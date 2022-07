When I moved to a major city over a decade ago and set up shop in a tiny windowless apartment, I surrendered myself to the reality that having a lush edible garden at my fingertips probably wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

However, if you ask Che Cooper, the community horticulturalist and urban agriculturalist for The New York Botanical Garden’s Bronx Green-Up program, creating vegetative green spaces in city dwellings is totally possible and doesn’t require a lot of tools.

Cooper’s mission with the Bronx Green-Up program is to create and beautify shared spaces through greening projects, education and community gardens. This often means growing plants and vegetables in less-than-ideal environments and with limited space or resources.

“Milk crates, grow bags, and planters provide an easy and simple way for individuals to start an edible garden. As long you’re growing in a medium that is nutrient-rich and has adequate pore space and drainage, plants should thrive,” Cooper told HuffPost.

He added that any movable container that can be used season after season is a sufficient starting-off point, whether you’re working with a small indoor space or minimal outdoor area. Just be sure to refrain from growing on fire escapes, which could be a potential safety hazard.