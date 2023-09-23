ShoppingFoodCoffeesmall spaces

The Best Small-Space Coffee Makers You Can Get At Target

Is your kitchen a real squeeze? These top-rated coffee makers are built for tight spaces.
<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=650dd49ae4b0adc28913bf46&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhamilton-beach-12-cup-programmable-coffee-maker-black-46290%2F-%2FA-52580270" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hamilton Beach" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650dd49ae4b0adc28913bf46" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=650dd49ae4b0adc28913bf46&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhamilton-beach-12-cup-programmable-coffee-maker-black-46290%2F-%2FA-52580270" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hamilton Beach</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=650dd49ae4b0adc28913bf46&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkeurig-k-mini-single-serve-k-cup-pod-coffee-maker%2F-%2FA-53788870" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keurig" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650dd49ae4b0adc28913bf46" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=650dd49ae4b0adc28913bf46&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkeurig-k-mini-single-serve-k-cup-pod-coffee-maker%2F-%2FA-53788870" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Keurig</a> coffee makers
Free space can be hard to come by in a kitchen. With so many things in the way — like a dish rack, cutting boards, a toaster, random spices and miscellaneous utensils, and maybe even smart home devices — it maybe tough to carve out some much needed space on your countertops for a coffee maker.

However, coffee makers are getting more compact and affordable nowadays, so you don’t have to break the bank for a good cup of joe in the morning or after work. From Mr. Coffee to Nespresso, we found the best small-footprint coffee makers at Target. All of the brewers we found are just under a foot wide, so you don’t have to give up too much precious space on your countertop to get your daily caffeine fix.

Ahead, you’ll find our recommendations for the top coffee makers that will certainly perk up your day and your wallet.

1
Target
A simple coffee maker
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

The Mr. Coffee Switch coffee maker is a simple-yet-reliable coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups of java. It requires a paper filter, while it features an auto-pause feature that stops the drip process once the carafe is removed, so you can enjoy a quick cup of coffee even before your pot is finished brewing. Once the carafe is back in place, the coffee maker will resume. It’s also ideal for tight countertops, thanks to its small footprint.

Promising review: “I needed a bigger coffee pot and this one fit the bill. I was looking for a basic model, I didn't need a programmable one, so a Mr. Coffee at this price was exactly what I needed. It comes with a water filter and you can interrupt it to fill a cup. It doesn't take up too much counter space, and was a great price. If you're looking for a basic coffee maker I would highly recommend this model.” — Marg
$27.99 at Target
2
Target
A programmable coffee maker
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Want a hot cup of joe ready for you in the morning? The Hamilton Beach coffee maker is programmable, which means you can set it up before you go to bed, pick a time you’d like it to start, and then all you have to do is wake up to the smell of coffee brewing. You can even pick the type of brew you’d like (regular or bold), while it can make up to 12 cups of the good stuff.

Target shoppers say it’s great for an RV too.

Promising review: “Got this coffeemaker because it was small. I am in a RV and if you have one you know space is small and limited. This is the perfect size. Love the Bold feature and keeps coffee warm for 2 hours.” — Calgirl
$24.99 at Target
3
Target
A versatile coffee maker
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Ninja Brewer — which can brew up to 12 cups of coffee — offers a number of coffee brews from classic to bold to rich, while it’s programmable for a good cup of joe that’s ready for you in the morning. Its water reservoir is also removable, which makes it very easy to clean. Additionally, once the java has finished brewing, the coffee maker can keep it nice and hot for up to four hours afterwards.

Promising review: “Great coffee maker!!! The coffee tastes amazing and it’s easy to clean. I love the option to make a classic brew or a rich brew. My only small complaint is that it beeps loudly five times when the pot is finished brewing. I highly recommend this coffee maker!” — Momd

$79.99 at Target
4
Target
A single-serve coffee maker
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

If you just want one cup of coffee, then the Keurig K-Mini single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker is best — thanks to its slim design at just 5 inches wide and brewing capacity between 6-12 ounces. In fact, there's only enough space underneath the brewer for a mug or small travel coffee carafe. You just have to open its lid, add a pod (there are hundreds of flavors and varieties to pick), close the lid, and brew.

Meanwhile, this coffee maker is also very easy to use and clean since it's so small. It even comes in six fun colors, such as red, evergreen, dusty rose, oasis, and much more.

Promising review: “I've been using this everyday for a couple of weeks and it's been perfect for me! Super quick and easy and I love how compact it is, fits perfectly in my small kitchen! I also love the green color it's so unique and fun!” — Kiersten
$79.99 at Target
5
Target
A premium coffee maker
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The Cuisinart coffee maker is a premium machine and it doesn’t take up too much space on a kitchen countertop at just under 8 inches wide. It’s made from stainless steel and can make a prime cup of joe thanks to its charcoal water filters. The maker is also programmable for early mornings, while it can brew up to 14 cups of java. It even has a very readable backlit LCD display.

Promising review: “This is my third Cuisinart coffeemaker, and the best one I’ve had yet. I love the larger 14-cup carafe (without sacrificing counter space), the ‘Bold’ button (for those of us who prefer a more flavorful brew), and the temperature control so that your coffee can be as hot (or cool) as desired. I’m also excited about the ‘Clean’ feature and hopeful it will keep my new machine in sparkling condition for many years to come. Very easy to use and, as an added bonus, it’s very nice to look at. An all-around terrific buy!” — LKP
$99.99 at Target
6
Target
A high quality coffee and espresso maker
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus coffee and espresso machine adds a touch of class and sophistication to your kitchen with its sleek and small build, ability to make coffee and espresso with crema, and simple one-button design. It takes Vertuo pods with over 40 blends and varieties available (even cold brew coffees), so brewing and cleaning up are really easy and speedy. The machine is even customizable with five drink sizes up to 12 ounces.

Promising review: “A fantastic machine! I love this coffee maker and Nespresso makes some of the best coffee flavors. Super happy with this purchase” — MontreseNicole
$129.99 at Target

