9 Smart Home Devices That Make Great Gifts, Even For Technophobes

Home automation experts recommend user-friendly and gift-able home tech like automatic locks, video doorbells and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ring-Video-Doorbell-Satin-Nickel-2020-Release/dp/B08N5NQ869?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ring video doorbell" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ring-Video-Doorbell-Satin-Nickel-2020-Release/dp/B08N5NQ869?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ring video doorbell</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nest-Yale-Satin-Nickel-Connect/dp/B07BH6K3NT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Google Nest X Yale smart lock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nest-Yale-Satin-Nickel-Connect/dp/B07BH6K3NT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Google Nest X Yale smart lock</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Google-Nest-Thermostat-Smart-Programmable/dp/B08HRPDYTP?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nest smart thermostat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Google-Nest-Thermostat-Smart-Programmable/dp/B08HRPDYTP?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6392cee6e4b09e0de491b2d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Nest smart thermostat</a>.
Amazon
A Ring video doorbell, Google Nest X Yale smart lock and Nest smart thermostat.

I have always been resistant to the idea of installing complicated “smart” gadgetry all around my home and being forced to operate a lot of apps in order to control each one. It just seemed to be more trouble than it was worth.

After speaking with a few home automation experts who have mastered the art of tech, I realized that I could be missing out all of the benefits that smart home devices have to offer.

“Having a simple-to-use, well-designed smart home is like having your smartphone. You would not want to give them up or live without them,” said Wil Vitela, owner of Home Technology Expert, a California-based business that specializes in smart home installation.

Vitela explained that having a smart home, or elements of a smart home, can help out with simple things. A smart lock can allow friends and family safe access to your home without having to leave a key under the mat, or a smart security system can allow you to monitor your home or close your garage door remotely.

“[Additionally], as you get older or have had surgeries over time affecting your mobility, being able to adjust the smart thermostat or turn on the lights using your voice from where you are is so helpful,” Vitela added.

Aside from peace of mind, Joel Portillo, a home automation expert at the Los Angeles-based Joel & Co. Construction, said that utilizing devices such as smart thermostats or bulbs can help reduce energy costs and track energy consumption as well.

“The Nest smart thermostat, for instance, has an easy-to-use interface that can track things like your peak times of energy consumption, offers recommendations on when you should be using energy and when you shouldn’t, as well as giving you thermostat control even when you’re not at home,” he said.

Even if all these benefits sound good, being able to convince a technophobe to implement them is a whole other thing.

Portillo also explained that contrary to my and many fellow skeptics’ estimation that installing and operating smart devices is overly complicated, most of them are actually not. In fact, many don’t require any kind of hardwiring and are compatible with multiple home umbrella systems, like Alexa or Google Home. This means that all connected devices can be easily controlled in one place, rather than over a number of different apps or platforms.

“Google Home is a favorite of ours for that reason,” Portillo said. “It’s very user-friendly and straightforward, even for people who aren’t tech-savvy. [You can] just navigate and control all your devices on the one app.”

Vitela agreed, saying that whenever he works on designing smart home systems for customers, he likes to look at the system in holistic way based on their lifestyles and how they currently interact with technology.

“Many of the older parents and grandparents are self-proclaimed technophobes, however all of them enjoy the technology when not only the right brands but also models are chosen, are set up properly, and most importantly are explained ... in a clear, common-sense way, ” Vitela said.

Hiring a professional to install smart devices is always an option. However, if you just want to gift a technophobe something that doesn’t require the help of the pros, then keep reading to see the following list of simple gadgets, smart devices and entertainment tools, including customer-favorite highly-rated options along with recommendations from our experts.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Nest-compatible smart lock
According to Vitela, a smart lock is a great way to get your feet wet in the tech pool. This Nest lock offers a tamper-proof and keyless entry that can be locked and unlocked remotely. It also works with a Nest security system so users can receive instant notifications in case of forced entry.
$244 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Ring doorbell video camera
Ring is possibly one of the most highly rated and well known doorbell video systems around for the fool-proof way it monitors your front door and sends notifications directly to your phone. It's also very easy to set up and is Alexa-compatible or can be controlled via its own app.
$59.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A Google Nest smart thermostat
As Portillo explained above, the Nest Thermostat allows you to track your energy consumption, offers recommendations for when it's best to use in-house heating or cooling systems, as well as gives complete control of a home's temperature even when users aren't at home. The thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, and doesn't require professional help to install.
$89.98 at Amazon$89.99 at Target
4
Amazon
A smart security system
This 9-piece non-wiring security system, which includes motion detectors and an indoor HD camera, allows users to professionally monitor their home using an existing smart home app like Alexa, Google and more. The system features two-way audio and an optional 24/7 monitoring package that dispatches authorities automatically when a problem is detected. Everything is battery powered and can be used straight out of the package.
$209 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A Google Nest smart smoke alarm
Portillo recommended this smoke and carbon monoxide detector from Nest that is designed to warn homeowners of danger, even when there's very little smoke, and even away from home. The alarm connects via Bluetooth, rather than with existing wiring, to send alerts to your phone as well as a loud siren like with traditional detectors.
$116 at Amazon
6
Target
A speaker that controls smart home devices with your voice
A Google Home hub of sorts, this second-generation Nest Mini smart speaker doesn't just play and stream music, it also works with hundreds of other compatible smart devices like lights, thermostats, televisions and more, all with voice commands –– and without the need for wired connection ports.
$24.98 at Target$24.98 at Walmart
7
Amazon
A plug-in streaming stick
The Google Nest streaming stick only requires a television's HDMI port and a Wi-Fi connection to quickly stream countless movies, shows, music and live TV. It's available in both HD and 4K picture quality options.
HD and 4K: $19.98+ at AmazonHD only: $19.99 at TargetHD only: $19.98 at Walmart
8
Amazon
A pair of Kasa Wi-Fi-connective smart plugs
The Kasa smart plugs, which are also compatible with Alexa and Google, transform plugged-in home electronics into devices that can be controlled remotely or with voice. Users can also set schedules for certain electronics that they want to automatically turn off and on.
$19.99 at Amazon$24.99 at Target
9
Amazon
A pack of four smart light bulbs
Have complete control over the lights in your home with these dimmable smart lights that also have multiple color changing functions. The lights are compatible with Google, Alexa and SmartThings home systems so that they can be controlled either on the corresponding app of your choice, or voice commands.
$29.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

What To Do If You Think You’re Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Wellness

Women Describe The ‘Extreme’ Physical Pain Of Endometriosis

Home & Living

This Buzzy Royal Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They’re All Over 40

Wellness

Is There A Best Time Of Day For Therapy? Here’s What Therapists Say.

Food & Drink

2022’s Best And Worst TikTok Food Trends, From Butter Boards To NyQuil Chicken

Work/Life

6 Things Christmas Tree Sellers Need You To Know

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Shopping

Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target

Style & Beauty

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Travel

These 6 Tricks Will Help You Cope With Anxiety While Flying

Shopping

Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets

Shopping

A Massage Gun Is The Perfect Self-Care Gift For Anyone On Your List

Shopping

This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Parenting

12 Kids' TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Parenting

Nannies Are Entitled To A Year-End Bonus. Here’s How Much You Should Give

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You're In Meetings All Day

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30

Shopping

My Target Pajamas Are Famous On TikTok And I'm Gifting Them To Everyone

Food & Drink

Are Onions The Reason For Your Stomach Issues?

Relationships

Singles Share How The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Their Sex Lives

Home & Living

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now