How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Stay in the clear

When you don't have closet space, storage bins are your best friend. Yet, opaque fabric or dark plastic bins can be an invitation for chaos. "Clear storage bins are a great organizational tool because they allow you to maximize storage space while keeping your items visible," Burton said. "Consider using 2-3 clear storage bins on your closet floor or a shelf. Be sure to label them."Burton recommends these windowed fabric boxes from West Elm. The canvas fabrication makes them look homey, but clear siding allows you to identify your clothes.Gelvin echoed the need for visible storage, and recommended clear, stackable boxes with durable, latched lids (like these 5-quart ones from Iris ) to keep your items protected."As someone who thrives with ADHD, I realized a while ago that out of sight truly meant out of mind," Gelvin said. "When I store anything, it is easily accessible and identifiable. This works great for neurodiverse people like me, but it works great for neurotypical people as well because everyone benefits from a space that feels orderly. It helps reduce anxiety when you know where and how to find what you're looking for."