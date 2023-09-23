The Best Small-Space Coffee Makers You Can Get At Target

Free space can be hard to come by in a kitchen. With so many things in the way — like a dish rack, cutting boards, a toaster, random spices and miscellaneous utensils, and maybe even smart home devices — it maybe tough to carve out some much needed space on your countertops for a coffee maker.
However, coffee makers are getting more compact and affordable nowadays, so you don’t have to break the bank for a good cup of joe in the morning or after work. From Mr. Coffee to Nespresso, we found the best small-footprint coffee makers at Target. All of the brewers we found are just under a foot wide, so you don’t have to give up too much precious space on your countertop to get your daily caffeine fix.
Ahead, you’ll find our recommendations for the top coffee makers that will certainly perk up your day and your wallet.
