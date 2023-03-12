34 Small Travel Products That'll Make A Big Difference During Your Next Trip

Popular items from this list include:
- A Hairbrella small enough to fold up and keep in your bag because you never know what the weather is going to do when you’re on vacation. One minute it’s sunny and the next it’s down pouring.
- An anti-blister balm for when you’re in a pinch and want to make sure that you don’t get blisters from walking all day.
- A waterproof pouch here to protect your phone and keep it safe whenever you’re near water.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Hairbrella
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016. Promising review
: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too.
I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." — Miss Information
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" — Michelle
And some anti-chafe balm
Promising review:
"I was in Arizona during a continuing 100+ heat wave on a vacay tour. I didn’t use it the first day and ended up with rubbed thighs due to rough seams on shorts and excessive heat. I then used this everyday without additional rubbing rash. This stuff is awesome!!!! I will not leave home again on travel without it
. It was not wet or tacky, just glides very nicely. It held up in 113-degree heat. Without it, it would have been a very different vacation. Thank you for making this product!!!!" — Jennifer
A waterproof pouch
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
Silicone earplugs designed to reduce the pressure in your ears
Earplanes is a small business creating ear plugs for flying for all — there's even a style made specifically for kids
!Promising review:
"This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." — Thomasina
AirFly, a wireless transmitter
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.Promising review:
"I love this gadget ... I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plug into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy), and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have multiple devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices, it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." — Joseph Sikorsky
A digital luggage scale
Promising review:
"This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
An external battery
Promising review:
"This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." — Cathy K
A zipper puller
Promising review:
"This product is fabulous and saves me. I have a lot of back zip dresses for work, and my daughter helps me zip. I had to travel recently and bought this product. I read a lot of negative reviews. Do not believe them. This product works every time if you CLIP IT ON ACCORDING TO THE DIRECTIONS. If you do not clip it on the zipper properly it does not work. I have used this on little zippers, hidden zippers, and tight dresses with zero problems. This works both ways to zip and unzip. I don’t know how I have worn back zip dresses all this time without this product.
I can buy back zip clothes now with no worry about how to get them on and off without help." — Foxyang
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount
Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel, too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A set of six Cadence containers
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage.
A USB-chargeable fan
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Heather Braga says:
"I picked up one of these bad boys for a recent trip to Walt Disney World and BOY was it worth every penny. It really does make a difference when you're walking around in the scalding hot sun. It also folds up so it isn't super bulky when not in use."
A bottle of Drop It
It's more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than other competitors because one bottle can be used up to 55 times. To use, add one to two drops in each glass of white one, two to three for each glass of red, or seven to nine to a whole bottle. Swirl it for 20 seconds after you put it in, and the glass is ready to drink. Promising review:
"This ish works! I was kinda scared to try it. If you struggle with getting headaches from drinking wine, try this. I use it every time I drink wine. I travel with it, it's easy to store, and it works. I don’t get headaches while drinking wine if I use this." — Capri Enjoli
A portable door lock
Promising review:
"I have two of these, and they are amazing. The loop goes around the door handle and two thin metal prongs go in the crack of the door. If the door opens even a little, the prongs are separated, and it lets out the loudest, most obnoxious wailing sound in the history of the world. It's great for a single girl traveling on her own!" — Kelly
A Games on the Go set
Promising review:
"For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages.
I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards my daughter, who’s 8-years-old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall, a great purchase!" — Julie
Some laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
And some laundry bags
Promising review:
"What a great find for such a small cost! These bags are well made, vary in size from small enough for under garments to large enough to put clothing items like tops that are washable but need to be keep away from other garments that would tie it into knots. These would be great to take when you travel and have to wash something out in the hotel. Just put them in the sink in the bag, add some laundry soap swish, run under cold water to rinse and take item out of the bag and hang. No catching on the corners of the sink.
Fully protects the garment. The zipper is well made and does not catch on other clothes in the washing machine. For that matter when you travel just use them as travel bags for your small garments that tend to get lost in a suitcase!" – JD
A portable white-noise machine
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first about how well this little noise machine would work in my hotel room (I am a frequent business traveler). However, skepticism gave way to satisfaction. This little sound machine blocked out hotel noises very well and helped me sleep through the night. For a little machine, it provides very good volume and different noise options. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon customer
A strap you can attach to your luggage to hold your carry-on
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
A flying USB port
Multitasky is a female-founded and -run small biz that began in 2020 as a way for founder Julia Xu to create products that were both functional and cute. Promising review:
"It does as it says it does, allowing my Dell XPS15 to operate a pair of USB devices from my lightning port! The laptop has two USB ports, one of which is always occupied by my USB mouse dongle and the other by my protected USB drive. If I wanted to plug in my phone to switch data or add another thumb drive to transfer a device, everything might have to be disconnected, but not anymore. It was really worth it." — Liberty
Allyeyoop 4-in-1 pen
Promising review:
"This pen is amazing. I travel a lot for work, and it's so nice to just have to grab this rather than four different pieces of makeup. The less things I have to remember, the better!" — Rachel B.
Or a Subtl Beauty Stack
Promising review:
"I absolutely love how compact this product is. I have been pleasantly surprised at how natural the makeup feels and I love the natural look it provides. I originally purchased for traveling, but have been using it daily and love it!" – Paula Bowie
A mini steam iron
Promising review:
"I took this iron on a 5-week trip to a desert climate, and I used it to iron linen, cotton, and silk. It did a better job than many full-sized irons. Never again will I wear those hot, ugly, "wrinkle-free" travel clothes. It is also lightweight, tiny, easy-to-use, and cute. One of the best travel purchases I have ever made" — Eliyahu
A pair of anti-chafing bands
Promising review:
"I took a trip to Paris and decided to buy these after being on the fence because I knew we'd be walking around the city a ton. I've struggled with red thighs when I walk long distances, and the various powders/lotions I've tried hadn't been doing it for me. I bought these and WOW do they work! My thighs were comfy and secure, and I walked MILES in these.
Ladies, if you experience painful thigh chafing then these are for you!" — Shelby
A set of four mini and refillable fragrance atomizers
Promising review:
"I love these little things. We are going on vacation and used these to put our favorite perfumes in and it is so much easier to take than the big heavy bottle. Very convenient to use and works great. Would highly recommend. They are going to be in my purse once we get back." – coffeenut
An acupressure anti-nausea wristband
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
.Promising review:
"I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13 hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed.
This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." — E. Kendra
A Wallet Ninja with 18 different functions
The card includes an eyeglass screwdriver, letter opener, nail puller, ruler, bottle opener, can opener, box opener, cellphone stand, hex-head nut and bolts, screwdrivers, and a fruit peeler. Reviewers said it is TSA approved, but some had to remove it from their bag and put it on the belt by itself just to be safe. Promising review:
"This is definitely helpful to have on hand! The Ninja is small and slim but punches above its weight class in terms of usefulness. The tools are all things you might find yourself searching through a drawer for and are useful in a pinch. You obviously aren't going to be able to construct a deck with anything on this credit-card-size device, but it fits comfortably in your wallet and will help you open a beer or tighten a screw. The coolest feature that I couldn't find on most other similar products was the credit card phone stand. It is great for planes and other travel applications (I haven't had trouble bringing this on a plane anywhere I have traveled, FYI)."— Mary
A magnetic luggage tag
The Fileist is an LA-based woman-owned small business that creates fashionable and functional accessories to make your life easier.Promising review:
"After traveling with hats for years (and it being a nightmare) someone FINALLY realized we can do better! Traveling is so much easier with Toptote! Now I don’t have to sacrifice style or efficiency. I Love mine and buy it for all my friends as gifts!" — Stephanie
A Tide To-Go stain removing pen
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NAD
A retractable lint roller
Promising review:
"Fits perfectly in my purse or desk drawer. I have three dogs and wear black slacks almost every day, this lint roller is a lifesaver for me! No more showing up to work covered in dog hair!" — Texas Mommy of 2
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A portable espresso maker
Promising review:
"The best thing for traveling ever!! I have to have espresso every morning and most small hotels and gas stations don't have espresso coffee so this is perfect! Easy to use. The cleaning takes 30 seconds; just rinse with water and let it dry." — Joanna Verdeja
An LED reading light
Promising review:
"I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." — Jean G
A travel belt
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches so it will fit most bags.Cincha Travel
is a BIPOC couple-owned and California-based small business that makes their adjustable travel belts from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.Promising review:
"This is such a useful little item!! Stylish, too! I gave them to my whole family for Christmas and they are a huge hit. I will never travel without it again!" — Joanne