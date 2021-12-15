35 Cool Small Business Finds To Put In Your Amazon Cart Right Away

Like a DIY lip balm kit, a 3D wooden wall map and a cutting board engraved with your favorite recipe.
Brittany Ross

Among the most popular items on this list:

  • A stunning 3D wooden wall map that’ll make everyone’s jaw drop when they enter your home.

  • A mini ceramic teaspoon rest that’ll keep your counter from getting too saucy. It’s dishwasher safe and made with lead-free, food-safe glazes.

  • A stunning rolling pin to emboss your cookie and pie doughs with an intricate and impressive-looking pattern (yes, you can take all the credit).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A custom pet necklace so your favorite furry friend will always have a special place near your heart.
Just send in a photo to have it replicated on a charm! Mignon and Mignon is an Asian woman–owned small business based in LA that makes customized jewelry you'll want to gift to everyone on your list.

Promising review: "This is incredible. They were so fast, got it delivered to me in just over one week (during Christmas!!), it looks exactly like the photo. It’s a perfect length, perfect size. I will share with everyone." —Julie M.

Get it from Mignon and Mignon on Amazon Handmade for $24+ (available in three colors and six fonts).
2
Amazon
A rosewater curl-refreshing spray that'll add some much needed hydration to curly locks that are feeling thirstier than your recently single BFF.
TGIN (Thank God It's Natural) is Black- and woman-owned small biz based in Chicago that creates products designed for wavy, curly, and kinky hair (and no animal testing!).

Promising review: "I love, love, love this product. There are very few and I mean FEW products on the market that actually work for Black women and this is one of them. We have locks and they are much softer now." —Tahica Fredericks

Get it from TGIN on Amazon for $9.99.
3
Amazon
An adorable knit mug sweater to protect your hands from your piping hot beverage of choice.
Some reviewers say they also keep drinks warmer for longer!

Nandy's Nook is a woman-owned small biz based in Georgia that makes just the coziest drinkware, along with accessories for said drinkware.

Promising review: "Rarely do I write reviews, but when I noticed the craftsmanship and beautiful wrapping I couldn’t help but make tea right away and try this out. It looks exactly like the pictures, and no matter how hot the mug is, I can still hold it with two hands now which is what I’ve needed. I’d buy another one and buy one for a friend, it’s one of those things you never think you need until you have it!" —Erin

Get it from Nandy's Nook on Amazon Handmade for $14.
4
Amazon
A pack of K-beauty facial sheet masks for practically any skin woe you could think of.
Dryness? Yup. Dullness? Uh huh. Redness? You bet.

Lapcos is a Korean family–owned small business that makes cruelty-free skin and hair products with truly A+ packaging.

Promising review: "I got the collagen one and my face is noticeably firmer and skin looks smoother for a day or two after use. I've been using one every two to three days. There is a really generous amount of serum in the pouch that you can rub on your face/neck afterward. Doesn't hurt that it smells great, too. Will definitely be trying more of these." —holly j

Get a five-pack from Lapcos on Amazon for $17 (available in 13 varieties).
5
Amazon
A DIY lip balm kit, because 'tis the season for chapped, cracked lips.
Urban Kangaroo is a woman-owned small business based in Pasadena, California, and makes other easy-to-follow DIY kits as well, including ones for soap, lotion, and candles. This lip balm kit includes all-natural ingredients, including shea butter, grape-seed oil, beeswax, flavor oil, and vitamin E oil, as well as droppers, stirring sticks, eight lip balm tubes, two lip balm tins, stickers, and instructions.

Promising review: "I love making do it yourself body products! This is one of my favorites because it comes with exactly what you need. No extras, no measuring. Just perfect. I gave gifts of these (finished) to friends and they all raved about how wonderful it felt on their lips and how much they loved it! I will definitely buy again." —Justin Brahs

Get it from Urban Kangaroo on Amazon for $29.95.
6
Amazon
A warm, puffy blanket that folds up small enough to fit inside a compact carrying pouch.
It's perfect for camping, picnics, and the beach, since it's also water repellant.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Rumpl is a small biz that makes a variety of cozy blankets, from the aforementioned puffy blanket to Sherpa fleece throws.

Promising review: "Best everywhere blanket. Super lightweight but deliciously warm. I normally require an electric heated blanket in air conditioned environments but with this blanket I can ditch the cord! Colors are as bright as in the pictures. Super soft and dog hair and water resistant. The perfect blanket for our RV camping adventures." —D.C. Rivera

Get it from Rumpl on Amazon for $99 (available in 12 designs).
7
amazon.com
A trio of Low-Country condiments and seasonings for anyone who likes a little (or a lot) of spice in their life.
This gift box includes bottles of mustard barbecue sauce and hot sauce, along with a hot spice dry rub.

