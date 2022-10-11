Shopping
The Best Small Business Sales To Support On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon isn’t the only one with major discounts. Send some support to these small businesses offering sales on activewear, gua sha tools and more.

A Black without apology tote bag from Nappy Head Club, scalp duo from Lashin and bike shorts from Superfit Hero.
Nappy Head Club, Lashin, Superfit Hero
A Black without apology tote bag from Nappy Head Club, scalp duo from Lashin and bike shorts from Superfit Hero.

There are a lot of benefits to shopping small: personalized attention, unique and curated products and often supporting entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups. For all these reasons, and plenty more, you may be interested in giving some love (and some money) to small businesses duringAmazon’sPrime Early Access sale.

From authentically made traditional Chinese medicine facial tools to coffee beans, we’ve rounded up some amazing items at likable prices, all from small businesses. Some of these retailers are offering traditional sales and clearance items, while others are offering savings through bundles, sets and reward programs.

For each business listed, we gave a little insight on the company and highlighted a stellar item we love. If you’re looking for thoughtful presents for the holiday season or just want to treat yourself to some new pajamas or nail polish, shopping small is a great way to find cool items and connect with independent business owners.

Sales

1
Package Free
Package Free
Package Free is a sustainable brand that makes zero or low-waste versions of everyday products. Today and tomorrow, enjoy up to 40% off bundles like this food set that contains an airtight stainless steel container, reusable silicone sandwich bag, reusable cutlery set, a hankie and a Package Free tote.
Zero waste kit: $53.89 at Package Free (originally $65)Shop Package Free
2
Weleda
Weleda
Weleda is a Swiss skincare company that makes face, body and baby products from all natural indgridients. Through Wednesday, enjoy 20% off site-wide with the code STOCKUP20 to save on favorites like this primrose night cream.
Night Cream: $19.99 at WeledaShop Weleda
3
KiwiCo
KiwiCo
KiwiCo is a subscription crate company offering little ones hands-on, STEM-inspired products and activities, like this paleontologist starter kit for ages 6 and up. Through Wednesday, get 60% your first month's subscription with code PRIMEDAY.
Paleontologist starter kit: $29.95 at KiwiCoShop KiwiCo
4
Naadam
Naadam
Naadam is a fair-trade cashmere brand offering unbelievably soft and stylish cashmere tops, bottoms and accessories. Through Wednesday, get 30% off their recycled cashmere items, like this open neck polo, with code RECYCLED30.
Recycled polo: on sale at NaadamShop Naadam
5
Diggs
Diggs
Diggs is a modern pet care line that makes highly-designed crates, carriers, harness sets and other pet accessories. Through Wednesday, get 25% off select items like this folding dog crate with code FLASHSALE25.
Revol crate: $281.25 at Diggs (originally $375)Shop Diggs
6
Koio
Koio
Koio is an Italian shoe brand, crafting high-quality leather kicks for all genders and styles. Through Oct. 22, enjoy 30% off select colors of their Capri sneaker, a super wearable everyday shoe that you can easily dress up or down.
Capri: on sale at KoioShop Koio
7
One Skin
OneSkin
OneSkin is a self-care brand making restorative products for aging skin, designed by women scientists. From now until Oct. 31, get 20% off sitewide with code FALL20, including on all their beloved products like this ultra-hydrating and replenishing body lotion that makes you skin look firm and fresh.
Body lotion: $79.20 at OneSkin (originally $99)Shop OneSkin
8
Lumin
Lumin
Lumin makes high-quality but fuss-free skin and body products specially intended for men, tackling acne, BO, clogged pores, dry and damaged hair and dry skin. You'll love their fresh scents and minimal packaging, like this clarifying, pore-cleaning body wash. Enjoy 30% off site-wide with code FLASH30 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Clarifying body wash: On sale at LuminShop Lumin
