How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

If you (like me) live in a tiny studio apartment, or if your home is just short on storage, you’re likely always wondering where to keep your clothes. When you don’t have giant walk-in closets like the mega-rich people on reality TV shows, you need to get creative about your storage — and one way to do this is by stashing away your un-seasonal clothing when temperatures begin to change.

“When you don’t have a lot of closet space, putting out-of-season clothes away makes it a lot easier to keep track of what you have for each season,” Catie Kelly, founder of Sistamatic Organizing, told HuffPost. “An overstuffed closet is so much harder to keep tidy!”

Advertisement

When preparing for seasonal storage, Kelly, who organized former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams’ current home, encourages you to think outside your closet. “Take advantage of vertical spaces like walls and doors, and store as much as you can underneath couches and beds,” she said.

And although it may hurt to hear, she also suggests doing a major clothing purge. “Decluttering is the most important step in any organizing journey, but it’s especially vital when you don’t have a lot of storage space,” Kelly said. “The more aggressive you are about editing your belongings, the easier it is to get organized and stay organized.”

Ruth Shafer, a tidying expert and certified KonMari consultant , concurred. “No amount of storage hacks or fabric bins or space savers will bring relief if your closet is full of items that make you feel guilty or not cute,” Shafer said. Once you nail down the clothing you love and wear the most, you can strategically decide where to put it all.

Haleema M. Burton , owner of Jillian & Leigh Home Organization , said seasonal changes are the perfect prompt for a closet clean-out. “Taking the time to go through the process of storing your out-of-season clothes gives you a chance to assess your current wardrobe to see what you want to keep, donate or purge,” Burton told HuffPost, “while also helping you pre-plan your wardrobe needs for the next season.”

To help you find calm in your closet and to make storage seamless for your small space, Kelly, Shafer, Burton and other organization and wardrobe experts shared some of the best ways to organize your clothes. While some, like Burton, advocate for a full seasonal rotation of your closet, others, like Shafer, recommend keeping all clothing visible and together at all times — but they all suggest taking your time to find an organization method that you’ll actually stick to.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.