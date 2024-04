34 Ingenious Products That’ll Make Your Life A Heck Of A Lot Easier This Spring

A lightweight self-inflating lounge chair

This comes with stakes so you can secure it to the ground. Available in two styles."This is one of those products where I see the commercial, and I'm like, 'YEAH RIGHT!' These inflatable chairs just seem too easy. You just spin in a circle with them, and suddenly, you have a magically inflated chair? Seems unlikely. But now that I've tried them, I can confirm that they're (almost) that easy. It does take a couple of tries to get the hang of it, but pretty much anyone can figure it out in 5 to 10 minutes. Basically, it comes with two compartments that you need to fill with air by twirling in a tight circle. You switch compartments while spinning and then quickly roll it up before the air escapes. Once you master the technique, you're in squishy, inflatable heaven." — Bek O'Connell , BuzzFeed