9
Meridian
Meridian
Meridian makes grooming tools and skincare for men, but really for everybody. From precision trimmers to nose hair clippers to body sprays, Meridian will keep you feeling fresh and clean. You'll love their bundles, like this Reflection Package which comes with a trimmer and a fog-proof shower mirror. Enjoy 30% off site-wide Tuesday and Wednesday with code FLASH30.
Reflection package: on sale at MeridianShop Meridian
10
Aurate
Aurate
Aurate is a women-founded fine jewelry brand that creates sustainable, made-to-order fine and engagement jewelry, as well as more everyday pieces, like this cigar band that comes in solid and plated gold. From now until Wednesday they are offering 30% off site-wide with the code REBEL30
Cigar band: $84 at Aurate (originally $120)Shop AuRate
11
Ten Wild
Ten Wilde
Ten Wilde is a Black woman-owned business that designs and creates timeless and affordable gold-plated, gold filled and solid gold jewelry in Los Angeles. The brand is currently offering a ton of items for 50% off with code SALE2022 — like these gold-plated mini pendulum earrings.
Earrings: $17.50 at Ten Wilde (originally $30)Shop Ten Wilde
12
Mexico In My Pocket
Mexico In My Pocket
Mexico In My Pocket is a blog, travel service and gift shop showcasing handcrafted clothing, accessories and home goods from Mexican artisans. Their ongoing summer sale offers items like this dog bed, handmade in Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca.
Dog bed: $160 at Mexico In My Pocket (originally $400)Shop Summer Sale at Mexico In My Pocket
13
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable activewear brand that makes durable, stylish performance clothing in sizes XXS-6XL. They currently have many highly-rated items on sale, like this super soft workout dress with built-in shorts that comes in six colors.
Workout dress: $61.60 at Girlfriend Collective (originally $88)Shop Sale at Girlfriend Collective
14
Wild One
Wild One
Wild One is a stylish pet goods shop offering leashes, collars, harnesses, poop bags, treat-holding fanny packs and more for modern dog parents. You can currently save $26 on this harness walk and treat kit that comes in eight colors in four dog styles.
$132 at Wild One (originally $158)Shop Wild One
15
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky makes unbelievably soft and comfortable spandex lace undergarments that keep you feeling sexy, while still feeling comfortable. Items like this cheeky brief (that comes in five colors and sizes XS-XL) are currently up to 75% off.
Cheeky brief: $14.99 at Hanky Panky (originally $34)Shop Sale at Hanky Panky
16
Sheertex
Sheertex
Sheertex is a Canadian company that makes nearly indestructible tights with a rip-resist knit. These lavender semi-sheer rip-resist tights (available in four colors and sizes from XS to 3XL) are currently available for up to 50% off.
$44 at Sheertex (originally $89)Get up to 50% off at Sheetex
17
Superfit Hero
Superfit Hero
Superfit Hero is an independent women-owned business that creates supportive and comfortable plus-size activewear from sizes L to 7XL. These bike shorts with pockets are currently on sale, along with a host of other colorful workout separates.
Pocket bike shorts: $56.98 at Superfit Hero (originally $75)Shop Superfit Hero
18
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry sells hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind items for all aspects of your home. Check out their Archive Sale for lower prices on limited-edition designs, like this hand-loomed soft accent rug.
Shanti accent rug: $148.75+ at The Citizenry (originally $175)Shop The Citizenry
19
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor
A favorite brand of FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, Tanya Taylor makes high-end but wearable pieces that bring a pop of color to timeless silhouettes, offering up to 3XL in many styles. The brand's sale selection has savings on colorful pieces like this orange T-shirt dress with a waist tie detail.
$153.00 at Tanya Taylor (originally $255)Shop Sale at Tanya Taylor

