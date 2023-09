This Tiny Espresso Maker Fits In The Palm Of My Hand, And It's Incredible

Wacaco Picopresso portable espresso maker

The Picopresso is the latest model of this machine, made specifically for espresso drinkers who are short on space and want a high-quality espresso. The Picopresso takes the finest grind of all of Wacaco's portable espresso makers (because of that, I recommend using the grinder I talk about later in this story) and is also the most compact of all the models. With 18 bars of pressure, it makes creamy shots with strong flavors and aromas that go beyond what other models can achieve. The brand says it's "akin to a lever espresso machine: rich, syrupy and balanced." It's manually operated and easy to clean, after you take apart its many small components and give them a rinse. A beautiful shot of espresso can be yours in under 5 minutes from start to finish."... So, I got this thing for my camping trip but I ended up just daily-ing this bad boy for my personal use at home. Given its price point I could assume that people might think this is pretty expansive and as did I. But after further research on the web and on youtube and just using this product everyday almost, I could tell you this is probably the most affordable espresso machine you could buy. This actually pulls shots. ..." - Ki Y. Kim