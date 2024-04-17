34 Ingenious Products That’ll Make Your Life A Heck Of A Lot Easier This Spring

Popular items on this list include:
A weed puller with a long handle so you don't have to bend down
Grampa's Gardenware Co.
is a family-owned small business makes products that make the gardening, weeding, or harvesting of your land a little easier.Promising review
: “Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given my husband and I bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard and boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get” — JG
A Shark Tank-famous bug bite suction tool
Promising review:
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions), and immediately after use, it stopped itching! Less than 24 hours later, the bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: It’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
A four-in-one soil moisture and pH meter
Promising review:
"I'm so happy I got this meter. It works great and is easy to use. I wish I had bought this a long time ago. Living in the Arizona desert, I tend to overwater some of my pots in the summer, eventually killing some plants. With this meter I can check all my potted plants and get an accurate reading of moisture and what nutrients are needed. I love it!!" — Grandma Susi
A roll-on after-shave treatment to prevent ingrowns
Megababe
is a woman-owned small biz making skincare products for problems the beauty industry often ignores.Promising review:
"I love everything from Megababe, and this is amazing! Got rid of shaving irritation almost immediately, and the red bumps were gone entirely in under 24 hours." — Amazon customer
A no-scrub shower cleaner that you just rinse away
Promising review:
“I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray, really coated the shower walls and floor pan, and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!!
This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon customer
Four ready-to-use fruit fly traps
Promising review:
“A miracle worker! I bought at least seven different types of products trying to destroy an army of fruit flies. This is freaking awesome stuff! I seriously am beyond thankful that this product works.” — JMC
A reusable pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I have a very long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch and whatever else that was in his hair. I love it, and I am very pleased with it. I give this a 5-star rating." — gcommon
A waterproof portable solar panel
Promising review:
"I have been using this for a few months so far, but it is holding up and doing what it was described to do. It is definitely worth the cost if you are looking for a backup for charging your phone and battery packs. I also love the feature of being able to fold it up and take it anywhere. I don’t go anywhere without it. Highly recommend." — Amazon spender
And a portable solar-powered light
Promising review:
"Love these lights. I can charge my iPhone 5S from 14% to 100% in about an hour.
The quality of light is a bright, warm flood and not the cool blue LED look. They are very lightweight
and are replacing all my camping lanterns. They will not sit flat due to the inflation valves and USB port, so they do not provide great side light, but as an overhead flood, they are awesome." — Kaztheatre
A portable pimple patch dispenser
Promising review:
"No more buying 24 packs for $4 from the store and then fussing with the packaging to get patches off the film. It’s convenient and easy to use. Plus, the patches work wonders! I will be purchasing again in the future for sure." — Catlikethief
A laptop shade
SunShader is a small business. Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"This truly blocks the sun and stays on strong and secure. It's also lightweight and slim when folded up for easy transport. I have a MacBook Air, and it fits perfectly without any space for the sun to come in. Great product!" — HML
Shadey Attachments / Etsy
And a super clutch phone shade
Shadey Attachments
is a small business based in the UK. Available in seven colors.Promising review:
"I can honestly say I now can’t use my phone in the sun without it! It took a second to get going and to realize you have to point it at the sun to put your face in the shade. Literally the best thing ever for the sun." — Harley Place
Two grime-absorbing sponges for pools and hot tubs
Promising review:
"Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub, and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better but smells better, too!
Highly recommended!" — Mickey D.
A set of three handheld cup slicers
Promising review:
"This fruit slicer has become my go-to kitchen companion, especially on hectic mornings and during meal prep sessions. It's an absolute game-changer! The efficiency of this slicer is unmatched. In seconds, it effortlessly transforms a variety of fruits into perfectly uniform slices, making breakfast preparation a breeze. Whether I'm in a rush or planning meals for the week, this tool has proven to be a time-saving wonder." — Faith
A portable Stanley pour-over set
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this to be able to make decent coffee when camping or during power outages at home. I had my misgivings, but it DIDN'T disappoint!!!!" — normferguson
A pack of three sweat-absorbing bra liners
Available in women's sizes M–XXL and three colors.
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you, thank you, thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
A Yonanas soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild.But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A cooler light
One charge is good for 60 hours of white light and up to 31 hours of red light.Promising review:
"This little cooler light is awesome! Gone are the days of 'Honey will you come hold the flashlight while I dig in the cooler?' It attached very easy
; just peel and stick while making sure to keep the lens pointed down towards the contents of the cooler. The adhesive seems to be very strong and should stick for good! The light is motion activated and only turns on when you open the cooler, and shuts off automatically when you close the lid, or after about 20 seconds of the lid being open. The light is super bright! It clearly lights the entire contents of the cooler!
This was a great purchase and I have recommended this to my friends." — Jo
A pair of magnetic barbecue lights
Promising review:
"These grill lights are exactly what I needed! They light up the area so well. The magnets are strong, and the ability to direct the light where needed is great.
The package they came in is perfect to store them in when not in use! I have recommended these to several people who also think they are great. I was worried they would be cheap and maybe not have a lot of magnetic hold to them, but they do!!" — LC
A pack of 12 nontoxic sticky window fly traps
Promising review:
"I stuck four of these across my windows where the bugs often try to get back out, and just a few days later, there's more than two dozen of the annoyances stuck to the tape, and not in my face. They were easy to put in place, as you take the small thin tape off the back to put it on the window, then remove the liner that the bugs will get stuck to. They don't smell at all." — Rozalia
A water-resistant sand-sifting mat
Available in four sizes and three colors.
