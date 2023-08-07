Big sound doesn’t have to require a big speaker. If you live in a small space like a studio apartment or a dorm room or are just looking for a compact gadget ideal for traveling or outdoor hangouts, we rounded up some of the highest-rated, smallest Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon to amplify your favorite songs and podcasts without weighing you down.

You’ll see tiny options from beloved brands like JBL and Bose as well as super cute novelty speakers and an array of waterproof options that are ideal for taking to the beach or using in the shower. Some have built-in microphones allowing you to take phone calls on them, and others include FM radio capability if you want to go real retro.

When your AirPods are dead or you just want to have an impromptu dance party, you’ll be glad to have one of these portable speakers that can easily fit on a shelf or desk without taking up much space at all.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.