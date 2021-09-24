Chances are you’ve spent the better part of the past two years in your home. And chances are you’ve spent an inordinate amount of time during those two years looking around said home with either delight or disgust, and then making changes accordingly.

Cleaning and organizing can give people a sense of control when everything seems to be spinning out ― plus to some people, it’s just plain fun. And clutter or a messy home can exacerbate existing stress and anxiety.

For instance, I was told by the ladies of The Home Edit ― and by told I mean I watched “Get Organized with The Home Edit” during the early stages of the pandemic ― to use clear boxes to store items in your closet so you can easily see what’s what. I bought a few boxes and organizing gizmos and haven’t looked back.

So if you find yourself itching for an easy home project, try out these quick closet organizers to give your space an upgrade.