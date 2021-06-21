Home & Living

Awesome Smart Home And Household Gadgets For Sale On Amazon Prime Day 2021

From smart plugs to robot vacuums and tricked-out security systems, you don't want to miss these deals.

If you’ve been wanting to try WiFi-enabled outlets, video doorbells, smart locks, robot vacuums and other cool home tech, today is the day ― and so is tomorrow, as Amazon is holding a 48-hour Prime Day sale that includes some of our smart home favorites below.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership.



A certified refurbished Ring Elite video doorbell (57% off)
Amazon
See, hear and talk with visitors, get motion detector alerts, and check on your home from away any time (even in infrared night vision!) from your phone or computer with this refurbished unit from Ring.

Get it for $129.99 (originally $299.99).
A deeply discounted robot vacuum (68% off)
Amazon
Control this helpful, self-charging little vacuum by voice assistant (both Google and Alexa) or app. It also comes with a HEPA filter and a magnetic boundary strip so you can keep it where you want it.

Get it for $75.65 during a limited-time lightning deal on Tuesday (originally $239).
Tile bluetooth keys and phone finders (30% off)
Amazon
Never lose anything ever again. You can use the Tile app on your phone to find whatever you attach a Tile tracker to -- luggage, a key ring, your wallet or purse, a child's backpack, etc. -- and alternately, use a Tile tracker to help you find your phone. It could be the most practical Prime Day deal you ever buy!

Get a Tile Pro for $24.49 (originally $34.99).

Get a pair of Tile Mate trackers for $33.59 (originally $47.99).

Get one Tile Pro and one Tile Slim for $41.99 (originally $59.99).

Get two Tile Mates and two Tile Slims for $52.49 (originally $72).
A game-changing smart lock in various styles (67-73% off)
Amazon
Both modern and traditional-looking smart locks from Smonet will be featured in lightning deals over the 48 hours of Prime Day. Never lock yourself out again with these deadbolt replacements that let you unlock your door by app, code, key and even fingerprint, with certain models. You can also share codes with friends, family and service people as you want.

Get the lock pictured above for $95 during a limited-time lightning deal on Monday (originally $299.88) or check out the various other smart lock styles -- some with biometric entry -- that will be on sale in lightning deals from Smonet here.
A Eufy BoostIQ robot vacuum (43% off)
Amazon
Let a robot do the work for you when it comes to medium-pile carpet and hardwood floors. Eufy's BoostIQ 11S cleans quietly and scoots under most furniture at just 2.85" tall.

Get it for $129.99 (originally $219.99).
A pack of Kasa smart mini-plugs (20-30% off)
Amazon
Insert these smart plugs right into your existing outlets and change your life. You can set timers to turn appliances or lights on and off, say simple commands to control things plugged into hard-to-reach places, and more. Each smart plug can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa app.

Get a two-pack for $12.99 (originally $19.99) or a three-pack for $18.99 (originally $24.99).
A Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa voice remote (50% off)
Amazon
Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is 50% off for Prime Day. Access 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ with a voice remote that can launch apps and search for content. The stick integrates with thousands of Alexa commands and other services including Netflix, YouTube TV, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Sling, HBO Max and live security camera feeds.

Get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
A quick-composting Vitamix Foodcycler (30% off)
Amazon
If you ever wanted to make compost from your food scraps but lacked the space or ability to deal with smells, today's your day. Vitamix's 2L-capacity FoodCycler can turn your scraps -- including chicken bones -- into fertilizer overnight. According to Vitamix, this odorless machine can help you cut food waste in your home by 90%.

Get it for $279.95 on Tuesday (originally $399.95).
A camera lens kit for iPhones, Android and Samsung (52% off)
Amazon
Add a fisheye, super wide angle and 20x macro lens to your iPhone photography arsenal and blow everyone away on Instagram.

Get it for $13.59 during a limited-time lightning deal on Tuesday (originally $19.99).
A pan-and-tilt baby monitor with night vision (57% off)
Amazon
What can't this baby monitor do? It tracks the temperature of your little one's room, has two-way talk capabilities, plays lullabies, and can pan, zoom and tilt so you can see whatever you need to on the wide-view monitor.

Get it for $55.99 during a limited-time lightning deal on Monday (originally $129.99).
A WiFi-enabled outdoor smart plug from D-Link (60% off)
Amazon
Automate holiday and landscape lights, power summer barbecues, control swimming pool pumps and more with this splash- and dust-proof smart plug that also has a USB outlet for charging speakers, phones and more. You can turn each connected device on and off from your phone using the app -- no hub required -- and the plug also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get it for $19.99 (originally $49.99).
A zap-free device that will rid your home of fruit flies, mosquitos, gnats and moths (26% off)
Amazon
Are you bugged by the likes of fruit flies in your kitchen? Run this device for a few nights and watch what happens. Each Katchy is designed to attract pests with a UV light then suck them into a container where they become stuck to a refillable sticky trap that can last for weeks.

Get it for $29.57 in a limited-time lightning deal on Tuesday (originally $39.79).
A feature-filled Roborock S6 robot vacuum and mop (38% off)
Amazon
It maps your entire house. Avoids no-go zones you can set in the app. Vacuums edges in its adaptive routing. Mops with an adjustable water flow. Integrates with Alexa. In fact, this Roborock model just might be the Rolls Royce of robot vacs.

Get it for $416 in a limited-time lightning deal on Monday (originally $649).
A 1080P Eufy wireless home security system with night vision (32% off)
Amazon
This wire-free security system is designed to run for half a year on a single battery charge. The crystal-clear footage from two 140-degree cameras is stored on your own hub, so there's no need for an additional monthly cloud subscription.

Get it for $149.99 (originally $219.99).
A powerful Black + Decker stick vac (50% off)
Amazon
The front-facing dustbin helps this vac lay flat to reach farther under furniture, and promises to suck up pet hair and run for nearly an hour on a single charge.

Get it for $99 (originally $199.99).
An Alexa-enabled Echo Dot (50% off)
Amazon
Amazon's latest generation Echo Dot gives you voice control over your entertainment and the ability set alarms, manage linked smart devices, and protect your privacy with an easy microphone off switch.

Get it in charcoal, white or blue for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
A pair of rechargeable mosquito repellers (20% off)
Amazon
Save summer with a pair of rechargeable mosquito repellers. Each one promises to silently create a 20-foot "zone of protection" that will last for five and half hours on a single charge (USB cords included).

Get it for $59.99 with an available 20% off coupon (originally $74.99).
A D-Link HD indoor security cam with cloud recording, motion detection and night vision (30% off)
Amazon
With 120-degrees of viewing, this camera is a great solution for small homes or apartments. You can choose to get a push alert whenever motion or sound is detected, and watch live video streams in the D-Link app on your phone or on Fire TV, Echo Show, Echo Spot or Google Chromecast.

Get it for $42 (originally $ 59.99).
Eufy's 2k video battery-powered doorbell camera (30% off)
Amazon
This is the battery-powered version of Wirecutter's #2 pick for the best smart doorbell camera, meaning you don't have to have existing doorbell wires for it to work (although you can hardwire it, too). Eufy promises you'll get up to 180 days of battery power, and you don't have to subscribe to monthly cloud service -- data is stored locally on the included hub.

Get it for $139.99 (originally $199.99).
