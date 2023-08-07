ShoppingMusichomeTech

These Are The Best Tiny-But-Mighty Bluetooth Speakers For Small Spaces

These mini speakers from JBL, Bose and more highly-rated brands are perfect for dorms, travel and outdoor hangs.
By 

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-SoundLink-Micro-Bluetooth-speaker/dp/B0748NCPRR?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ca75fbe4b03ad2b89c43c4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bose SoundLink mini speaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca75fbe4b03ad2b89c43c4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-SoundLink-Micro-Bluetooth-speaker/dp/B0748NCPRR?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ca75fbe4b03ad2b89c43c4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Bose SoundLink mini speaker</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Bluetooth-Built-Waterproof-Dustproof/dp/B08KW1KR5H?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ca75fbe4b03ad2b89c43c4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="JBL Go 3 speaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca75fbe4b03ad2b89c43c4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Bluetooth-Built-Waterproof-Dustproof/dp/B08KW1KR5H?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ca75fbe4b03ad2b89c43c4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">JBL Go 3 speaker</a>
Amazon
Bose SoundLink mini speaker and JBL Go 3 speaker

Big sound doesn’t have to require a big speaker. If you live in a small space like a studio apartment or a dorm room or are just looking for a compact gadget ideal for traveling or outdoor hangouts, we rounded up some of the highest-rated, smallest Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon to amplify your favorite songs and podcasts without weighing you down.

You’ll see tiny options from beloved brands like JBL and Bose as well as super cute novelty speakers and an array of waterproof options that are ideal for taking to the beach or using in the shower. Some have built-in microphones allowing you to take phone calls on them, and others include FM radio capability if you want to go real retro.

When your AirPods are dead or you just want to have an impromptu dance party, you’ll be glad to have one of these portable speakers that can easily fit on a shelf or desk without taking up much space at all.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A JBL Clip 4 you can hang anywhere
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A small speaker that packs a punch, the JBL Clip 4 is a longtime HuffPost fave. It has a user-friendly clip so you can attach it to a bag or chair. It comes in both bright and neutral colors, has 10 hours of battery life per charge and uses Bluetooth to connect to any phone or device.

Promising review: "This mini waterproof speaker is exactly what we were looking for. Great selection of color options, as well as compatible accessories (also purchased a matching silicone protective case). It is sturdy, has long battery life, and the audio output - especially for its compact size - is exceptional. The carabiner feature makes it so easy to securely attach to shower bars, backpack straps, etc. Highly, highly recommend!" — Flfez7
$59.95+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A JBL Go 3 you can fit in the palm of your hand
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Another highly-rated JBL option, this mini speaker gives you up to five hours of playtime from a single charge and is waterproof and dust-proof. It only weighs just over 7 ounces so it's super easy to carry with you or to place on a shelf or desk.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this speaker, can't imagine life without it at this point, it's been almost a year and it still sounds like i just got it yesterday. great for showers, great for outdoors, great for indoors. the bass is great and the sound quality is unmatched" — Alonda
$39.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker that's waterproof
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Use it in your dorm or take it to the pool or shower. This Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is a floating speaker with 360-degree sound. It currently boats thousands of five-star reviews, has a 13-hour battery life per charge and connects to your devices with Bluetooth.

Promising review: "Wasn't going to spend this much on a speaker this small, but I'm so glad I did! It is so powerful for its size! It drowns out background machine noise with no problem! Oh so happy with this purchase!" — Avid shopper!
$74.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker that also connects with Siri or Google
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A good-looking speaker you'll love having on a shelf, the Bose SoundLink Micro gives you bold sound without taking up tons of space. With a six-hour play time and a tear-resistant strap that can go on bikes or backpacks, it will keep the tunes rocking indoors and out. Reviewers comment on the quality of sound and the surprisingly deep bass for such a small speaker.

