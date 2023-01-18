43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Add magnetic garage handles that'll bring some serious curb appeal to your home
2
Invest in a jar of the The Pink Stuff, a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations
3
Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord
4
Refinish tired metal furniture with some metallic spray paint for a weekend afternoon project that'll have substantial payoff. Just look at that zhuzhed bistro set!
5
De-fuzz your whole household with a reusable roller dog hair remover
6
Use a bottle of leather conditioner to revive your leather goods
7
An indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain
8
A streamlined door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under the door
9
Give yourself some peace of mind if you're into open windows with this low-key motion sensor
10
Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding
11
And hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture with a set of wood repair markers
12
Dress up that water stain that won't quit with a charming burlap table runner
13
Tidy up with a rotating makeup/skin care organizer
14
Tuck stray cords out of the way with cable clip organizers
15
Adhesive cord bundlers you can stick on the back of your kitchen appliances
16
A velvet slipcover to give your ragged old couch a completely new look
17
Tidy up a modem-y mess by hiding it behind a bookish disguise
18
Mask an unsightly power strip in a sleek (but ventilated!) box that'll also keep kids and pets outta there.
19
Attach a roll of faux ivy to ugly wire fencing or railing with a view you don't love
20
Turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours with a mold and mildew removal gel
21
Keep your floors in tip-top shape y putting furniture protectors on furniture legs
22
A corner sponge organizer — it'll fit a surprising amount of dishwashing essentials
23
An over-the-door cabinet organizer
24
A laundry-detergent drip catcher to help salvage some of that precious goo
25
A matching set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils that are nice-looking but neutral
26
Revamp your under-things storage with a sock and underwear organizer
27
Put down a luxe-looking runner to create a sense of space
28
Use a genius T-shirt roll holder to create some storage out of seemingly thin air
29
Brighten an icky floor with a grout pen
30
Toss a punchy throw blanket with some pom-pom trim over your lackluster couch
31
Take a similar approach with a faux-sheepskin rug to throw on a chair
32
Borrow a little air space above your go-to outlet with an outlet shelf
33
Pour your budget booze into an extremely nice-looking decanter and set of six glasses
34
Repair chips, dents, cracks, and other eyesores with a set of 50 wood fillers.
35
Mask the horror show underneath your bed with a sharp bed skirt
36
Spiff up stainless-steel appliances with a plant-based stainless-steel cleaner and polish spray
37
String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets
38
Mount a broom and mop organizer on a closet wall
39
Recover ugly throw pillows with cute velvet shams
40
Corral "drop zone" stuff like mail, keys and reusable grocery bags onto this tidy wall shelf
41
Jump on the (genius storage) bandwagon with a set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers
42
Get better use of your under-sink space with an expandable shelf kit
43
Try out a Baseboard Buddy,