Promising review:
"I used this as a 'veranda' in front of my tent in a sandy rock outcropping in heavy Wyoming wind. When sand was tracked onto the blanket, all I had to do was wave my hand or foot over the sand pile, and it fell right through the weaves of fabric, not to come back up. The benefits included not tracking sand into my tent, having a clean space to roll up my sleeping bag (without sand all over it), a sandless spot to lay our gear and organize, and a perfect un-sandy area to sit and chat with friends.
I loved it. We camped on the sand in 40-mph swirling gusts of a stormy weekend. On my first campout in this location (without this blanket), a lot of sand covered my gear inside the tent. But with the camping mat, what an improvement!" — Alexandra B.
A stainless-steel Owala water bottle
Many reviewers say they are "in love" with this water bottle. Available in 4 sizes and 22 colors.Promising review:
"Yes, this bottle prevents leaks and spills. Yes, this bottle keeps beverages cold. Yes, it has a great carrying handle and complementary colors. But what really stands out about this one is how great it is to drink from. When I was a teacher, I had students who called their water bottles their comfort blanket. Never understood it until now. I don't like drinking out of a straw, but the opening of the straw is so perfect and convenient that I use it over the large opening. I'm drinking three bottles (32 oz bottle) a day now, way more than I ever have before. The water somehow tastes better (maybe how cold it is?), too, making me more likely to drink. I've had other water bottles. Hated them all. But I LOVE this one and bring it everywhere.
" — Alyssa Corcoran
A garbage guard that keeps away bugs and odor
Promising review:
"Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.).
" — Michael E. Bradley
A pack of 100 dissolvable antibacterial soap sheets
Fomin
is a small business making plastic-free alternatives. Available in larger pack sizes and four scents.Promising review:
"Brought these to the Ren Faire along with a giant water jug for hand washing, just in case there wasn’t running water. Worked great when we washed our hands. Lathers well and leaves hands feeling clean without being dried out. Loved the smell of the citrus one we opened." — Steph C.
A pack of 30 aluminum-free deodorant wipes
Promising review:
"I have always suffered from bad odor on my underarms since I have very delicate skin, so I can't use strongly scented deodorants. I'm always trying out cream deodorant or gels, but it either irritates my skin, or it doesn't stop my bad odor. THIS IS THE BEST INVENTION EVER. I LOVE IT! I can't believe that something finally works! My armpits don't smell bad. I can finally move my arms freely.
The scent is wonderful; I love the smell, and it's not harsh on my skin. Even after a long day, my underarms are still smelling like coconut." — Vicky R
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator
Promising review:
"My children are fair-skinned and extremely easy to burn. Wearing sunscreen is not optional, but they still fight me every time. Using this product was so fast and easy they didn't even complain!!" — Jeshleigh
A sinus rinse bottle
Not only do you get the bottle but also three nozzles (two for adults and one for kids) and a 30-pack of nasal wash salt packs. Read more about nasal rinses and allergies at Mayo Clinic
.Promising review:
"I love the design of this. Very practical and easy to use/clean. If you haven't used a Neti pot before, the first time is a lot like getting dunked in a swimming pool. You have to learn to relax your nasal passage and become accustomed to the water flowing from one nostril into your sinuses and then out the other nostril. By your second attempt, this becomes easy. After a week of using this, I noticed my ear canals were clearer. The first use left my nose clean and clear. Seriously, if you are suffering from congestion/allergens, try this (or another Neti pot) out.
It is simple logic. Flush your entire nasal passage and reduce allergens. Nothing fancy, just cleaning your pipes." — New to this
A lightweight self-inflating lounge chair
This comes with stakes so you can secure it to the ground. Available in two styles. Promising review:
"This is one of those products where I see the commercial, and I'm like, 'YEAH RIGHT!' These inflatable chairs just seem too easy. You just spin in a circle with them, and suddenly, you have a magically inflated chair? Seems unlikely. But now that I've tried them, I can confirm that they're (almost) that easy. It does take a couple of tries to get the hang of it, but pretty much anyone can figure it out in 5 to 10 minutes. Basically, it comes with two compartments that you need to fill with air by twirling in a tight circle. You switch compartments while spinning and then quickly roll it up before the air escapes. Once you master the technique, you're in squishy, inflatable heaven." — Bek O'Connell
A pack of 50 individually wrapped DEET-free insect repellent wipes
Promising review:
"These wipes worked to keep bugs from biting! I love to hike, and any time I’m outside bugs attack! They are oily, but they do work! I recommend and will buy again." — Lela A. Boggess
Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops that you mix with your favorite moisturizer
Available in three shades.
Promising review
: "Sun-kissed glow is right! Nothing but compliments the first time I tried it! I used two drops with my moisturizer, and it went on smoothly and washed off of my hands, leaving no streaks. I have already recommended it to several friends and family! I like that the ‘light’ drops don’t make my face look orange. Just enough that I can wash my face, and it doesn’t completely fade, and I can build from there each time I moisturize
. I use two to four drops at a time, and it works great!" — LLHains
A pair protective of heel caps
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic.
My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." — J L D
A false eyelash applicator
Promising review:
"Very easy to use and affordable. I was able to put on my lashes in no time. I can't believe I used to apply my lashes without this amazing tool. I place my lashes directly in the center and adjust the ends. My lashes go on in one minute less with this tool." — CITY Beauty
A 32-pack of SPF-sensing stickers that change color when it's time to reapply sunscreen
Promising review:
"I'm multiracial with tan skin. I burn when it's intense, but I get a great tan otherwise. My 9-month-old is fair, fair, fair. Blue eyes and porcelain skin fair. I reapply my own SPF 50 after a few hours, but I'm not consistent. I've never been great about sunscreen, but I was not going to let my daughter get burned. We live in South Florida and just a walk or park time is a potential burning hazard. This is a great visual for me to reapply her sunscreen or make sure she gets in the shade.
They're an absolute essential for parents, especially the 'sun goddess' type." — FlightLife