells out.

Parachute is known for bedding and bath products, like linen sheets and fluffy bathrobes for minimalists. Parachute will have 20% off sitewide from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

The brand makes bold and punchy undies in a wide variety of styles, colors and sizes. What makes the brand unique is how it marks the undies, often worn by models of all skin tones and sizes. Parade will have 30% off sitewide for Black Friday.

Ritual provides custom subscription vitamins for all dietary needs and lifestyles, without any of the bad stuff found in other supplements. Rituals’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale runs from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 with 35% off your first month.

The brand makes leather handbags and accessories for the women that do it all. You’ll find beautiful backpacks, totes and crossbody bags built for function and fashion. Senreve will offer up three gifts with purchase starting on orders more than $300 for Black Friday.