These Small Countertop Wine Racks Won't Take Up Much Kitchen Space

If you have a small kitchen, these countertop wine racks from places like Amazon and West Elm won't take up too much room.

Cheers to these small, but cute, countertop wine racks&nbsp;🍷
It seems like lots of us have been working on our homes lately — whether that’s setting up home offices for peak productivity, finding affordable bathroom storage off of Amazon or even investing in Southwestern-style furniture.

That might be especially true of your kitchen, where you’ve been cooking three meals a day for longer than you care to admit. Maybe you bought pretty pastel cookware for all the meals you’ve been making. You could have got a meat and cheese board for your impressive charcuterie spreads. Or perhaps a beautiful bar cart for happy hour.

Through all those home projects, you might need a glass of wine (or two!). If you’ve been stocking up wine bottles from Black-owned brands or trying out a wine subscription service, you’re probably looking for wine bottle storage for all that vino, too.

To help, we went searching for countertop wine racks that’ll fit in your kitchen. Don’t worry if you don’t have too much countertop space to space. We picked out small wine racks that’ll still look cute on the counter from places like Amazon, Wayfair, West Elm and World Market.

In our guide to small countertop wine racks below, we found everything from an affordable IKEA wine rack that’s $10 and one with gold floral vines at Anthropologie. Cheers all around.

Check out these small countertop wine racks for your kitchen:

1
10-Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
Wayfair
Find it for $34 at Wayfair.
2
Brass Wine Rack
Anthropologie
Find it for $68 at Anthropologie. Keep in mind it's on backorder until Oct. 29. But you can find it in a smaller size, too.
3
HUTTEN 9-Bottle Wine Rack
IKEA
Find it for $10 at IKEA.
4
Metal Wine Rack
West Elm
Find it for $90 at West Elm.
5
Wine Rack
Nordstrom
Find it for $49 at Nordstrom.
6
Maloney 12-Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack in Marble
Wayfair
Find it for $62 at Wayfair.
7
Marble Stacking 3-Bottle Wine Rack
Crate & Barrel
Find it for $60 at Crate & Barrel.
8
Helfrich 15-Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
AllModern
Find it for $108 at AllModern.
9
Marrakesh Wine Rack
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie. Keep in mind that it's on backorder until Oct. 29.
10
Rectangular Gold Metal And Tan Leather Wine Holder
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $100 at Nordstrom Rack.
11
Black Hexagonal Wine Rack
World Market
Find it for $30 at World Market.
12
Ariele 8 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
AllModern
Find it for $41 at AllModern.
13
3 Tier Stackable Wine Rack
Amazon
Find it for $28 at Amazon.
14
Clear Wine Rack
CB2
Find it for $40 at CB2.
15
8-Bottle Rose Gold Wine Rack
The Container Store
Find it for $25 at The Container Store.
16
Gold Box Wine Rack
World Market
Find it for $35 at World Market.
17
Gold Contemporary Wine Bottle Holder
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $44 at Nordstrom Rack.
18
Astrea Wine Rack
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie. Keep in mind that it's on backorder until Oct. 6.
19
Faux Bamboo 6-Bottle Wine Rack
World Market
Find it for $35 at World Market.
20
Jasper 6-Bottle Wine Rack
Crate & Barrel
Find it for $50 at Crate & Barrel.