Promising review: "Gave this to my dad for father’s day, he absolutely loves it and says the sound is incredible for such a tiny speaker. It was the perfect gift to give a guy who always says they don’t need anything. So easy to carry from room to room, great sound, what’s not to love?!" — Tracy K
$95+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A Muzen mini speaker that's tiny and adorable
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Remember the episode of "The Office" in which Jim and Pam get the world's smallest in-ear cell phones? This is like the Bluetooth speaker cousin of that. About the size of a novelty keychain, this mini speaker looks like a record player, but is actually a Bluetooth speaker that connects to your phone in under a second.

Promising review: "I didn’t think I would be this impressed with this little speaker but boy I am! It’s already lasted five hours and still going strong. The speaker is beyond amazing and hard to believe it comes out of this little box. It’s adorable as well. I plan on getting one for my kids at Christmas. Great buy!" — Amazon customer
$65+ with coupon at Amazon
6
Amazon
An Anker Soundcore Mini with up to 15 hours of playtime
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Smaller than a soda can and with 15 hours of playtime, this mini Anker speaker will easily fit into the smallest spaces, letting you enjoy your playlists and podcasts up to 66 feet away. There's even a passive subwoofer inside, ensuring surprisingly powerful bass for such a small gadget.

Promising review: "I was really surprised how good the sound quality is on this little speaker. It gets quite loud too. Quality construction and easy to carry around. I’ve never been disappointed by an Anker product and would recommend this to anyone." — JT
$24.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Marshall Willen portable speaker that looks like a tiny guitar amp
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Known and loved for their music amps, it's no wonder the geniuses at Marshall have perfected the Bluetooth speaker, too. Measuring 4 inches by 4 inches, this small square speaker has over 15 hours of playtime and the built-in microphone lets you answer or decline calls.

Promising review: "This speaker provided a surprisingly great sound quality given its small size. Despite being basically pocket size, the bass is noticeable and the sound quality is exactly what you'd expect from a Marshall product. I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants great sound quality from a small speaker. I have used it for several hours now and the battery is still over half full, which is also a nice added bonus." — Kody Ornouski
$99.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
OontZ Angle 3 speaker in a cool triangular shape
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Another popular option, this triangular speaker can be placed on its side or stood up like a pillar. Enjoy your music or podcasts up to 100 feet away from the speaker itself. It measures five inches long and two inches high, making it the perfect size to travel with or display on your window sill. You'll also love up to 14 hours of playtime per charge.

Promising review: "I normally don't write reviews but this product really live up to durability. I've had it for just over a year now, and was playing it on my deck rail. We live on a lake and have a lot of bugs so my wife was cleaning off bugs with a broom and knock the speaker off the rail. It fell 20 feet and landed on cement. I thought it was toast but no, it was still playing and only had cosmetic scratchs on the grill. great product" — Tom
$27.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A retro-inspired Lexon speaker that's also an FM radio
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

The perfect mix of minimalist and retro whimsy, this mini vintage boombox style speaker works as an FM radio and Bluetooth speaker, with up to 20 hours of playtime per charge. It comes in a dozen colors, fully charges in four hours and has a splash-proof rubber case, making it perfect to keep around your kitchen or bathroom.

Promising review: "Love that it is rechargeable. It’s cute and colorful. I had one so purchased this one for my daughter and she loved it as well. Great conversation piece as well. Worth the money!" — M. Wabich
$49+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A Lexon MINO X that's under 2 inches tall
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

A mini speaker that also functions as a smartphone camera remote, so you can take selfies from a distance or group shots with everyone in the frame? Yes, please. This speaker is less that 2 inches tall and wide, making it super discreet while still giving you high sound quality. It has up to three hours of playtime per charge, is water-resistant and lets you answer the phone on it, so it's perfect to keep in a bathroom or office.

Promising review: "Love the sound that comes out of this tent tiny speakers. You can even use it as a speaker phone with your iPhone. The size is perfect for traveling." — Cynthia P
$39.90 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An easy-to-install sound bar with excellent reviews

Ourdoor Movie Speakers

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE