OontZ Angle 3 speaker in a cool triangular shape

: 4.5 out of 5 starsAnother popular option, this triangular speaker can be placed on its side or stood up like a pillar. Enjoy your music or podcasts up to 100 feet away from the speaker itself. It measures five inches long and two inches high, making it the perfect size to travel with or display on your window sill. You'll also love up to 14 hours of playtime per charge."I normally don't write reviews but this product really live up to durability. I've had it for just over a year now, and was playing it on my deck rail. We live on a lake and have a lot of bugs so my wife was cleaning off bugs with a broom and knock the speaker off the rail. It fell 20 feet and landed on cement. I thought it was toast but no, it was still playing and only had cosmetic scratchs on the grill. great product" — Tom