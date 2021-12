35 Cool Small Business Finds To Put In Your Amazon Cart Right Away

And, a personalized leather pot handle cover, because we've all absentmindedly reached for a piping-hot cast iron skillet at some point in our lives.

It can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees, and you can have it customized with either your initial or a heart.Northwind Supply is a small business based in Minneapolis that makes sleek-looking leather goods, from keychains and luggage tags to bookmarks and coasters."My mom collects cast iron and we use cast iron to cook on an almost daily basis. Trying to find my mom anything cast iron that she doesn't have is almost impossible. I thought I would switch things up and get her a nice monogrammed leather handle cover for her cast iron pans and she loved it! I mean she really loved it.She also liked that the gift was from a small business that she was able to support. We'll be buying more due to my oldest kiddo moving out soon and with Christmas coming up." — Mrs O