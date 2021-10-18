bgblue via Getty Images Enjoy a sharp picture and immersive audio for all your football games, cinematic movie experiences and gaming.

Americans have been encouraged to finish their holiday shopping early this year because of pandemic-induced disruptions to the supply chain and labor force, meaning a lot of people are making their big purchases now, before Halloween. And whether you’re a cinephile, a gamer, a streamer or a sports fan, an LED TV that looks sharp and has incredible sound is the ultimate gift.

Lucky for you, the 65-inch Sony X950H is now on sale on Amazon for 25% off the original price, just for today. (And the 55-inch version is 21% off, too.) This television’s fancy processor analyzes content to boost color, realism and clarity, making it way easier to read those tiny text messages the characters are sending each other on the screen.

What else can you expect from this high definition smart TV? This 2020 model from Sony additionally offers a dedicated Game Mode, which provides you with a responsive and smooth gaming experience. And if you have ever been frustrated by light reflecting off your TV screen or squinted with all your might to try and decipher dark scenes (like the entirety of “American Horror Story”), the intelligent Triluminos display detects these changes in the picture and will make adjustments for you.

Top everything off with two acoustic amplifying speakers strategically placed at the back of the TV and you have yourself a truly immersive experience. Feel free to seamlessly stream and connect to all your smart devices because the X950H can do that, too. You can even use voice commands with your Alexa to operate your TV without ever having to lift a finger.

Looking for something a little smaller? The 55-inch model is also on sale for one-day only, too.

