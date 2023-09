The Best Small-Space Coffee Makers You Can Get At Target

A premium coffee maker

4.5 out of 5 starsThe Cuisinart coffee maker is a premium machine and it doesn’t take up too much space on a kitchen countertop at just under 8 inches wide. It’s made from stainless steel and can make a prime cup of joe thanks to its charcoal water filters. The maker is also programmable for early mornings, while it can brew up to 14 cups of java. It even has a very readable backlit LCD display.“This is my third Cuisinart coffeemaker, and the best one I’ve had yet. I love the larger 14-cup carafe (without sacrificing counter space), the ‘Bold’ button (for those of us who prefer a more flavorful brew), and the temperature control so that your coffee can be as hot (or cool) as desired. I’m also excited about the ‘Clean’ feature and hopeful it will keep my new machine in sparkling condition for many years to come. Very easy to use and, as an added bonus, it’s very nice to look at. An all-around terrific buy!” — LKP