Bundles

1
Lanshin
Lanshin
Lanshin is an AAPI-owned dermatology business that focuses on traditional Chinese medicine. Founded by Sandra Lanshin Chiu, a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist and TCM practitioner, the studio sells authentic TCM beauty goods like gua sha tools and nourishing facial oils. You can save at Lanshin by shopping the brand’s bundles — this scalp stimulating set includes Lanshin’s comb-shaped jade tool and a hair mask from Shaz & Kiks, an AAPI- and family-owned haircare imprint specializing in Ayurvedic ingredients.
Scalp Stimulating Duo: $82.45 at Lanshin (originally $97)Shop Bundles at Lanshin
2
Lively
Lively
Lively is a modern undergarment company creating super comfortable and wearable bras, underwear, swimsuits and comfy clothes. Their bundles offer really good deals, like this set of two skinny-strap seamless bralettes that come in sizes S-L.
$70 at Lively (originally $90)Shop Lively
3
Printfresh Pajamas
Printfresh Pajamas
Printfresh Pajamas is a Philadelphia-based majority woman-owned business that creates eye-catching pajamas, all designed in-house. If you sign up for their mailing list, you’ll be automatically eligible to win a $150 card, or you can join their Dream Team rewards program to earn credit on purchases. Get yourself a set
of 100% organic cotton pajamas that come in over 20 prints, in sizes XS-6XL.
$158 at Printfresh PajamasShop Printfresh
4
Bellroy
Bellroy
Bellroy is an Australian company creating high-quality travel items like bags, wallets, phone cases, business card holders, and toiletry bags. To save, shop bundles like the “global city” set, which contains a slim easy-access pouch and a flat leather wallet.
$149 at Bellroy (Originally $188)Shop Bundles at Bellroy
5
Sio
Sio
Sio is a women-founded beauty brand intended for skin of a certain age. Save with value packs like this brow eye smile kit, which contains four sets of reusable face patches that hydrate your skin.
$165 at Sio (originally $220)Shop Bundles At Sio
6
Ceremonia
Ceremonia
Ceremonia is a Latinx-owned haircare company making high-quality products for all hair types. For solid savings, check out their bundles, like this guava-infused trio featuring a heat-protecting detangler, deep hydration repair cream and texture spray.
Guava Trio: $57 at Ceremonia (originally $66)Shop Bundles at Ceremonia
7
Parade
Parade
Parade is a women-founded business making affordable and comfortable undergarments up to a 3XL. Their bundle programs allows you to snag up to five pairs of their buttery soft, stretchy underwear for $45.
$9+ at ParadeBuy More, Save More At Parade
8
Cocokind
Cocokind
Cocokind is an AAPI- and woman-founded company making all-natural skin and body products. Bundling purchases allows you to save on products like this acne pack containing the AHA jelly cleanser face wash, turmeric tonic spot treatment, postbiotic acne serum for clogged pores and a mineral-based sunscreen with SPF 32.
$59 at Cocokind (originally $77)Shop Bundles at Cocokind
9
Bean & Bean
Bean & Bean
Bean & Bean is a Korean American and mother-daughter-owned coffee company selling premium, fresh beans in compostable and recyclable bags. You can save up to 10% and get free shipping when you select a bundle of three or more bags of coffee.
Four bags: $108.00 at Bean and Bean (Originally $120.00)Shop bundles at Bean & Bean
10
Golde
Golde
Golde is a BIPOC-owned family business creating superfood-fueled products like delicious matcha latte blends and skincare items. Right now, you can save $5 on their Matcha Lovers Kit, which contains their Matcha Turmeric Latte Blend and Pure Matcha.
$52 at Golde (originally $57)Shop Golde

Rewards and Offers

1
Nappy Head Club
Nappy Head Club
Founded by sisters Rachel Topping and Rikki-Richelle, Nappy Head Club is a Black lifestyle brand and community hub. When you a refer a friend to make a purchase, you'll receive 30% off and your friend will receive 20% off their first order.
Tote bag: $39 at Nappy Head ClubSave up to 30% at Nappy Head Club
2
Jam+Rico
Jam+Rico
Jam+Rico is a BIPOC woman-owned company founded by Lisette Scott, who designs colorful and unique jewelry inspired by the Caribbean. You can get exclusive offers and deals when you sign up for their mailing list. Get yourself some unique gems and jewels, like these 14K gold-plated earrings, inspired by Puerto Rico.
$175 at Jam+RicoShop Jam+Rico
3
Partake
Partake
Partake is a Black woman-founded company that creates vegan, allergy-friendly snacks and baking mixes that are free of gluten, peanuts, soy, sesame and tree nuts. Subscribe to their delicious snacks, with delivery every two or four weeks, and save 10% on your entire order.
Crunchy Variety Pack: $26.99 at Partake (originally $29.99)Shop Partake