Lillie's of Charleston is a Black- and family-owned small biz based in South Carolina that, lucky for us, bottles and sells their award-winning sauces and spice mixes that were inspired by Sunday dinners at Aunt Lillie's house.

Promising review: "I like to make my own rubs and sauces, and West Coast flavors are different but I must say that this stuff is delicious! The rub goes great on a steaks and the mustard sauce is great with chicken. All three products are well worth the money." —Caleb Villeda

Get it from Lillie's of Charleston on Amazon for $28.98 (available in hot or mild).
8
Amazon
Or, for something a little sweeter, some raw honey to put in your morning tea, or to eat straight out of the jar with a spoon.
For something different, try one of the flavored varieties, like blueberry or lavender.

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm is a Black- and family-owned small business based in New Jersey that makes unfiltered raw honey that comes from "the happiest bees on earth!"

Promising review: "Put the lavender honey in my morning coffee with oat milk and my taste buds did a happy dance. As soon as it gets cooler outside I’ll be drinking tea with lavender honey! Can’t wait. Also bought the beetroot honey… Mild, smooth taste. It’s nearly gone." —Lee B

Get it from Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm on Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine flavors).
9
Amazon
A color-changing blush oil that reacts to your skin's pH level for a dewy hue that's totally unique to you.
And not only that, it's packed with antioxidants to help hydrate, and is 100% fragrance and cruelty free.

Youthforia was founded by Fiona Co Chan with the goal of creating makeup that is also good for your skin — "so good you could sleep in it."

Promising review: "I love this blush. Easy to apply and doesn't take much. Color looks so natural and my skin gets this beautiful glow from it!" —RDV

Get it from Youthforia on Amazon for $36.
10
Amazon
A vitamin C serum to help combat oiliness and dark spots for an overall brighter complexion.
It also contains collagen-boosting vitamin A and antioxidant extracts to proactively protect against environmental damage.

Buttah. by Dorian Renaud is Black-owned and makes face and body products created for melanin-rich skin.

Promising review: "I've been using this serum for a week and I already love it! I live in the desert and dry skin is a major problem for me. I put it on in the morning after my shower and I notice the results all day. The serum makes my skin feel so hydrated and soft. I can see a difference in the fine lines around my eyes and it makes my skin feel bright and fresh. I totally love it and bought some for my sister for Christmas as well. Love this. :)" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Buttah. by Dorian Renaud on Amazon for $33.15.
11
Amazon
A buttery hydrating mask for soothing sensitive skin and improving dryness.
Follain is a Boston-based, woman-owned small business dedicated to making skincare products that "feel like a treat rather than a chore." Their offerings are EWG verified, cruelty free, Leaping Bunny-certified, synthetic fragrance free, and dermatologist tested.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite Follain skincare products. I use it more as an overnight mask/serum because it just feels so good on my skin, and my skin feels so great in the morning." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Follain on Amazon for $34.
12
Moonlight Makers / Amazon Handmade
A Biscuits with the Boss dish towel that'll make them "BELIEVE" in the power of their baking every time they use it.
It also includes Ted Lasso's famous shortbread recipe! Moonlight Makers is a small business that was started in Asheville, North Carolina, and that makes fun, quirky apparel and housewares.

Get it from Moonlight Makers on Amazon Handmade for $15 (available in white or gray).
13
Amazon
Dye- and chlorine-free dishwasher detergent pods so you can tackle that mountain of dirty dishes in your sink all at once.
They're made with mineral-based ingredients, are cruelty-free, and come in compostable packaging!

Based in the Philadelphia area, Dropps is a mother-and-son-founded small business focused on making sustainable, eco-friendly, and low-waste kitchen and laundry cleaning products.

Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much when I bought these. I thought for sure it was another environmentally safe product that would only do half the job. But, they are amazing and get the dishes clean with no residue. Well worth the money and so convenient. I will be using these from now on." —TamiP

Get a pack of 32 from Dropps on Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a pack of 120).
14
amazon.com
A plant-based dry shampoo to keep your roots from feeling oily in between washes.
It's made of just six ingredients, like rice and tapioca powders, to absorb all that residue, and comes in a conveniently compact size, making it great for throwing in your travel bag.

Act + Acre is a woman-owned small biz based in NYC that abides by the motto: "Treat your hair like you treat your skin." Their dry shampoo is cruelty-free and made without talc, aluminum, alcohol, aerosols, parabens, phthalates, gluten, and fragrances.

Promising review: "Wow!! This is an absolutely amazing product. As someone who only buys cruelty-free items and has 90% plant-based beauty products, I’ve been through my fair share of dry shampoos in search of a good one. The bottle seems small upon receiving it, but WOW, a small amount goes so far. It’s so light in my hair that I don’t even feel like I’ve got it on. Super effective, a gentle scent that isn’t overpowering, but greatly refreshing. If you’re looking for a plant-based dry shampoo, I highly recommend this. The effectiveness, lasting power, and scent are all better than other brands I’ve tried." —Jocelyn Wendt

Get it from Act + Acre on Amazon for $22.
15
Amazon
An enamel "Nostalgia" pin for anyone who loves an '80s vibe and still isn't over the fact that Andie and Duckie didn't end up together (siiiigh).
Ectogasm is a woman-owned small business based in Redondo Beach, California, that designs enamel pins and iron-on patches "inspired by all things strange and spooky."

Get it from Ectogasm on Amazon for $12.99.
16
Amazon
A clear brow gel to condition, shape, and add definition to those gorgeous arches.
We Are Fluide is a queer-owned small biz based in Brooklyn, New York, that makes inclusive cosmetics that are vegan, cruelty free and paraben free.

Promising review: "Love love love, have tried many and this is the best." —Lisa

Get it from We Are Fluide on Amazon for $12.
17
Amazon
A kitchen measurement conversion magnet you can stick on your fridge as an easy reference whenever you need to know how many tablespoons are in 1/3 cup.
Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, 1620 Designs sells assorted laser-cut and engraved items for home and business use.

Get it from 1620 Designs on Amazon Handmade for $10.99.
18
amazon.com
A custom cutting board engraved with your most prized heirloom recipe that can be passed down for generations.
The Hrdwood is a small biz based in Kyiv, Ukraine, that makes handmade wooden cutting boards and coasters. Just send in a photo of the recipe and The Hrdwood will replicate it on the cutting board — handwriting and all!

Promising review: "We lost my mom two years ago. But I found a handwritten recipe for her pie crust, which was always a Thanksgiving favorite. I had it carved into this cutting board as a wedding gift for my daughter. There were lots of tears shed by both of us, but it was beautiful! The company did an excellent job of making sure it looked perfect and arrived in a timely fashion. The ordering process was a breeze. I communicated with them a couple of times to ask questions and they were very responsive. I could not be happier with this product and service!" —Lisa Ross

Get it from The Hrdwood on Amazon Handmade for $69+ (available in three sizes and three wood options).
19
Amazon
Or, a Millennium Falcon cutting board so the force will always be with you during meal prep.
Promi Design is a small biz that crafts wooden decor and houseware ranging from clocks to piggy banks.

Promising review: "Husband loves to cook and he LOVED this gift. He actually liked it so much that he chose to hang it on the wall in our kitchen. I sealed it with additional oil, which gave it a beautiful finish. It's very well-made, thick, and sturdy. Makes such a great fan gift." —TP

Get it from Promi Design on Amazon Handmade for $59.99.
20
amazon.com
A chic match holder/striker, because all of those delicious-smelling candles you bought on Black Friday aren't going to light themselves.
Henro is a small biz that makes handmade chic, minimalist candles and accessories.

Promising review: "I ordered this for my new home and think this is just the cutest little thing ever! It's a little smaller than I thought but it's perfect. The packaging is super cute, it comes all wrapped in a little burlap bag with the matches; would be great for a housewarming gift or for yourself. Even comes with helpful tips on how to use and clean. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Henro on Amazon Handmade for $25+ (available in two designs).
21
Amazon
Some string lights complete with mini clothespins you can hang photos and postcards from!
You'll feel so warm and cozy seeing your friends' and family's smiling faces illuminated by a sea of glowing lights.

Mason Kreations is a California-based small biz that'll literally light up your life with their fairy string lights.

Promising review: "These were a hit at my family reunion and 50th wedding anniversary party. I hung old photos of everyone in attendance. All visited the photo gallery and loved the blinking show. There were several light patterns to choose from. I would recommend this to anyone for any event." —TBL

Get it from Mason Kreations on Amazon Handmade for $14.99.
22
Amazon
A Monica's door light switch cover for anyone whose ringtone fluctuates between "I'll Be There for You" and "Smelly Cat" depending on the day.
Define Design 11 is a small biz based in Astoria, Oregon, that makes candles and other cute gifts inspired by pop culture.

