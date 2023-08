A Roborock vacuum with laser navigation

Basic robot vacuums are great, but it can be maddening to watch one randomly bonk around your home. Not so with this super-smart little Roborock Q5, which uses laser navigation to map your house (even up to multiple levels) and then sucks up dirt on an organized path. You can use the maps it creates in the app to set boundaries, schedule specific areas for cleaning, and send it out to tackle spills or spot-cleaning. It can run for 180 minutes on a single charge."Highly recommend! Best robot vacuum ever! Love it! I got this robot vacuum to replace my ecovacs that is no longer supported by the manufacturer. I tried out a roomba and a shark before this and the Roborock is by far the best! ❤️ I thought I loved my old robot vacuum but that pales in comparison to how much I love this one! This may sound clique, but you will not be disappointed! This robot vac has an easy to use app, good mapping function, efficiently and methodically vacuums an area (in 1/4 the time my old one did), can run perfectly fine in the dark (don't need to turn on a light for it to see what it is doing), doesn't run into things (at most a gentle tap), notifications for when complete/stuck/needs anything, auto empties, minimal cleaning needed (need to clean out main brush once a month or so), long battery life, large dust tray. I have been using the same dust bag for 2 1/2 months and I run it on all the of my floors 3-5 times a week. This little guy auto maps the place for multiple floors, will identify which floor he is on in a matter of minutes, and you can portion off areas of the house as separate "rooms" to clean or no-go zones. Can also select portion that you want it to vacuum. I have some tables with thin (~.5-1") round legs that lay horizontal to the floor (think under the couch edges) that it occasionally will get stuck on, but mostly it does fine traversing. Works on carpet and tile/wood. Does great picking up the dirt/debris. I absolutely love my Roborock (name's Marvin) and highly recommend it to anyone interested in a robot vacuum!!!!!!" — Jenn V