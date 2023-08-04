Ever find something that immediately transforms your life? It’s a great feeling! I’ve gotten that lasting buzz from all the solutions on this list, from simpler devices like the smart plugs and portable sound machine to majorly labor-saving appliances like the robot mop and germ-trapping air purifier. The portable washing machine was an absolute game-changer when I moved into a place without washer hookups, and I’d had no idea they even existed.
From an outlet expander you can actually plug multiple things into without crowding to a dishwashing brush that won’t get grimy in your sink, check out these practical products that can make a huge positive difference in your home every day, too.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.