Promising review: "Love it! Lots of compliments! My 'friends' all want one now!" —NLL

Get it from Define Design 11 on Amazon Handmade for $16.
23
Amazon
A set of nylon scrubbers that are strong enough to scrape off those crusty bits from your pots and pans but gentle enough that they won't leave scratch marks.
Plus, they're reusable — just put them in the dishwasher when it's time to clean!

Deb's Yarn Goodies is a small business that crochets colorful and useful products for the home.

Promising review: "I have been using scrubbies for years and these are by far the best ones I have ever purchased! They are larger than most and so much thicker. I will be buying from this seller from now on. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!" —Brittany

Get a set of three from Deb's Yarn Goodies on Amazon Handmade for $15.95.
24
Amazon
A rustic wooden coat rack, because, no, hanging jackets and scarves on the backs of chairs is *not* a long-term solution.
It also comes with a handy shelf for displaying tchotchkes or to use for additional storage.

DistressedMeNot is a small biz based in Knightdale, North Carolina, that makes wooden housewares that are both decorative and functional.

Promising review: "This shelf is extremely useful, yet a wonderful and beautiful gift. I like to give gifts that won't be tossed in a corner and forgotten but seen, admired, and used. My daughter was surprised and wide-eyed when she opened this shelf. It's so lovely and dresses up an easily cluttered area. I recommend this item for a useful yet long-lasting, attractive gift." —P.J. Gagnon

Get it from DistressedMeNot on Amazon Handmade for $84.95+ (available in eight sizes).
25
Amazon
A stunning 3D wooden wall map that'll make everyone's jaw drop when they enter your home.
Enjoy The Wood is a family-founded small biz based in Ukraine that makes gorgeous housewares and accessories crafted from wood and leather.

Promising review: "This is a beautifully crafted puzzle, really well made, wood is amazing!!! The packaging is really great, packed like an expensive gift — it was so much fun to put together!!!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Enjoy The Wood on Amazon Handmade for $49.20+ (available in three sizes and three design options).
26
Amazon
A sweater weather candle to fill your home with the cozy aroma of the woods, warm spices, and citrus when it's just *too cold* to leave the house.
Sweet Water Decor is a family-operated small biz that sells lovely candles, coffee mugs, stationery, and other fun gift ideas.

Promising review: "I have owned so many different candles and constantly buy new ones. I have found my favorite for sure. It is like all of the chilly seasonal scents in one pretty perfect candle package. Just cozy. A must try!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Sweet Water Decor on Amazon Handmade for $20.
27
Amazon
A gorgeous tortilla press so you can enjoy homemade tacos and chips made from fresh corn tortillas in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Central Coast Woodworks is a small biz based in Orcutt, California, that makes tortilla presses you'll want to keep out on your counter at all times just so you can admire them. Keep in mind that the tortilla press is meant for making corn tortillas, not flour ones.

Promising review: "I thought every tortilla press was made the same until I purchased this one. WOW! I'm impressed by the quality and beauty of it. I bought two really cheap tortilla presses before this one, and it was a nightmare trying to make tortillas — they were thinner on one side so trying to get them onto my hand was not happening. This is not the case with this tortilla press. It makes the perfect thickness all the way around, so it makes it a breeze to get it off of the plastic without it breaking. I bought the 8" and it's the perfect size. Recommended." —L.M.

Get it from Central Coast Woodworks on Amazon Handmade for $79.99.
28
Amazon
A kid-friendly tower stool to give little ones a boost when they want to help out in the kitchen. It can be adjusted to three different heights and, as a bonus, it's as chic as it is useful.
Sweet Home from Wood is a small biz that makes cute, minimalist home furnishings — many of which are for children!

Get it from Sweet Home from Wood on Amazon Handmade for $180 (available in four colors).
29
Amazon
A library due date mug for anyone who enjoys contemplating the Dewey Decimal System while sipping their morning coffee.
Joyful Moose is a small business that sells fun mugs, tote bags, cutting boards, and other accessories you'll want to gift both others and yourself.

Promising review: "This mug arrived in perfect condition, and the design looks exactly like the due date card in the back of the library book. It's on both sides of the mug. The librarian to whom I'm giving this will absolutely love it. It's as authentic of a design you could hope for — the 'old-school' stamped due date card has multiple ink colors and purposely uneven stamps. It'll definitely make the library book lover in your life smile!" —eileen m toth

Get it from Joyful Moose on Amazon Handmade for $21.99.
30
amazon.com
Or, a friendship mug you can customize with each person's location to give as a gift that's sure to make them go through an entire box of tissues upon opening.
Cupology is a family-operated small biz based in Southlake, Texas, that makes a wide assortment of — you guessed it — personalized mugs!

