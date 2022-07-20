Having a fire pit in your backyard means you can invite friends over for s’mores and stories, or just enjoy the fresh air in front of dancing flames. From collapsible metal pits that are super easy to fold and store to concrete-style fire bowls that will make you feel like an ancient Roman, fire pits are an easy way to heat up your next outdoor gathering.

If backyard space is a concern, we’ve found that luckily you don’t need a lot of square footage to add a lot of ambiance this summer. We found seven compact fire pits that will set the mood (and sometimes even cook your food) without taking over your entire backyard. At under 35 inches wide (with most under 25 inches), these fire pits are ideal for smaller yards, little concrete patios and even camping or traveling in warmer months.

The options below range in size, price, style and function; some are wood burning and some use propane gas. Yet they’re all practical pieces of backyard furniture that you’ll use for many seasons to come.

