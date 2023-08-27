Shoppingcookingkitchensmall spaces

Small-Space Kitchen Goods From Target That Will Enhance Your Tiny Kitchen

From expandable organizers to rolling shelves, these must-have items make the most of even the smallest kitchens.
Kitchen textile <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64e902b8e4b0a48e7f77dccf&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F7pc-kitchen-textile-set-room-essentials%2F-%2FA-82237714%3Fpreselect%3D84692978%23lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e902b8e4b0a48e7f77dccf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64e902b8e4b0a48e7f77dccf&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F7pc-kitchen-textile-set-room-essentials%2F-%2FA-82237714%3Fpreselect%3D84692978%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">set</a> from Target
Having your own kitchen in a dorm or apartment is great. Cooking your own food is convenient and often less expensive than buying it, and you can always whip up a quick meal any time of day.

But if your kitchen is on the smaller side, how can you maximize your cooking space? Target is a one-stop shop for stocking a small-space kitchen, with great basics and organizational tools. Check out some of our top picks below.

1
This kitchen textile set
Grab a bunch of kitchen essentials at a steal with this 7-piece set from Target’s Room Essentials brand. It includes an oven mitt, two pot holders, two dishcloths and two kitchen towels, and is available in a few different colors: black, gray, tan and blue.
$12 at Target
2
This adorable coffee mug tree
Store your favorite mugs in style with this rubberwood coffee tree. It frees up cabinet space and is a great way to show off your favorite drinking vessels. Plus, since it’s from Target’s Room Essentials brand, it comes at an affordable price point.
$10 at Target
3
This kitchen sink caddy
Kitchen sinks can get gross fairly quickly, and it’s not cute. What is cute is this stoneware kitchen sink caddy, which has an open cylinder for holding sponges or brushes and a tray for soap. The built-in drainage hole keeps it from getting gross, but you’ll still want to hand-wash it every now and then.
$14.99 at Target
4
This kitchen tool drawer organizer
From popular kitchen brand OXO, this expandable organizer helps you maximize your drawer space. It has a large open area for irregular-shaped or long-handled utensils, plus adjustable dividers so you can customize it to fit your needs. To clean it, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth.
$16.99 at Target
5
This kitchen tool set
From Made By Design, Target’s home brand, this 5-piece kitchen tool set covers the basics. It includes a pasta spoon, slotted spoon, spatula, slotted spatula and a spoon, all made with a sturdy nylon material that’s dishwasher-safe. Use these tools to make omelets, stir-fries, grilled cheese sandwiches and so much more.
$15 at Target
6
This expandable 3-tier shelf
Make the most of your cabinet space with this expandable shelf by Brightroom, Target’s dedicated storage and home organization brand. The 3-tier shelf is perfect for storing spices, canned goods and other everyday essentials. In addition to creating extra storage space, it makes it easier to grab exactly what you need without having to dig around.
$12 at Target
7
These glass meal prep containers
Store, reheat and enjoy prepped meals or leftovers with these glass containers from Pyrex. It’s sold as a set of five 3-cup rectangular containers (with lids included), and the durable tempered glass is said to resist staining and absorbing food odors. The glass is also dishwasher-, freezer-, microwave-, and preheated oven-safe, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.


$24.99 at Target

