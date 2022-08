A set of drawer organizers

They also collapse to store flat when not in use. You get four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for underwear), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks)."I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers.I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell