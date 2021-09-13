Or a robot vacuum with laser navigation

Basic robot vacuums are great, but sometimes it's a little maddening to watch one randomly bonk around your home. Not so with this smart little Roborock S4 Max, which uses laser navigation to map your house and then sucks up dirt on an organized path. You can use the maps it creates in the app to set boundaries, schedule specific areas for cleaning, and send it out to tackle spills. It can run for 180 minutes on a single charge."This is a really great robot vacuum with tons of great features. I originally tried a competitor’s robot because of a sale, but decided to try the Roborock robots because of the LiDAR navigation. ...This robot has all the epic features of the S4 but dominates carpets (carefully pulling dog hair out of the carpets with zero damage to the carpet) and moves with ease over thresholds. This robot doesn’t have an automatic empty bin, but it takes 20 seconds to snap out the dustbin and empty it, so I’m not putting a lot of stock into that feature. This really is the perfect robot vacuum.If you are looking for a really smart bot to basically automate your daily sweeping around your house—look no further!"