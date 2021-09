Easy, reliable smart plugs

Insert these smart plugs right into your existing outlets and make your life so much easier. You can set timers to turn electronics or lights on and off, say simple commands to control appliances plugged into hard-to-reach places, and more. Each smart plug can be operated via Alexa, Google Assistant or the handy, easy-to-use Kasa app."I have had good experiences with TP-Link devices in the past, so I had high hopes for these little WiFi outlets, and they didn't disappoint. 1) Setup was a piece of cake: Just plug them in and use the Kasa app to configure them... 2) They are small and unobtrusive, projecting about an inch and a half from the outlet. And because they are so compact, you CAN plug two of them in at the same receptacle, one above the other. 3) They require NO HUB, since they connect via WiFi -- this is a huge plus! 4) They are very easy to control with the Kasa app, which is well designed and fairly intuitive. You can use the app not only to turn the plugs on and off but also to set schedules so lamps or other appliances turn on and off at designated times.(In fact, I will almost certainly purchase more because I keep finding new places where these can be useful!)" -- Frederick