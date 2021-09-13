Ever find something that immediately transforms your life? It’s a great feeling! We’ve gotten that same buzz from home products on this list, from simple devices like plugs and sound machines to labor-saving appliances like robot mops and air purifiers. Check ’em out.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Advertisement
An espresso upgrade
A dish brush with an integrated sink rest
A set of eco-friendly wall planters
Easy, reliable smart plugs
A whisper-quiet Blueair purifier
Or a highly-rated Coway purifier for larger spaces
An ultrasonic pest repeller that'll help you kick that roach problem
A labor-saving onion and garlic chopper
A compact but powerful drill for home chores
A set of super-helpful adhesive shower caddies
An outlet extender that has everything you need
A workhorse Frigidaire dehumidifier
A super quiet Levoit WiFi humidifier
An indoor Bluetooth humidity and temp sensor
An inexpensive portable white noise machine
Amazon
A Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX
Or a robot vacuum with laser navigation
Amazon
A three-pack of Blumat watering stakes
A Samsung Jetbot
And a bonus for those who don't have laundry hookups
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
22 Cleaning Products That Actually Do Their Jobs In Ten Minutes Or Less