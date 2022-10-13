Shopping
These Stylish Target Desks Are Perfect For Small Spaces

When it comes to working from home, it can be tempting to settle in on your couch, bed or even dining room table — but if you’re planning on doing it for the long term a desk is a must. In addition to having a dedicated space for doing work and staying organized, you’ll also have a better chance at creating an ergonomic setup and saving your back and neck from unnecessary stress. If space is an issue, you’ll be glad to know that Target has a variety of small-space-compatible desks that you can squeeze into a guest bedroom or even the corner of your living room.

Here are eight stylish desks from Target that are perfect for small spaces.

1
Project 62 Loring writing desk
Simple, but effective, this desk is a straightforward option for your WFH needs. It has two drawers to keep your things in, so that the surface remains clean and uncluttered, plus two outlets and USB ports hidden in a cubby along the back. This desk measures 42 inches wide, 20 inches deep and 30 inches high.
$130 at Target
2
Saracina Home ladder writing desk
Ideal for small spaces, this leaning ladder desk is nice and tall, but has a small footprint. There’s shelving and open cubbies on the upper tier, and you can ensure the desk will stay in place using the included wall anchor. It has an urban industrial feel and will lend a modern look to any space. Its dimensions are 33 inches by 18.25 inches by 56 inches.
$179.99 at Target
3
Costway corner desk
This cozy corner desk is made of solid wood, which lends a sturdy, more durable feel to the design. It has a drawer and some bottom bookshelves for extra storage. This desk measures 41.5 inches long, 28 inches wide and 30 inches high, and assembly is required.
$129.99 at Target (Originally $304.99)
4
Room Essentials writing desk
Whether you’re studying for an organic chemistry test or running an office Zoom meeting, this basic desk gets the job done. Its open shelves mean that you always have easy access to your notebooks and paper clips, and the classic color options (black and white) will ensure this desk feels at home in any space. This desk is 40 inches wide, 15 inches deep and 30 inches high.
$50 at Target
5
Room Essentials adjustable storage desk
Boasting a sleek silhouette and clean lines, this desk covers the basics. The storage shelves on the side are adjustable to suit your needs, and the wide tabletop offers ample space for a computer or laptop and other accessories. The open-style design gives the illusion of taking up less space, and the actual dimensions are 43 inches by 19 inches by 30 inches.
$81 at Target
6
Breighton Home Oslo desk
Featuring a tempered glass desktop, bamboo legs and inside storage space, this desk is seriously chic. The glass surface allows you to see everything that’s inside, so you can reach in and grab what you need without having to rummage around. The product listing notes that this desk is quick and easy to set up, and it measures 43.25 inches wide, 21.5 inches deep and 29.5 inches high.
$259.99 at Target
7
Prepac Milo computer desk
In small spaces, multifunctional furniture is a must and this mid-century modern desk is exactly that. When it’s time to work, you can push a chair into this desk which has two open compartments right below the desktop and two drawers with brushed brass knobs off to the side. When the workday is done, this desk makes for an elegant side table. Assembly is required, and the dimensions of this desk are 55 inches by 18 inches by 29.5 inches.
$218.99 at Target
8
Room Essentials mixed material desk with shelves
Another open-style design, this desk has a metal frame and wood laminate surfaces. It has two open shelves on the side and an open back that’s convenient for running cables through. For extra stability, this desk can be mounted to the wall. It measures 40 inches wide, 20 inches deep and 30 inches high.
$60 at Target
