Portable Fire Pits For Small Spaces And Yards

These stylish wood- and propane-burning fire pits are perfect for petite outdoor spaces.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tiki-Brand-Stainless-Steel-Smoke/dp/B082XHVGZM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tiki brand portable wood-burning fire pit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tiki-Brand-Stainless-Steel-Smoke/dp/B082XHVGZM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tiki brand portable wood-burning fire pit</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SINGLYFIRE-Portable-Folding-Backyard-Carrying/dp/B09DCWDW6D?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="small steel bonfire pit with a spark screen and poker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SINGLYFIRE-Portable-Folding-Backyard-Carrying/dp/B09DCWDW6D?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">small steel bonfire pit with a spark screen and poker</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bond-Manufacturing-Mondavi-Fire-Pit/dp/B0792LX521?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rock-style faux concrete gas fire pit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bond-Manufacturing-Mondavi-Fire-Pit/dp/B0792LX521?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62d591e7e4b0116f21bec442%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">rock-style faux concrete gas fire pit</a>.
Having a fire pit in your backyard means you can invite friends over for s’mores and stories, or just enjoy the fresh air in front of dancing flames. From collapsible metal pits that are super easy to fold and store to concrete-style fire bowls that will make you feel like an ancient Roman, fire pits are an easy way to heat up your next outdoor gathering.

If backyard space is a concern, we’ve found that luckily you don’t need a lot of square footage to add a lot of ambiance this summer. We found seven compact fire pits that will set the mood (and sometimes even cook your food) without taking over your entire backyard. At under 35 inches wide (with most under 25 inches), these fire pits are ideal for smaller yards, little concrete patios and even camping or traveling in warmer months.

The options below range in size, price, style and function; some are wood burning and some use propane gas. Yet they’re all practical pieces of backyard furniture that you’ll use for many seasons to come.

1
Elevate your backyard with this super sleek metal fire pit. Its internal airflow system filters excessive smoke and ash and improves the burn of the fire. It comes in two sizes (21.5 inches and 25 inches) with a removable ash pan on the bottom for easy cleaning. You can purchase easy ignite wood-pellet kits from Tiki or use your own fire wood.

Promising review: "This fire-pit Is all the ambiance you need. It is super easy to start the fire, and the wood packs make it easier, if that’s what you’re looking for. The fire gets going fast and develops a nice hot ember bed (all from one pack) I was very impressed and wasn’t expecting that. This could be used without the wood packs, if you have your own wood. Either works perfect. The pit sits off the ground and flames are contained well within the pit. The design was done very well. Lastly, the heat this throws off is amazing. I was sitting a couple feet away and felt a lot of warmth. This isn’t one of those pits you have to hover over for heat. If you’re shopping for one, I highly recommend this one. Perfect for any size space." — Michele R
$295+ at Amazon
2
Styled after a milk crate, this square collapsible fire pit is 15.8 inches square and 7.8 inches high. It's created from heavy-duty iron with a high-temperature coating, and has flame holes on the bottom for proper charcoal and ash discharge.

Promising review: "The fire pit came in a surprisingly compact package. It takes up practically no space when disassembled. When assembled, it is sturdy." — Scouter26
$48.41 at Amazon (originally $56.95)
3
Made from durable steel treated with high-heat paint, this raised wood-burning fire pit is as good-looking as it is functional. It comes in four sizes from 22 inches to 29 inches in diameter and has a detachable spark screen to trap ash in.

Promising review: "This works perfectly for me. Lets me control the size of the fire. It’s small, about 22 inches wide. Comes with a screen, grill and poker. The legs don’t get hot so you can move it or position it when a fire is burning. Would recommend this product for smaller spaced yards or porches." — candace weber
$46.99+ on Amazon
4
Never buy firewood again (or stress about cleaning out ash or starting a fire after the rain) with this portable propane fire pit. It has a steel bowl and stainless steel burner that instantly creates a smokeless flame in any weather. This pit has a 10-foot hose you can connect to a standard 20-pound propane tank (not included).

Promising review: "Who likes campfires? I DO! Who likes smelling like campfire and making everything in the RV smell like campfire for days? NOT ME! This is the glampers (yes that's a real word) campfire. Easy on, easy off (like the Karate Kid). Well built and I love the cover as it makes transportation easy. A 30lb propane tank ran it for around 16 hrs on the low setting (plenty of heat). I can fill that tank at Costco for around $10. That beats the cost of buying firewood no matter what side of Washington DC you sympathize with. Our family spends a lot more time outside around the fire now that's it's so easy. Also passerbys are attracted to the flame and stop in for a chat. We've never had so many friends." — Heather J. Ledeboer
$123.03 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
5
Enjoy the ambiance of a fire without getting ash in your face with this metal smokeless fire pit. With 360-degree airflow, this 19.5-inch by 14-inch double-walled stainless steel fire pit gets 400 degrees hotter than conventional fires, creating finer ash and subverting the smoke down into the pit instead of having it spread to everyone's eyes.

Promising review: "We absolutely LOVE our SOLO Bonfire! It fires up like a dream! It uses very little wood and is virtually smoke free! So great for the kids to be able to make s’mores in minutes!! Best purchase ever for our backyard paradise!" — Thomas S.
$219.99 at Solo Stove (originally $399.99)
6
Make the most of out small spaces with this versatile, cylindrical propane fire pit. Close the resin top to use the structure as a round table that seats up to four people, or remove the cover and activate flames with the push of a button. A propane tank needed to light the fire (not included) hides nicely in the base of the table. This is 35 inches wide and high.

Promising review: "This item is a must to purchase. Perfect for small or large areas. It gives a look of elegance. Totally impressed!" — CasaBlanco
$249 at Home Depot (originally $479)
7
Set the vibes and cook mouthwatering meals with this wood-burning fire bit that's equipped with a swivel grill top. Made from durable mesh-style steel covered in a high-temperature coating, it allows you to see the crackling fire from every angle. This set comes with a mesh cover and poker to keep the fire safe.

Promising review: "Great fire pit, easy to put together, good size. Followed direction and added 1 1/2 of sand. It’s been sitting outside all this time on top of four large pavers and have had no issues whatsoever. No rust, nothing. Also it has a cover to protect from the elements. We have used it a few times when the weather is cool. Love my fire pit and recommend it to anyone wanting to buy one." — Anar
$115 at Home Depot
8
This faux concrete propane fire pit makes for a minimal addition to any backyard. It has a 10-foot hose that hooks up to a propane tank (not included), with an adjustable knob to create a perfect, easy-lit smoke-free fire.

Promising review: "Great firepit! There is lots of heat. Long cord from propane tank to firepit, which was helpful to put the tank out of the way." — Daryl Webster
$245.50 at Amazon (originally $264.98)
