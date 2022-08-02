Popular items from this list:
A silverware sorter that’ll hold up to 24 pieces of cutlery while taking up barely any space at all so you can actually fit all your tools in one drawer.
A sleek and convenient water bottle organizer for anyone running out of places to store their ever-growing collection of tumblers.
A rustic, wall-mounted coat rack that also offers some shelf space to hold extra items that might not fit anywhere else.
Promising review:
"I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot.
My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!
" — mialro
A set of zip-top storage bags with windows
Cramming all this stuff into easy-to-store containers will definitely spark joy. They come in sets of three or six and are also nice and light and have easy-to-use handles.Promising review:
"I was really skeptical of the description saying they were jumbo, and almost ordered two sets. One set did the job! These things hold way more than I had hoped, but are still easy to move and store
. We apparently hoard pillows and comforters (we have four kids, so lots of sleepovers), so I ordered these to keep them organized when not in use, and so they stay clean between washes/uses. One bag has three large comforters, another has six pillows, and the third has two comforters and two pillows.
And they all fit standing sideways on the top rack of our foyer closet. Before, we could only fit two comforters and maybe three pillows up there if they were sitting out loose. Amazing!!" — Lynn Swingle
An expandable rack
Promising review:
"I'm so glad I bought this. I have a 24-inch vanity in my bathroom and this fit perfectly. I have it extended to about 23-inch and it holds sturdy, though I can see if you were to extend it to its full length it gets weak in the middle. I liked it so much that I ordered another one for the kitchen. I got some clear bins to help organize bottles and other goodies I keep in the bath." — Marlene R.
A vertical shoe tower
Promising review:
"This is perfect for what we are looking for. It had to fit in a smaller space and served to stop a puddle of shoes from forming at the doorstep. I am glad that we have smaller feet/shoes though as the spaces are a bit narrow. There are only two larger spaces that would work for high-top shoes or heeled boots. All the other spaces fit flats or low sneakers well." — Sara C.
A cabinet door organizer
Promising review:
"This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space.
Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners.
" — Kerry
A sleek and convenient water bottle organizer
Promising review:
"Reusable water bottles are great, but they are such pain to store since they come in all shapes and sizes. They’re tall, they can’t nest inside each other, and if you lay 'em on their sides, they just roll everywhere. This storage rack efficiently eliminates that problem! The three-tier version was an awesome fit for my pantry.
Will be getting a second one soon; I have collected so many free water bottles over the years! Might even consider using it elsewhere, like for my rolls of vinyl. Easy to set up — I did it without the instructions in just minutes. Highly recommend, worth the value." — Momo Kariño
A cable organizer box
Promising review:
"I'm so happy with this organizer box. I can't stand a heap of tangled cords going every which way. I've got two AC adapter boxes in there. Also in the box is a small power supply, the cord for the iMac I use, and a long USB cord plugged into my charging station. It's awesome." — Ben
A shower curtain with pockets
Promising review:
"We are apartment living, so storage is always an issue, and the bathroom is no exception. No one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game-changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each, I actually have space leftover.
My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, and my daughter's bubble baths and bath floofies all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything.
The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the "pretty" one for decorative purposes, and it doesn't affect light that way either. Either way, I am super pleased, and I am keeping this link handy in case another one is EVER needed." — goodnite.graci
A pack of vacuum bags
These bags are made with anti-microbial materials so you don't have to worry about things like mold, mildew, or bacteria building up. Plus, it comes with a free travel pump!Promising review:
"This is a supreme product. The bags are made of thick, quality plastic. It is very easy to seal and to vacuum. I placed a dryer sheet in each sealed bag to keep the clothes smelling fresh. My closet looks so well-organized, I have much more room and my winter clothes are stored safely and beautifully
. I highly recommend this product." — A.A.
A rustic, wall-mounted coat rack
Distressed Me Not
is a family-owned small business based in North Carolina that creates handmade rustic and beachy pieces that'll make your home feel warm and toasty.Promising review:
"We live in the mountains and have lots of coats, scarves, hats all over the place. This rack is twice as big as what we had before, with the added attraction of having a shelf on top. I went to a little antique shop and got a few things to put on top, and my husband and I really like the look! The shelf is well-made and of a quality that it is built to last." — Bev Linder
A strong and sturdy five-shelf hanging closet organizer
Promising review:
"I purchased this to free up space in my closet. For years I’ve always laid my sweaters over hangers and hung them up. As you can imagine, that took up most of the hanging space in my closet and resulted in many of my sweaters falling on the floor after slipping off the hanger. This product was super easy to assemble and it holds five to six sweaters per shelf. I love it!" — Nikki
A floating bookshelf
It works by holding the cover of the bottom book.Promising review
: "These are my favorite decorating item ever. Purchased four years ago in medical school. And have held up over many moves." — Susan Giampalmo
A set of drawer organizers
They also collapse to store flat when not in use. You get four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for underwear), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers.
I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell
And some under-bed storage containers
You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes — basically whatever you have too much of. Promising review:
"These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium
I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since 4 will fit under my queen bed." — Kimberly Dorn
And finally, a lid organizer
It'll hold round and square lids up to 9 inches wide and it only takes one minute to set up! Also, one reviewer shared that a sweet note from the brand in their package revealed that this YouCopia brand is a woman-owned small business! Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space.
The dividers were simple to install and provide flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn