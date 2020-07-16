HuffPost Finds

15 Duffels And Weekender Bags Perfect For Overnight Trips

These travel bags for men and women are ideal for overnight and long weekend trips.

The best weekender bag is the one that works for you and your lifestyle.

The saying “catch flights, not feelings” seems like a distant memory as most people settle in for what will likely be a year without much travel due to COVID-19.

Instead of booking flights, people are satisfying their wanderlust with local, weekend getaways to beaches and mountains. There’s even been a notable spike in RV rentals and purchases for those who plan to live on the road this summer and beyond.

Traveling in normal times is stressful enough, but traveling during COVID-19 might be even worse. You have to think about things like whether you should travel to another state during the pandemic and the safest way to take a road trip while social distancing. The last thing you want to sweat over is your luggage situation.

Here at HuffPost Finds, we previously reviewed Away luggage to find out if it’s worth it, and deemed it a good carry-on bag for travel. But now that most of us are looking for inexpensive long-weekend getaways that might not involve booking a plane ticket at all, a big carry-on suitcase might be overkill.

Duffels and weekender bags are ideal for overnight and long-weekend trips. These oversized travel bags are perfect for packing a few outfits and essentials for a road trip.

The best weekender bag is the one that works for you and your lifestyle. Overnight bags come in a wide variety of styles for different needs. Some have shoe compartments and laptop pockets, and others can even attach to your suitcase.

From cute weekender bags for women to leather weekender bags for men, long gone are the days of lumpy, lifeless duffel bags that look like they should be shoved into a gym locker. Today’s weekenders and duffels are made with chic canvases and leathers in neutral tones and trendy prints — even the sporty, water-resistant styles are trendy.

Better still, a lot of these weekend bags can be a carry-on or double as a work tote for when you start traveling farther again.

Below, we’ve rounded up weekender bags and duffels that you can take anywhere.

Take a look:

1
This canvas duffel with leather handles and a monogram
Paravel
Find this Main Line Duffel for $285 at Paravel.
2
A leather weekender with plenty of compartments
TK
Find this Leather Triple Zipper Weekender for $395 at Cuyana.
3
A canvas duffel with exterior pockets and a shoe compartment
Amazon
Find this WoxBox Duffel Bag for $64 on Amazon.
4
A water-resistant duffel with a roll-top
Herschel
Find this Coast Duffel for $105 at Herschel.
5
This tote with a laptop sleeve and shoe compartment
Lo & Sons
Find The O.G. 2 for $209 at Lo & Sons.
6
This water-resistant cotton weekender
Everlane
Find The Twill Weekender for $98 at Everlane.
7
A weekender bag with a bottom compartment for shoes or toiletries
Amazon
Find this S-Zone Women Canvas Weekender Bag for $42 on Amazon.
8
This Water-Resistant Canvas Tote
Nordstrom
Find this Beis Weekend Travel Tote for $98 at Nordstrom.
9
This neoprene weekender with laptop and sneaker pockets
Dagne & Dover
Find this Dagne & Dover Landon Carryall for $185 at Shopbop .
10
This oversize tote that folds into a small pouch
Baggu
Find this Travel Cloud Bag for $76 at Baggu.
11
A durable duffel with a shoe compartment
Amazon
Find this Jadyn B Large Duffel With Shoe Pocket for $35 on Amazon.
12
A canvas duffel with a shoe compartment
Herschel
Find this Herschel Novel Duffel for $90 at Herschel.
13
This sustainable nylon duffel that folds up
Paravel
Find this Fold-Up Bag for $65 at Paravel.
14
A durable duffel bag with backpack straps
Patagonia
Find this Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag for $129 at Patagonia.
15
A tote with a pass-through pocket so it can attach to your carry-on
Amazon
Find this Baosha Canvas Travel Weekender Bag for $30 on Amazon.
