Small-Space Cookware For Dorms And Small Kitchens

Pick up these space-saving kitchen essentials from retailers like Amazon, Food52, Our Place and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Bodum's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bodum-10948-01BUS-Brazil-0-35-Liter-12-Ounce/dp/B00BKRHD20?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini French press" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bodum-10948-01BUS-Brazil-0-35-Liter-12-Ounce/dp/B00BKRHD20?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">mini French press</a>, a Dash <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DMTO100GBPK04-Toaster-Cookies-Paninis-Feature/dp/B07N9KMQLJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini toaster oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DMTO100GBPK04-Toaster-Cookies-Paninis-Feature/dp/B07N9KMQLJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mini toaster oven</a> and the Food52 x Staub <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=minicookware-lourdesuribe-081122-62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6357-food52-x-staub-turmeric-cookware-collection" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini fry pan " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=minicookware-lourdesuribe-081122-62ed5ae8e4b0c550161a09a6&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6357-food52-x-staub-turmeric-cookware-collection" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">mini fry pan </a>.
Despite being a couple decades removed from dorm life, I have plenty of experience with tiny kitchens. Up until a year ago, I spent my entire adult life in homes with footprints smaller than 350 square feet, making any amount of kitchen space an absolute luxury. As someone who loves to cook, finding small space solutions was key, and luckily, there are ways to make a small (or non-existent) cooking space more manageable, even if all you’re dealing with is a dorm-room countertop or common area.

I found that stackable storage dishes, multifunctional gadgets and miniature versions of kitchen staples like pots, pans or baking dishes made a big difference not only in the quality of my cooking but also in maximizing storage space. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best small space cookware, gadgets and more for dorms and tiny kitchen spaces. Don’t sacrifice quality meals just because you’re lacking in space; all you need are the right tools. Pick up these cuties at some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Target and more.

1
Our Place
Our Place mini Perfect Pot and Always Pan bundle
Aside from the fact that Our Place’s brand-new mini cookware could not be more adorable, we’re pleased to see that it boasts all the same bells and whistles as its full-sized counterparts, with a ceramic non-stick coating and the brand’s beautiful signature aesthetic and colorways. Pick one up ASAP — these pint-sized pans are bound to sell out fast.
$195 at Our Place
2
Amazon
Dash mini toaster oven
Available in four kicky colors, this mini toaster oven is ideal for heating up small portions and for use in microscopic kitchens and cramped dorms. It includes a baking tray, oven rack and crumb tray, all of which are removable and dishwasher-safe, should you find yourself blessed with such an appliance.
$24.28 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Ovente single burner hot plate
If you're in a dorm or have a kitchenette, a hot plate can make a world of difference in terms of meal quality. (Just make sure you're allowed to use one first.) This stainless steel body holds a cast iron burner that heats up quickly and cooks food evenly. It's durable and built to last for years, making it a worthy investment. The 7.25-inch burner accommodates most sizes of pots and pans but won't take up too much counter or storage space.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
4
Anyday
Anyday The College Dorm Set
Elevate easy meals with this four-piece microwave cookware set from Anyday. Whip up bacon, rice and so much more in these handy little containers. The set includes a medium deep dish, a medium shallow dish and two small dishes.
$90 at Anyday
5
Amazon
Breville smart oven
With 11 different cooking presets including an air fry setting, this popular Breville smart oven uses convection technology to cook food quickly and evenly. If you only have one appliance in your dorm or kitchen, make it this one. It's versatile and multi-functional, allowing you to toast, bake, roast, reheat and even slow cook your favorite meals.
$349.95 at Amazon
6
Food52
Food52 x Staub mini fry pan
This mini fry pan from the Food52 and Staub collab is so precious that I could cry. It has the same high-quality pre-seasoned cast iron interior we know and love from Staub with a colorful, chip-resistant enamel coating in this cheery limited-edition shade. Fry up an egg, heat up tortillas and more in this beauty.
$79.99 at Food52 (originally $99.99)
7
Target
Pyrex six-piece glass storage set
Whether you're storing leftovers or heating them up, these microwave-safe storage containers from Pyrex are an absolute must. They're stackable so you can tuck them away with ease, include leak-proof lids and are made of strong tempered glass that is stain-resistant and doesn't absorb food smells or flavors like their plastic counterparts.
$14.99 at Target
8
Amazon
Nostalgia breakfast station
Lean into those retro vibes with a Nostalgia breakfast station (which can really be used for all meals, of course). It has a toaster function, a non-stick griddle and a four-cup coffee maker. The oven tray, wire rack, crumb tray and nonstick griddle are all removable, which is key for keeping it clean and safe.
$99.99 at Amazon
9
Williams Sonoma
Le Creuset mini cocotte
Available in nine elegant hues, these classic Le Creuset cocottes are ideal for individual portions for everything from soups to desserts. The high-quality stoneware is safe for ovens, broilers, freezers and even microwaves, with a porcelain enamel-glaze finish that is easy to clean and chip-, scratch- and stain-resistant.
$20 at Williams Sonoma
10
Food52
Food52 Five Two over-the-sink dish drying rack
Whether you have a dishwasher or not, having a drying rack always comes in handy. This roll-out drying rack from Food52 is perfect for small spaces. It fits over the stink and can be tucked away for easy storage thanks to its low-profile silhouette. The silicone-coated stainless steel rack can stand up to the weight of pots and pans while a perforated ledge and built-in utensils caddy keep everything else tidy.
$45 at Food52
11
Amazon
Bodum 12-ounce French press
Don't want to take up precious counter space with a bulky coffee maker? Then a small French press like this one from Bodum is just what you need. It's made with glass, stainless steel and BPA-free polypropylene that is durable and aesthetically pleasing.
$15.60 at Amazon (originally $39.99)

