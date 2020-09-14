HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Cheers to these small, but cute, countertop wine racks 🍷

That might be especially true of your kitchen, where you’ve been cooking three meals a day for longer than you care to admit. Maybe you bought pretty pastel cookware for all the meals you’ve been making. You could have got a meat and cheese board for your impressive charcuterie spreads. Or perhaps a beautiful bar cart for happy hour.

Through all those home projects, you might need a glass of wine (or two!). If you’ve been stocking up wine bottles from Black-owned brands or trying out a wine subscription service, you’re probably looking for wine bottle storage for all that vino, too.

To help, we went searching for countertop wine racks that’ll fit in your kitchen. Don’t worry if you don’t have too much countertop space to space. We picked out small wine racks that’ll still look cute on the counter from places like Amazon, Wayfair, West Elm and World Market.

In our guide to small countertop wine racks below, we found everything from an affordable IKEA wine rack that’s $10 and one with gold floral vines at Anthropologie. Cheers all around.