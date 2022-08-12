Despite being a couple decades removed from dorm life, I have plenty of experience with tiny kitchens. Up until a year ago, I spent my entire adult life in homes with footprints smaller than 350 square feet, making any amount of kitchen space an absolute luxury. As someone who loves to cook, finding small space solutions was key, and luckily, there are ways to make a small (or non-existent) cooking space more manageable, even if all you’re dealing with is a dorm-room countertop or common area.

I found that stackable storage dishes, multifunctional gadgets and miniature versions of kitchen staples like pots, pans or baking dishes made a big difference not only in the quality of my cooking but also in maximizing storage space. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best small space cookware, gadgets and more for dorms and tiny kitchen spaces. Don’t sacrifice quality meals just because you’re lacking in space; all you need are the right tools. Pick up these cuties at some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Target and more.

Advertisement

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.