Promising review: "I absolutely love these cups. I’ve ordered five of them, and they are beautiful. Great quality, and they arrive so quickly!! The best gift for a friend who lives far away. My friend who was moving out of state loved it — she was so touched.I wanted one for my friend in Ireland, and the seller was so nice — she double boxed it for me, which made it safer to ship abroad. Thank you. Wonderful customer service and perfect gift." —Claudia

Get it from Cupology on Amazon Handmade for $21.95+ (available in three designs and 12 color options).
31
amazon.com
And speaking of long-distance relationships, a pair of friendship lamps to show your loved one they're on your mind.
Tap yours, and theirs will light up at the same time!

Friendship Lamps by Filimin is a family-run small business based in Wichita, Kansas, that wanted to offer a unique way for long distance friends and loved ones to connect. The lamps come with over 200 color options to choose from, which can be changed using the Filimin Connect app.

Promising review: "This product was everything we hoped for and more. As a military family, it is hard being away from our loved ones. Especially now that our daughter is 3.5 years old and misses her grandparents daily. Not only is this so fun for her to see the lights light up and change, our parents (her grandparents) are having a ball with them as well! This is the best purchase!" —Jacob Adams

Get a set of two from Friendship Lamps by Filimin on Amazon Handmade for $210.
32
Amazon
A pair of mismatched flock earrings for a subtly whimsical look. This asymmetrical set comes with a single bird stud and a flock ear climber.
Jamber Jewels is a small biz based in California that designs simply beautiful animal-inspired necklaces and earrings you'll want to wear with every outfit.

Promising review: "My go-to earrings. I really like the mismatch of the stud on one side and crawler on the other. They are well made and leave no green on my ears. Love them!" —Tasha

Get it from Jamber Jewels on Amazon Handmade for $35+ (also available in silver and rose gold finishes).
33
Amazon
A stunning rolling pin to emboss your cookie and pie doughs with an intricate and impressive-looking pattern (yes, you can take all the credit).
Algis Crafts is a small business based in Lithuania that crafts a wide variety of rolling pins and kitchen tools.

Promising review: "I just got this last week and have made four batches of different cookies with it. Two were shortbread cookies, one was dog treats, and one was lemon cookies. All of the patterning comes out beautiful. Just make sure the dough is very cold. I roll it out to 4 mm thick with a regular rolling pin, place in the freezer for five minutes, roll with the decorated rolling pin, cut with a cookie cutter, and then bake. I do not flour the dough on top, I do not put anything (oil, flour) on the rolling pin. If the dough gets warm, it will stick to the embossing, so keep it cold." —Bird Gwen

Get it from Algis Crafts on Amazon Handmade for $25.
34
Amazon
A mini ceramic teaspoon rest that'll keep your counter from getting too saucy. It's dishwasher safe and made with lead-free, food-safe glazes.
Joyful Clay is a small business based in Arnold, Maryland, that makes ceramic spoon rests that are so lovely, you *almost* won't want to use them.

Promising review: "I LOVE my new teaspoon rest and keep it by the coffee maker. It's the perfect size and super cute! As a matter of fact, I just ordered a second one, and will order more in the future for gifts for sure! :)" —Laura B VA

Get it from Joyful Clay on Amazon Handmade for $19.
35
Amazon
And, a personalized leather pot handle cover, because we've all absentmindedly reached for a piping-hot cast iron skillet at some point in our lives.
It can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees, and you can have it customized with either your initial or a heart.

Northwind Supply is a small business based in Minneapolis that makes sleek-looking leather goods, from keychains and luggage tags to bookmarks and coasters.

Promising review: "My mom collects cast iron and we use cast iron to cook on an almost daily basis. Trying to find my mom anything cast iron that she doesn't have is almost impossible. I thought I would switch things up and get her a nice monogrammed leather handle cover for her cast iron pans and she loved it! I mean she really loved it. The craftsmanship is great, very well made and with good quality leather. She also liked that the gift was from a small business that she was able to support. We'll be buying more due to my oldest kiddo moving out soon and with Christmas coming up." —Mrs O

Get it from Northwind Supply on Amazon Handmade for $16.50+ (available in six colors).
21 Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get On Amazon
shoppingholidaygift ideas