Shopping

The Best Small Kitchen Appliances And Cooking Tools

Compact kitchen appliances, space-saving storage and multi-use cookware perfect for smaller spaces.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Make your tiny kitchen feel more spacious with <a href="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Futm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D171921%26clickId%3D3956339408%26variant%3D37157188501698&sid=smallkitchen-TessaFlores-051922-6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="this single pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Futm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D171921%26clickId%3D3956339408%26variant%3D37157188501698&sid=smallkitchen-TessaFlores-051922-6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">this single pan</a> that does the work of seven pieces of cookware, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Containers-Stackable-Vegetable-Shredders-Easy-grip/dp/B088FTSWXS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="all-in-one cutting board" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Containers-Stackable-Vegetable-Shredders-Easy-grip/dp/B088FTSWXS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">all-in-one cutting board</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/DRCM200GBAQ04-Steamer-Removable-Nonstick-Function/dp/B07DTPC1QB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" mini two-cup rice cooker. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DRCM200GBAQ04-Steamer-Removable-Nonstick-Function/dp/B07DTPC1QB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6280565ee4b0c2dce650f36c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> mini two-cup rice cooker. </a>
Our Place, Amazon
Make your tiny kitchen feel more spacious with this single pan that does the work of seven pieces of cookware, this all-in-one cutting board and a mini two-cup rice cooker.

When COVID-19 hit and restrictions supplied a steady stream of free time, I, like many people, discovered the therapeutic wonders of cooking. The only problem was, my kitchen has only one section of viable counter space and therefore a limited ability to support my 10-course meal aspirations.

I found myself getting creative by using elevated shelving units, multi-use prep surfaces and smaller kitchen appliances in order to sustain my new affinity for cooking without having to change my address.

Whether you struggle with the same small kitchen woes or just want a more neat and tidy cooking space, this list of space-conscious items can be incredibly useful. Find fan-favorite pans that do the work of eight pieces of traditional cookware, hidden storage units that slide into tight spaces, and cutting boards that fit securely over the sink to extend your counter space.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A roll-up over-the-sink drying rack for dishes
Countertop drying racks typically take up a lot of space that you can't always spare. This roll-up stainless steel mat lays over the sink and is coated in food-grade, BPA-free silicone for a no-slip grip that prevents wet dishes from sliding around. It can also can withstand temperatures as high as 460 degrees, is completely rust-proof and is also dishwasher-safe. When it's not in use, you just roll up the mat and store it for later. The mat is available in three different sizes to accommodate a number of basins, so it's important to measure your sink prior to ordering.
$13.99+ at Amazon
2
Bed Bath & Beyond
An over-the-sink cutting board with a scrap tray perfect for limited counter space
This dishwasher-safe cutting board rests over unused sink space to create an extension of your countertop. The non-slip silicone edge provides stability, while a collapsible silicone strainer fits into a slot in order to catch food scraps while cutting. It can also be used as a colander for straining pastas or rinsing produce.
$30 at Bed Bath & Beyond
3
Our Place
A cult-favorite Always pan that does the work of eight pieces of cookware
Made exclusively from non-toxic and non-stick ceramic coating, this all-purpose pan can replace eight pieces of traditional cookware and has a sleek modern design. You can do everything from braising, steaming, frying, and storing thanks to the sturdy aluminum body that provides fast, even heating as well as included accessories like the nesting steamer basket and beechwood spatula. There is also an integrated spatula rest for mess-free cooking and easy storage.
$145 at Our Place
4
Caraway Home
A four-piece non-toxic cookware set with a space-conserving rack
This ceramic-coated four-piece cookware set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and sauté pan as well as a full-size Dutch oven for stews and soups. Caraway takes great care to ensure that the no-stick coating is free from toxins, easy to clean and creates even heat conductivity. The set also includes a magnetic pan rack and space-saving canvas lid holder that folds over cabinet doors for easy organization in small cabinets. It’s available in seven different colors like sage green, cream and poppy red.
$395 at Caraway (originally $545)
5
Crate & Barrel
A magnetic wall bar to keep knives, ladles and more within reach
Bulky knife blocks have a tendency to take up precious real estate on countertops. This 24-inch magnetic wall bar can keep knives and other metal cooking utensils easily accessible without cluttering prep space. It includes mounting hardware and is constructed of Acacia wood and inlaid with powerful magnets to keep utensils firmly in place.
$59.99 at Crate & Barrel
6
Amazon
A hands-free over-the-sink colander strainer basket
This extendable strainer fits the specific length of your sink to rinse vegetables, thaw foods, strain pastas or even serve as an impromptu drying rack when your regular dish rack is too full. It's made with BPA-free plastic and is heat-resistant up to 212 degrees. When not in use, you can slide the strainer into a more compact and space-conscious size, unlike bulky traditional colanders.
$16.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An all-in-one cutting board with stackable trays, storage containers and a grater
This bamboo cutting board can save you the trouble of filling up your countertop with bowls of cut ingredients thanks to the built-in storage drawers. These dishwasher-safe drawers come with matching lids and can be removed for food storage while an integrated drop zone catches food scraps. The four graters can also be fitted over the drop-zone to grate veggies, cheese or garlic for convenient and mess-free food prep.
$53.35 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A compact two-cup rice cooker for stews, soups and more
The mini Dash rice cooker has a capacity of two cups and fits comfortably on small countertops. The non-stick inner pot is easy to clean and a stay warm function turns on automatically when cooking is finished so contents stay hot until food is served. At the touch of a button, you can quickly cook everything from rice, stews, soups, oatmeals and more.
$24.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A set of collapsible food storage containers
Made with 100% BPA-free silicone, this four-piece set of collapsible storage containers can store your leftovers and, when not in use, fold flat and stack neatly on top of each other into drawers or cupboards. These dishwasher-safe containers have matching airtight lids with steamer vents and come in a variety of sizes from large to small. They can also be frozen and microwaved.
$19.97 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A Cuisinart mini food processor
This compact food processor by Cuisinart has 18,700 five-star-reviews on Amazon, a three-cup-capacity and a dishwasher-safe bowl. There are two powerful processing options, grind and chop, a reversible stainless-steel blade and a recipe book for dish ideas.
$39.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A wall-mounted pot and pan rack to minimize cabinet clutter
A clever solution to overstuffed cabinets, this pot and pan rack mounts on the wall and has both top-shelf space and six underlying swivel hooks that spin 360 degrees. The natural wood shelf supports around 30 pounds and is easy to install using just a screwdriver and the included brackets.
$75.34 at Amazon
12
Pottery Barn
A sliding vertical spice rack that fits in tight spaces
This slim rolling cart can hold bottles of oil, seasonings and other cooking essentials and conveniently slides into narrow gaps in your pantry or kitchen. Available in both black and white, the three-shelf tower measures 32 inches tall and has a pull-handle to easily slide the cart in and out.
$120 at Pottery Barn
13
Amazon
A tiered corner shelf made from bamboo to add extra surface space
This three-tiered shelf adjusts to your specific kitchen space and the corner design can help maximize underutilized sections of countertops. It’s constructed of waterproof bamboo and powder-coated metal and features four utensil hooks.
$26.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A set of nesting measuring cups, mixing bowls and a colander
The space-saving design of this nesting set helps to cut down on cupboard clutter and keeps things neat. The set is made from BPA-free and dishwasher-safe plastic and includes two non-slip based mixing bowls, a colander, a full set of measuring cups and a sieve.
$47 at Amazon
15
Wayfair
A tension utensil organizer that reduces countertop clutter
Using a tension system, this non-damaging and tool-free caddy elevates storage from the countertop to unused wall space. It’s completely adjustable to fit nearly any pre-existing kitchen space and features 12 hooks for hanging hand towels or utensils, a universal utensil cup attached to one side as well as two floating trays to hold cooking oils or spices.
$51.97 at Wayfair
Always Pan

47 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

Popular in the Community

shoppingkitchen hackskitchen appliancessmall spacessmall space solutions

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Parenting

What To Do If You Suspect Your Teen Is Getting Radicalized Online

Food & Drink

This Son Of 2 Immigrants Turned 20 Acres Of Weeds Into An Award-Winning Winery

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

Style & Beauty

14 Waterless Beauty Products That Are Perfect For Traveling

Wellness

Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

12 Practical Gifts That New Graduates Will Actually Use

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Shopping

These Inclusive Bandages Match A Variety Of Skin Tones -- And You Can Buy Them Online

Shopping

Support AAPI Beauty Brands And Non-Profits With This Limited Edition Beauty Box

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New High School Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Parenting

John Legend Opens Up About Sharing Pregnancy Loss Photos

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Shopping

The Best Stain Removers And Stain-Resistant Items You Need If You're Accident-Prone

Relationships

Women Are Sharing How Little The Men In Their Lives Know About Reproduction

Parenting

Can't Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here's What To Do (And Not Do).

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Shopping

These Sandals Look Just Like Birkenstocks, Without The Hefty Price Tag

Wellness

Uterine Fibroids Are Very Common. Here's How To Tell If You Have Them.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Shopping

13 Products That Will Make Traveling WAY More Comfy

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Food & Drink

12 Affordable, Delicious Meals You Can Cook With A Can Of Fish

Style & Beauty

How To Gently Go Gray Without Losing Your Mind

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

Wellness

Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

Shopping

Keep Your Feet Comfy And Blister-Free With Spring's Biggest Shoe Trend: Loafers

Shopping

'The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t'

Shopping

The Best Stain Remover You'll Ever Use Is Less Than $3

Food & Drink

Are Carrageenan And Other Ingredients In Non-Dairy Milks As Bad As People Say?

Shopping

The Best Comfy Wireless Bras That Actually Provide Support