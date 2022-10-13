These Stylish Target Desks Are Perfect For Small Spaces

When it comes to working from home, it can be tempting to settle in on your couch, bed or even dining room table — but if you’re planning on doing it for the long term a desk is a must. In addition to having a dedicated space for doing work and staying organized, you’ll also have a better chance at creating an ergonomic setup and saving your back and neck from unnecessary stress. If space is an issue, you’ll be glad to know that Target has a variety of small-space-compatible desks that you can squeeze into a guest bedroom or even the corner of your living room.